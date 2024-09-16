Books & the Arts / The Ornery Intrigues of “Slow Horses” Emblematic of post–prestige television drama, AppleTV+’s spy thriller relies on the dyspeptic repartee and verbal sparring instead of sophisticated plot twists.

This article appears in the November 2024 issue.

The slow horses of Slow Horses used to be agents, analysts, or operatives working out of the headquarters of MI5, Britain’s domestic counterintelligence agency. But these are not retirees put out to pasture; they are the rejects, misfits, and screwups relegated to a dilapidated building called Slough House, condemned to spend the rest of their days on mind-numbing busywork. The man in charge is Jackson Lamb (zealously portrayed by Gary Oldman), the ornery, flatulent, and soused patron saint of slow horses.

Nothing is meant to happen in Slough House. The agents there do not officially run operations; their purview is supposed to be strictly desk work. But it’s because MI5 treats the place as a trash bin that things get interesting. The nasty truths that higher-ups would rather bury or burn or pretend never happened have a way of turning up, and Lamb and his band of “joes” keep finding their way to the center of national security scandals and crises.

The return of Slow Horses is good news for Apple TV+, especially since the company has recently announced plans to scale back its feature film ambitions. The show’s third season was one of the streaming service’s top performers as Apple TV+ enjoyed a record year for Emmy nominations, proof that though the viewership numbers may not be there, the money was still providing some returns. And in contrast to the numerous streaming series with inconsistent release times between seasons—cough, cough, Severance—Slow Horses has come out on a dependable schedule: Its fourth season arrives a mere nine months after we last said goodbye to Lamb and his misfits, and the fifth is already wrapped.

That might be why, anecdotally at least, Slow Horses is finding its audience. The series does not aspire to The Wire’s sophisticated critiques of society; it won’t challenge your notions of duty and marriage like The Americans did; it even avoids the pretensions to profundity of True Detective. But it is emblematic of where drama has gone in the post-peak-TV era: gilt production values, a movie star or two, perhaps a plot twist, and the uncomplicated watchability of the late-aughts cable dramas. It’s not homework, and it doesn’t feel like it is. Welcome to the era of prestige popcorn TV.

Slow Horses is based on a series of novels by Mick Herron, whose version of spycraft is about not the latest gadgets but raw, practical ingenuity—stealing a key card, having the right lie to tell, outscheming your opponent. But more important, the novels bestow their own dark humor and wry, sarcastic tone, and the show amps up the antic energy: Created by Will Smith, a veteran of Armando Iannucci’s acerbic workplace sitcoms, Slow Horses is like The Thick of It or Veep, except that your favorite characters might get shot.

Each of the show’s seasons is six episodes and spans a particular case from beginning to end. To some extent, each case can stand on its own, though the show takes advantage of our familiarity with its characters to find new ways of getting them into trouble. Usually, a body turns up or someone is kidnapped and a conspiracy starts to unravel. Lamb and Slough House are dragged into it, and the joes are sent off on their missions, alone or in pairs, so they can bicker like siblings, or call Lamb and bicker with him.

The slow horses of Slough House might appear broken and useless at first, but most of them are capable agents with a fatal flaw; they’re not incompetent, just imperfect. Some are being punished for real or perceived mistakes, like the otherwise capable Louisa. Some are just unbearable, such as Roddy, a certified computer genius who is so delusional and pathetically sexist that no one can stand to work with him. Others are compromised: Marcus gambles, Shirley has her anger issues (and a coke problem), Catherine is an alcoholic who is on the wagon and tries to run the office despite Lamb’s best efforts. Then there’s the new guy, JK Coe, who has not said a word since his arrival.

But the most prominent of the rejects is River Cartwright (Jack Lowden), our original entrée into the series and a former rising star at MI5 who can’t shake his blockbuster-level hero complex. River has all the skills to be that guy, except that every time he goes rogue to save the world, he gets himself into worse trouble. An unfortunate but conspicuous blunder put a halt to River’s budding career, but the Cartwright name still has pull at MI5 headquarters.

In the show’s first episode, River is tasked with rooting through a journalist’s trash. It’s nasty work, but it provides one of the show’s recurring insights: People can control how they present themselves, but if you want to see how someone really lives, you should look through their trash. That’s true for institutions, too.

After a couple of seasons in which he shared the stage with his colleagues, River is at the center of the latest case. His grandfather, David Cartwright (Jonathan Pryce), practically used to run MI5, where he was second-in-command. He’s an important source of counsel throughout the series, but age has caught up with the old legend, and memory loss and confusion have put at risk all the spiky secrets locked in his mind. It is tragic when David doesn’t recognize his grandson, but it’s far more dangerous when he thinks he’s briefing an agent in the middle of the Cold War.