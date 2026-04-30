Activism / The Long, Bitter Fight to Get ICE Out of Dallas The mayor wants to deepen his city’s collaboration with ICE. The people have other ideas. Edit

A screenshot from a news story about the ties between the Dallas police and ICE. (CBS Texas)

Last November, Azael Alvarez was driving around a neighborhood in southeastern Dallas when he noticed what appeared to be a group of masked Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers surrounding a car at a gas station. Alvarez, an organizer with the group El Movimiento DFW (Dallas–Fort Worth), had been heavily involved in the fight against ICE in the city since the start of the second Trump administration.

As soon as he saw the masked agents, Alvarez pulled into the station and began recording the interaction. He noticed that a group of Dallas Police Department (DPD) officers was also present. When Alvarez asked the officers if they could verify that the masked men were from ICE, they said, “We don’t know [who they are] either.” As the suspected ICE agents detained at least one person, Alvarez asked the agents if they had a warrant, while DPD officers stood by watching. As police were driving off, an officer shouted, “Get a job!” in his direction.

The incident came in the midst of an ongoing debate about the relationship between local Dallas law enforcement and ICE. For the better part of a year, organizers, residents, and elected officials have called on the city’s leadership for accountability, transparency, and action in the face of the Trump administration’s pervasive mass-deportation drive.

The debate reached a fever pitch less than three weeks before the gas station incident, when Eric Johnson, the Republican mayor of Dallas, ordered a special meeting of two city hall committees to discuss whether the DPD should enter into an official agreement with ICE, under a federal program known as 287(g). (Johnson, whose lax approach to his job led the The Dallas Morning News to dub him “the mayor of Somewhere Else,” didn’t show up to the meeting.)

The 287(g) program can act as what ICE calls a “force multiplier” by delegating federal immigration enforcement responsibilities to local agencies. In other words, your local cop can effectively become your local ICE agent. There are various forms this delegation can take; the model favored by Johnson is known as the “task force model,” which gives local officers the “power and authority” to interrogate and detain immigrants or people they “believed” to be undocumented. Sarah Cruz, policy strategist with the ACLU of Texas, told The Nation that the task force model has a documented history of producing civil rights violations and runs the “risk of racial profiling, costly potential litigation, and the diversion of local resources to federal immigration enforcement.”

In 2012, ICE’s parent agency, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), ended 287(g) in part due to a string of lawsuits and investigations into agencies implementing the task force model. The most infamous abuses occurred in Maricopa County, Arizona, where a DOJ investigation found that the Sheriff’s Department, deputized as ICE agents under 287(g), had been racially profiling and unlawfully stopping, detaining, and arresting people they perceived to be Latino. On top of the harrowing violence the sheriff and his officers inflicted upon the community, resulting litigation and settlements are expected to cost Maricopa taxpayers nearly $314 million.

But the second Trump administration has enthusiastically brought the 287(g) program and the task force model back from the dead—and municipalities across the country are taking part. Over 1,700 agencies across almost 40 states have signed 287(g) agreements, mostly under the task force model. Including diverted federal agents and existing forces, local cops deputized by 287(g) give ICE an effective army of 50,000 to carry out mass deportations and terrorize communities. In Texas, a law that went into effect in January will force all of the state’s county sheriffs to enter into a task force agreement by the end of the year. The law, Senate Bill 8, will add sheriffs’ offices to the long list of agencies in Texas, such as the Department of Public Safety and Highway Patrol, that now have the power to separate parents from their children.

The proliferation of Trump’s deportation drive into local jurisdictions is being bolstered by the nearly $191 billion available to DHS from the so-called Big Beautiful Bill. DHS has promised to fully reimburse agencies for the salary and benefits of each officer trained for immigration enforcement under 287(g). The department is also promising performance-based bonuses based on the number of deportations a partner agency conducts.

Across the country, local governments are increasingly leveraging their autonomy to curb ICE’s reach. In Chicago, Mayor Brandon Johnson issued a directive ordering city officials to investigate and potentially prosecute federal agents. Los Angeles’s mayor barred the use of city-owned properties as “a staging area, processing location, or operations base for immigration enforcement.” But in Texas, where the state legislature is dominated by right-wing politicians who threaten lawfare against cities that decrease their police budgets or adopt “sanctuary” statutes, local governments face challenges to establish policies protecting their immigrant communities against ICE, even if they are largely symbolic. Texas’s 2017 anti-sanctuary law prevents local governments from creating policy that “prohibits or discourages the enforcement of immigration laws” and requires them to honor ICE detainers placed on immigrants in local jails.

In spite of this, the ACLU’s Cruz said that there are other ways, aside from enforcement, that local governments can support communities through the allocation of public funding. Harris and Bexar counties (where Texas’s largest cities of Houston and San Antonio are located, respectively) have allocated millions of dollars to support immigrants with legal costs. Dallas, a city where a quarter of the population is foreign-born and is all too familiar with the brutality of immigration enforcement, has yet to follow suit.