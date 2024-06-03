Culture / Addiction to Blockbuster Franchises Is Killing Hollywood Corporate consolidation means tired and increasingly unpopular sequels.

General views of the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga skyscraper billboard campaign in Hollywood, California. (AaronP/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images)

Traditionally, Memorial Day is the start of Hollywood’s money-making period, the summer season when big blockbusters rake in the cash that keeps the industry afloat. Already suffering this year from post-Covid anxiety about its future, Hollywood experienced the worst Memorial Day weekend opening in three decades. As The Wrap reports, “The No. 1 film for this weekend, ‘Furiosa,’ made just $32 million over the four-day period, making it the lowest No. 1 Memorial Day release since 1995, when the family film ‘Casper’ opened to $22 million before inflation adjustment.” In fact, when inflation is taken into account, Casper made $45 million in 2024 terms, making it much more successful than Furiosa.

This disappointing weekend came on the heels of a broader box office downturn. As The Hollywood Reporter observed, “May has been brutal in terms of moviegoing. For the May 1-19 corridor, domestic box office revenue is off nearly 20 percent from last year and 50 percent behind 2019.”

Furiosa, the fifth film in the venerable postapocalyptic Mad Max franchise, joins a long string of movies—many from long-standing franchises that were previously cash cows—that have either bombed or greatly underperformed. In the last two years, this includes Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One, as well as a string of flops from the once-dominant superhero genre adapting works from Marvel and DC comics. As The Hollywood Reporter noted last January, “Superhero fare—the genre that helped prop up the business for well over a decade—no longer got a free pass as megabudget pics bombed, including The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, both from DC, and Marvel Studios’ The Marvels.”

Superhero movies and other franchises are all intellectual property (IP) films: valued because they can feed into sequels and merchandise, all under corporate control. In the past, they held the promise of surefire profit, much valued by studios in an industry increasingly reliant on blockbusters making back their cost quickly in large theaters. This model of reliance on IP blockbusters is now dying, leading to what The Hollywood Reporter calls “an existential crisis.” To be sure, some franchises are still profitable. Avatar II made more than $2.3 billion and Dune: Part Two made $711 (nearly double that of Dune: Part One, which made $406 million). But this sort of IP success is increasingly rare and unpredictable.

Even as traditional IP movies falter, the big hits of the last two years have tended to be “unicorn” movies, unpredictable breakout hits, notably Oppenheimer, Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour, and Barbie. Oppenheimer made nearly $1 billion worldwide, while Barbie made nearly $1.45 billion. The problem for Hollywood is that none of these movies offer a predictable model the way the Marvel Cinematic Universe did in its prime. Oppenheimer’s success doesn’t mean that a movie about another physicist—say, Max Planck or Enrico Fermi—would do well. Barbie, based on a popular Mattel doll, was an IP movie, but its success was surely due not just to the brand name but also the auteur’s freedom granted to director Gerta Gerwig, who unexpectedly turned the movie into a feminist parable. With its addiction to IP, Hollywood is planning to launch many other movies based on Mattel toys (Hot Wheels, Magicbox, and View-Master, among many others), but it seems improbable that Barbie’s magic will rub off on them. The smash box office of The Eras Tour is based on the singular popularity of Taylor Swift.

Hollywood’s current problem isn’t just the failure of an odd film here and there. After all, box office bombs are nearly as old as the movies themselves, with famous stinkers like The Fall of the Roman Empire (1964), Ishtar (1986), and Battlefield Earth (2000) littering the history of moviemaking. But these disappointments were in the context of an otherwise thriving industry. Hollywood today has become addicted as never before to blockbuster IP franchises.

In the May issue of Harper’s Magazine, the historian Daniel Bessner provided an exceptionally sharp account of the roots of the current Hollywood crisis—one that has become even more salient after the disastrous Memorial Day box office. Bessner details the political economy of Hollywood, an industry where a combination of union strength and government regulation once provided middle-class security to generations of cultural workers. But with the Reagan era deregulation of the 1980s, coupled with the rising power of private equity firms and the broader financialization of the economy, Hollywood has become much more economically stratified, with a handful of corporations enjoying near-monopoly power.

This is a process that goes back decades. Filmmaking is an art form, but it is also a business, one that is unusually sensitive to market pressures. In retrospect, we can see that the great era of 1970s Hollywood—which saw the flowering of auteurs such as Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola, Robert Altman, and Elaine May— was destroyed by the Volcker Shock of 1979, when the rapid rise of interest rates pushed by Federal Reserve chair Paul Volcker led to a consolidation of studios and a much more risk-adverse Hollywood. Not surprisingly, the 1980s would be dominated by action-adventure spectacles rather than searing critiques of American society like Taxi Driver (1976).