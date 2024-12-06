Politics / Joe Biden, Donald Trump, and the Marcos-Duterte Feud The clash between the Philippines’s dynastic duo is an entertaining political soap opera. But this spat has the potential to turn violent very fast.

Masked protesters act in front of the effigy of President Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte at Commonwealth Avenue during the demonstration. (Ryan Eduard Benaid / SOPA Images/ LightRocket via Getty Images)

Manila—Here in the Philippines, we’re famous for political soap operas. So it is not surprising that Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte’s threat to have President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., assassinated made headlines globally. In a few weeks, Duterte went from imagining herself cutting off Marcos’s head like a samurai executioner to announcing to the world that she had already hired a killer to bump off Marcos, his wife, and one of his cousins “if I get killed.” And she added for emphasis, “No joke. No joke.”



Return to Form

To those who have followed the vice president’s career, the last few weeks have witnessed her return to form after a spell of presenting a relatively pacific demeanor in public. The daughter of former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte first came to national attention in 2011, when as mayor of the southern city of Davao, she repeatedly punched a city marshal carrying out an eviction order on national television.

I myself have faced Sara Duterte’s ire—not physically, as in the case of the poor Davao marshal, but politically—when I was running against her for the vice presidency in 2022. For calling attention to likely cases of corruption during her tenure as Davao’s mayor, I received what is called a sanbon zuki, or triple punch, in Japanese martial arts: I was declared a “narco-politician,” a label that carried the implicit threat of being extrajudicially executed; declared persona non grata in Davao by the City Council; and rewarded with a charge of cyber-libel, for which I was arrested and am still on trial in that city.

Even as Sara Duterte was threatening Marcos Jr, his wife, Lisa, and his cousin Martin Romualdez (the speaker of the Philippine House of Representatives), her father, the former president, was himself making headlines, suggesting that the country’s military “do its duty to the country” in the face of what he denounced as “fractured governance” under the current regime. What many interpreted as a call for the generals to stage a coup d’état followed on the heels of his defiantly admitting, during expletive-ridden testimony in the Senate, that he ran a death squad targeting criminals while he was mayor of Davao City.

In other words, it’s now total war between the Marcoses and the Dutertes.



End of the Affair

It seems only yesterday that the country thrilled to the political romance between Sara and Bongbong (Marcos Jr.’s nickname), culminating in the triumph of their ticket in the May 2022 national elections. The pair ran on a platform with a single word, “unity,” without taking a stand on any issue. While Sara and Bongbong tried to convey national unity above political differences, jaded observers of the country’s dynastic politics pointed out that unity in this case actually meant an agreement to share power between the most powerful family in the north of the country and the most powerful from the south, with little regard for the national interest. Given this alliance of convenience, the betting among political analysts was not on whether the current split would take place but when.

The political wedding was not the elder Duterte’s idea; he had little respect for Marcos and had denounced him as a cocaine user prior to the elections. Duterte père was convinced that if his daughter were to run for president, she would win, and in late 2021, preelection polls showed her winning 20 percent of the vote, with Marcos Jr. trailing at 15 percent. But his headstrong daughter listened instead to her friend Senator Imee Marcos, Bongbong’s sister, who had described the projected political union with the Marcos dynasty as a “marriage made in heaven” and eventually convinced Sara to take the subordinate role in the partnership.