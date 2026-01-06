World / Tar Wars Behind today’s headlines is a history of imperial outrage—including a Philadelphia contract man who wreaked havoc in early 20th century Venezuela and helped oust a president. Before There Was Nicolás Maduro, There Was Cipriano Castro Behind today’s headlines is a history of imperial outrage—including a Philadelphia contract man who wreaked havoc in early-20th-century Venezuela and helped oust a president.

Cypriano Castro (1858–1924) was president of Venezuela from 1902 until he was deposed in 1908. He died in exile. (Hulton Archive / Getty Images)

Adapted from America, América, by Greg Grandin. © 2025 by Greg Grandin. Reprinted by permission of Penguin Press.

Before Nicolás Maduro and Hugo Chávez, there was Cipriano Castro. Before Donald Trump, there was Theodore Roosevelt. And before petroleum, there was asphalt pitch. The following excerpt from America, América: A New History of the New World is a timely reminder that behind today’s headlines announcing any given crisis in Latin America often stands a long history of imperial outrages.

This excerpt illustrates one example of how domestic crisis in Latin America is often the result of actions taken by powerful outside actors, including politicians and financiers. Debt, poverty, war, and death in early-20th-century Venezuela were direct consequences of the machinations of Johnny Mack, a Philadelphia contract man connected to the highest ranks of the Republican Party. Mack used Venezuela to stage a war against his US rivals to establish a monopoly on asphalt, gaining control of a sputtering tar pit, which has been compared by more than a few to the gates of hell, near which no trees could grow nor birds fly. The conflict escalated, bringing to Venezuela’s shores Italian, British, US, and French gunboats, a face-off that previewed the coming global war. Mack’s asphalt war and Venezuela’s debt crisis had the effect of pushing Washington to accept some of the premises of international laws, if only reluctantly—a subject I go into greater detail in the book. Today, of course, US actions in Venezuela aren’t leading to a consolidation but an unraveling of international law and perhaps setting the stage for a greater conflagration to come.

—Greg Grandin

More than a decade before the New York–based Caribbean Petroleum Company sank the first oil well in Venezuela in 1914, a conflict over asphalt tar pitch provides a good snapshot of how the United States was compelled to accept some of the ideas of international law.

Asphalt was a vicious business in the United States, where corrupt machine politicians were handing out millions of municipal dollars to tar their city’s streets. Around this time, a well-capitalized gang led by John M. Mack, president of the Mack Paving Company, was making a bid to take control of the entire industry. The result was the creation of the National Asphalt Trust.

Mack was part of a group of Philadelphia businessmen collectively known as the Hog Combine, because they “hogged everything in sight.” A former bricklayer, Mack became a real-estate speculator and railroad financier. He controlled most of Philadelphia’s garbage trucks, headed up the city’s electric and telephone companies, and ran the trolley lines. Over the years, City Hall’s political bosses had given the Mack Paving Company some 4,000 contracts worth over $30 million. “My friends and I,” Mack later testified in a graft trial, “spent much money” to secure those contracts. With the National Asphalt Trust, Mack and his partners would attempt to secure control over all sources of asphalt coming into the United States, mostly from Mexico, Venezuela, Trinidad, and Cuba.

Mack’s intrigues caused havoc in Venezuela. The details of the sordid story are too many to relate here, but a sketch of the conflict is enough to convey its stakes. The fight was over control of Bermúdez Lake, an enormous pit in remote eastern Venezuela filled with thick, bubbling black pitch. The tar was heavy enough for the Spanish to use it to caulk their ships. A subsidy of Mack’s Asphalt Trust, New York & Bermudez Company, claimed the lake. So did rival companies. The trail of titles, deeds, and concessions, granted by previous Venezuelan presidents, reached back decades, and like Mack’s many contracts in Philadelphia, were often handed out in exchange for under-the-table money. Before long, hired thugs were fighting it out gangland style, battling for control of the tar lake like mobsters battling for control of a city’s gambling rackets.

A powerful Philadelphia party-machine Republican, Mack was better connected than his competitors. The tentacles of the Asphalt Trust reached to the highest levels of the United States government. Both Pennsylvania senators were investors, as was Assistant Secretary of State Francis Loomis.

US diplomats stationed in Venezuela not only held stocks in the Asphalt Trust but received direct payoffs from Mack’s men. Gen. Vinton Greene, the Asphalt Trust’s president, was close to President William McKinley, having overseen the finances of the US military government in the Philippines. Greene also was a former colleague of Vice President Theodore Roosevelt, from their days working on New York City’s police force.