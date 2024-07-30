Culture / Books & the Arts / The Ghosts of Prague Helen Oyeyemi and the borderlands of realism The Uncanny Brilliance of Helen Oyeyemi In her new novel Parasol Against the Axe, Oyeyemi helps us imagine a new kind of literary ficiton.

Illustration by Lily Qian.

This article appears in the August 2024 issue.

Here’s one way to start talking about Helen Oyeyemi: For many years, I taught her 2011 novel Mr. Fox to undergrads in an intro-to-fiction class, lecturing with bravado about its narrative manipulations but disconcertingly uncertain that I’d fully got it. In this novel about writing novels, a fictional character is conjured into life, intervening in the very life of her creator, only to become a writer herself. For most readers, this leaves them wondering who or what is real in the world of the book, blurring the lines between writers, characters, and readers. This was the case for me as well. My students would ask question after question about the novel as though I could answer them in a definitive way, trusting that I understood the text with some comprehensive authority. Yet I, too, had a lot of questions. By the last time I taught the book, I had read myself into a knot, feeling sure that I’d gleaned something esoteric about its speculations on the violent nature of storytelling while doubting that I understood even the most literal aspects of the plot. The uncertainty created by the novel, however, was what drew me to it and why I liked teaching it.

Over the past two decades, Oyeyemi has written eight novels characterized by a similar seductive and often disquieting playfulness; sometimes they tease, and sometimes they bite. Her first, The Icarus Girl, written when she was 18, drew on Nigerian mythology and supernatural horror to tell the story of a mixed-race girl torn between cultures and histories. The novels that followed continued to incorporate folklore, horror, and fairy tale. Never dominated by the rules of any given genre, they tended to leave the reader with far more questions than they answered. In a moment when so much contemporary fiction is concerned with redefining new conventions of realism or reasserting old ones, Oyeyemi is more interested in pushing past its boundaries altogether. Her novels move with an utterly unique velocity that, as the American novelist Alexandra Kleeman observed, creates “the discombobulating quality of walking through a moving vehicle while carrying a full-to-the-brim cup of very hot tea.”

This delicate sense of ambiguity and unsteadiness is on display in Parasol Against the Axe, Oyeyemi’s new novel about how we get to know people, places, and books. Just as the novel’s protagonist, a heroine on the run named Hero Tojosoa, finds herself carted around Prague in a wheelbarrow, readers are briskly shuttled through the city in a state of undignified but delighted disorientation, jostling over cobblestones at a pace just slow enough to catch glimpses of a multitude of things they want to investigate, but too fast to get out and take a steady look.

It’s hard to choose just one way into Parasol Against the Axe because it is not just one book. If we approach it through its plot—never a trustworthy proposition with any of Oyeyemi’s works—it is simply the tale of a destination bachelorette party gone wrong, in which the past unexpectedly turns up to threaten the present. Within that loosest of narrative nets, we meet three women, Hero, Thea, and Sofie, former friends, housemates, and business partners who in the past have run various schemes of entrapment, blackmail, and revenge. Hero and Sofie have tried to clean up their act and leave their lives of crime behind; Thea hasn’t. And when she unexpectedly shows up with very different intentions, the conventional hell of a bachelorette party turns into something less conventional and more hellish.

But the trio’s reunion isn’t the whole story or even really the main one. The book’s cast of characters also includes various spirits of Prague: a quirky trinity of female figures who may or may not be the city itself; someone who only appears costumed as the beloved Czech cartoon character Krtek the mole; the famed Golem, the mythical defender of the city’s Jewish community; and Robert Louis Stevenson’s aristocratic sleuth, Prince Florizel of Bohemia.

In this way, the tangled relationships between Hero, Sofie, and Thea are a kind of MacGuffin, a pretext for the city’s own account of these three visitors. Rather than offering a clear resolution to any of their plotlines, the novel is more about getting acquainted with a city that is sometimes unfamiliar, sometimes unwelcoming even to those who have always lived there, and yet also absorbs strangers and natives alike—sometimes whole—with its myth, its history, and its sheer force of personality. Instead of simply being a place where people live, Prague demonstrates how, as Oyeyemi writes, “a place can live in you without letting you know about it for the longest time.”

At the center of Parasol Against the Axe is another book, a book within the book. If Oyeyemi’s novel can be said to have an anchor, it is the “Prague book,” a slim novel called Paradoxical Undressing that appears again and again in Parasol Against the Axe and seems to offer something firm to cling to by the sheer fact of its recurrence.