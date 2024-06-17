Books & the Arts / Diane Oliver’s Fiction From Both Sides of the Color Line Neighbors and Other Stories, a posthumously released collection, looks at all the uncertainty and promise of coming of age during and after the civil rights era.

Washington, DC, street corner, 7th Street and Florida Avenue N.W.

(Photo by Heritage Art / Heritage Images/via Getty Images)

How do you make art about racism?

Didacticism—the injunction that writers of color protest and argue their full humanity—has always been one approach, but not the most satisfying. Prejudice (enduring it, staging it) is not often one of the central dilemmas of great literature, because it is so obvious, and obviously abominable, that it might be an enemy of aesthetic complexity and affective power. (Might.) Toni Morrison wrote only about Black people, and thus depicted the effects a racist and colonial history had on them, but actual white people and their direct, unvarnished hatred were typically quite absent from her fiction. Morrison called racism a “distraction” from her work; it couldn’t be the main character. A few Black writers, like Percival Everett or Marie NDiaye, prefer subjects other than race, or else write about it abstractly while refusing the simple directive of representation.

Books in review Neighbors and Other Stories Buy this book

Diane Oliver, a 22-year-old writer who died in 1966 in a motorcycle accident, had been working out an idiosyncratic answer to this question that lies at the heart of Black fiction. At the time of her death, Oliver was a student at the Iowa Writers Workshop, one of only two Black attendees at the time. (The now-acclaimed novelist John Edgar Wideman was the other.) She had published four stories—one of which won a posthumous O. Henry Award—and passed through the same Mademoiselle internship that produced Sylvia Plath and Joan Didion. Only now, with Grove’s publication of Neighbors and Other Stories, has the loss of such a promising talent truly come to light.

Neighbors, then, is that troublesome artifact: an artist’s unfinished work, assembled posthumously by an admiring editor as best as one can without the writer’s guidance or approval. Oliver’s collected works show quite a range of tone, subject, and setting. They portray the absurdity and frustrations of poor and middle-class Blacks alike; two stories even observe the interior life of mid-century whiteness in flux. College, Chicago, the Swiss Alps, numerous nameless Southern towns: Oliver’s characters try to make a home in each, except that true belonging is neither easily won nor maintained, and can elude a person even in familiar climes.

What unites such disparate stories are the deeply American modes of narration to which Oliver returns time and time again: They explore the manifold ways that thrift, industriousness, and idealism can fail in such an individualistic culture as our own. Our well-intentioned deeds and values might fail to pay the bills, but they might also fail to make us content, or into something better than we were before. This failure, which remains a possibility for almost everyone in the country, is nonetheless more familiar to people of fewer means or darker complexions, and Oliver’s dramas of race and class probe the failure from a somewhat neglected vantage in mid-20th-century American fiction. By this I mean not Oliver’s race but her book’s historicity: Her coming of age coincided with the heyday of the civil rights era, and one of the great gifts of this collection is its textured fictionalization of the period’s upheaval and uncertainty.

Oliver herself was a member of the unusual milieu that was the Jim Crow South’s Black middle class. Her parents were educated, one a schoolteacher and the other a piano instructor, and Oliver was clearly a precocious student. Without a doubt, some of her experiences as a “first” or an “only one” live in these stories. We are glad, in hindsight, of equality under the law, but what is the price of the ticket to an integrated society? The photonegative of racial progress might have been a mandate to mix where none had yet existed. Hostility and strange looks loomed in the distance. The Little Rock Nine were traumatized by integrating their new school.

For Oliver, legal integration did not cure the vertigo of encountering the Other, an Other most Black people had never publicly dined with or gone to school alongside. Of course, all fiction concerns this encounter, and in this sense racism is just one of its manifestations. Oliver saw no reason why it couldn’t be the fount of an art both complex and truthful.

The titular story in Neighbors is a master class in suspense: A boy of about 7 prepares to be the first to integrate the local elementary school, but we don’t meet the child until the story’s midpoint. Instead, the shape of the very telling shows how a boy with little agency becomes a projection of everyone else’s fears and hopes—especially those of his loving family. Tommy doesn’t even know how much rests on his tiny shoulders; he simply wants to enjoy his bright and colorful books. Winifred, from “The Closet on the Top Floor,” is herself the picture of reluctance as she matriculates to a heretofore all-white college. Between Tommy and Winifred, we see how integration as an ideal did not account for Black people’s well-being after civil rights were granted. Tommy’s fate is left unclear, but history is suggestive; Winifred, on the other hand, undergoes a sort of self-sabotage and is unable to complete the term.

Indeed, if the story of American progress or racial triumphalism is a comforting aspiration, it is not a moving or even realistic premise in fiction: Instead, Oliver’s twisty narratives want to capture advancement’s more ambiguous emotional terrain. How many wealthy, famous, or otherwise well-positioned people have noted the irony with which their privileges become burdens? In Oliver’s fiction, disappointment courts any number of characters, often women, who attempt to improve their station. Alice, in “The Visitor,” is a fretful, light-skinned woman, born poor, who marries the only colored doctor in town but has to contend with both his indifference and that of his daughter from a previous marriage. Alice’s foibles and superficiality—her relentless projection onto others of a bourgeois, ladylike fantasy—make her the collection’s funniest character.

She might be compared with the more tragic Meg in “Spiders Cry Without Tears,” a white divorcée who also marries a Black doctor, the charming Walt. (In other words, Meg must have done it for love, since she had so much to lose.) In Meg’s Southern town, miscegenation is newly legal but not yet socially sanctioned, and she navigates opprobria both unnamed and explicit. But her interracial relationship is not necessarily depicted as a cause for celebration, nor does Meg strike us as particularly brave or political: The implication remains that, like so many, she married because she was bored, lonely, and adrift as a newly single, middle-aged woman. Meanwhile, Walt doesn’t have to contend with Meg’s sudden ostracization or any of the other tolls of remarrying; instead, he seems absently pleased to have found a wife so soon after being widowed. We are left, by the end, with the sense that Meg might remain bored and lonely in matrimony: “Lots of women would envy her in this position, and as she walked through the house…she admitted to herself that she was past caring.” One wonders what Oliver would have thought of Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, which saw its theatrical release the year after her death.