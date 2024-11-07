Politics / Behind Closed Doors, Ukraine Anxiously Watched the US Election Unfold Ukrainian officials maintain an optimistic, bipartisan approach to the US, but in private, many Ukrainians are pessimistic about an increasingly bleak war and the US role in it. Edit

American flags on a makeshift memorial honor Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers killed in action on Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, on November 5, 2024.

(Maxym Marusenko / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

In Lviv and Kyiv, the US election came with little fanfare. The bars didn’t show election coverage, and news outlets focused on the daily grind of war. But despite limited public celebration, behind closed doors, everyone was watching.

There are many reasons for Ukrainians to be nervous about how a Trump presidency might affect their war against Russia. There’s Trump’s friendliness with Russian President Vladimir Putin, his withholding military aid to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in exchange for political favors, and his general isolationist agenda and criticism of defense alliances like NATO. There’s also Trump’s vice-presidential pick, JD Vance, who has been vocal and active against sending aid to Ukraine. Vance led the Republican coalition in Congress to block aid packages to Ukraine in April and has said on numerous occasions that a peace plan would involve Ukraine’s ceding its lost territory and giving up on its intention to join NATO, which is the plan that Putin also has suggested. Harris, meanwhile, promised to continue giving substantial aid to Ukraine.

Trump has repeatedly sidestepped questions regarding his response to the war in Ukraine, other than to say that he would “end the war in a day”—which would likely mean pressuring Ukraine into accepting the loss of its territory and abandoning its desire to join NATO. Still, many in Ukraine have been disappointed that the $106 billion the US has spent on aid to Ukraine has not been enough to fundamentally change the war. Many Ukrainians feel that the Democrats are hindering the overall war effort. This sentiment is fueled by President Joe Biden’s discouragement of air strikes deep into Russian territory and his refusal to close Ukrainian airspace with NATO’s assistance, due to concerns about escalation.

In the morning before the election, an editorial from The Kyiv Independent implored American voters to consider Ukrainians as they went to the polls, but did not say which of the two candidates would most benefit Ukrainians. One Ukrainian friend explained that election-night watching, even for Ukrainian politicians, is not part of the culture, because politics has been corrupt or under a single-party system for decades.

The media centers that at the beginning of the war were gathering spots for foreign and Ukrainian journalists have withered or disappeared as foreign journalists have stopped coming to Ukraine. But there are still cultural outposts for American cultural interests, like America House in central Lviv. On the second floor of a historic building, there were no events directly related to the election, but it was hosting an English-speaking club that evening.

At around 6 pm—or 11 am EST—still many hours before polls would close, Glenn Anderson arrived wearing a Harris-Walz 2024 shirt. A former high school history teacher in Orlando, Florida, Anderson moved to Ukraine some eight years ago when he joined the Peace Corps and then was offered a job at Lviv Polytechnic University.

His students began to file in to the “oval office,” a curved room with windows overlooking Lviv’s streets, as the election talk began. When discussion turned to Harris’s being the only hopeful option for Ukraine’s future, Inesa Horaschak, from nearby Ivano Frankivsk, who commuted to the class via a ride-sharing service, said, “I read that if Trump wins, he will end the war quickly, and maybe that is good.”

“No, we can’t think that way,” Anderson said. “Ending the war will only mean capitulation.”

Olgha Ivaschuk, a journalist living in Lviv but originally from the currently Russian-occupied Donbass, interjected, “So many soldiers have been lost. I do not believe Ukraine will win. Not the way we want.”