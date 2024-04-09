Books & the Arts / Back to Earth The return of Kid Cudi. The Many Evolutions of Kid Cudi In Insano, the rapper and hip-hop artist comes back down to earth.

Kid Cudi in Las Vegas, 2024. (Photo by David Becker / Getty)

This article appears in the April 2024 issue.

Kid Cudi has returned from space with Insano, his ninth studio album. It’s a decidedly material effort, one that’s more about the party than it is about the comedown. Cudi is no longer on the moon; he’s planted his feet right here on Earth.

On the album, Cudi has brought along a few guests who like to party—Travis Scott, Young Thug, Lil Wayne—and the whole romp is narrated by DJ Drama, whose main job is scene-setting. It feels like a capital-T traditional 2020s rap album, with slick 808s and heavy kicks running throughout. But there’s something weighing Insano down too, something that keeps it from reaching escape velocity. There’s a listlessness—even a boredom—in the midst of all this partying. The boasts feel rote, the occasional introspections a little fake-deep. Cudi and his friends are having a party, but is it fun? Is it really? Insano is, for better or worse, just fine. It’s neither ambitious nor groundbreaking; it sounds like content.

When you talk about Kid Cudi, it is hard to escape mentioning Man on the Moon: The End of Day, his first studio album. That’s mostly because it was both an era-defining and an artist-defining album.

The production was melodic, but spare enough to let Cudi’s unvarnished tenor take center stage. The beats were deceptively simple, built with lots of synths on top of simple syncopated drums. His id was on display, too; The End of Day was an autobiographical concept album. The narrative was simple but profound: We were journeying through the artist’s mind, going from struggle to success. Telling the story of its hero, the album often felt like a heady stoner epic birthed into a world of gangster rap. If you were a moody teenager or an emo twentysomething when it was released, The End of Day was an event: It was finally something different.

Since then, Cudi has continued to evolve as an artist. He started side projects with Travis Scott and Kanye West, a rock band called WZRD, and released an alternative-rock album that featured Beavis and Butt-head skits from Mike Judge. He did two sequels to Man on the Moon and a few other rap albums to boot, including Passion, Pain, & Demon Slayin’ and Indicud. He also began a thriving career as an actor, with roles in films like Entourage and Bill & Ted Face the Music, as well as on television, where he recently produced an Emmy Award–winning animated miniseries for Netflix called Entergalactic, with an accompanying album. He just released a comic book that instantly sold out, along with an accompanying song featuring Denzel Curry. One of the great pleasures of aging is watching the artists you grew up with evolve. That’s true for Cudi: His path through fame has been fairly satisfying.

Yet considering the variety of Cudi’s career as a musician, Insano feels a little disappointing. The experimentation is mostly limited to the song “Electrowave Baby,” a bop that samples Ace of Base’s smash hit “All That She Wants.” It’s a genuinely good song that nevertheless doesn’t sound like it belongs on this album—but that’s because the rest of Insano has a sameness to it that’s almost soporific.

Some tracks end up a bit ponderous, like “Tortured,” which feels like a readout of all the things Cudi does to cope. It opens strong, with a 2024 version of Jesus’ lament in Gethsemane: “God, help me (Ooh-ooh), God, help me (Ooh-ooh), please (Ooh-ooh-ooh) / Do you hear me? (Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh) Do you hear me?” But then Cudi seems to lose the plot. The next words out of his mouth are “In the dark (Yeah), in the trippy night / I wish the Devil would fuck off (Fuck ‘em).”