Cuba Hunkers Down as a US Oil Blockade Brings a Humanitarian Crisis Fear but no panic on the streets.

A bicitaxi rides along a street in Havana amid nationwide fuel shortages, on February 13, 2026. (Yamil Lage / AFP via Getty Images)

The Cuban government has drastically cut energy and fuel consumption and is downsizing and decentralizing most activity to the local level, where people can walk and use non-fossil-fuel-driven transportation, as the Trump administration blocks oil from reaching the import-dependent country, sparking concerns of a pending humanitarian crisis.

Early last month, the United States cut off all oil and money going to Cuba from Venezuela, the Caribbean island’s most important economic partner, and a few weeks ago threatened to slap tariffs on any country exporting oil to Cuba, a threat aimed mainly at Mexico, its second-most-important oil provider.

Last year, Cuba survived on an estimated 100,000 barrels of oil and derivatives per day, 65 percent of what the country needs to stabilize the economy, which is down 16 percent since 2019. Around 40 percent of the oil and gas equivalent was produced at home, a poor-quality oil used mainly in thermoelectric plants. Venezuela exported 30 percent to the island, 20 percent came from Mexico, and the rest from Russia and the spot market.

Cuban oil cannot be refined, so the country needs to import oil and derivatives for diesel and gasoline or most everything will simply stop.

“There is a lot of fear, and there is a lot of psychological impact on ship owners, shipping companies, and countries that can supply us with fuel,” President Miguel Díaz-Canel said during a press conference earlier this month as he announced almost no fuel had arrived this year and outlined a series of emergency measures.

At an open-air farmers market in Havana, vendor after vendor said they had no idea how business could continue for much longer and food reach the capital of 1.5 million people. They said there were fewer stalls open every day.

“I have worked here for more than 20 years, and this is the worst situation I have faced. It is worse even than the pandemic when we could not open, because then there was fuel,” María Fernández said as the market came to life the other morning and she arranged vegetables and fruit on her stand, one of around 50 also offering some meat and spices.

“Now there is no diesel fuel for the trucks that bring the merchandise from outside the city and other provinces. They are using what they had stored up,” María said as she placed cucumbers, bell peppers, and tomatoes in neat rows.

“The providers, who are mainly from other provinces, will not have fuel, and if it happens to appear it will be very expensive, raising prices. There is produce out there; the problem is how to move it here,” she said, arms now crossed and shaking her head.

UN Secretary General António Guterres and a number of governments and human rights agencies have warned of a humanitarian crisis if oil does not get through.