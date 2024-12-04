World / Protests Engulf Georgia The political crisis is escalating.

Protesters holding Georgian and European flags clash with police during a demonstration against the government’s decision to delay European Union membership talks amid a postelection crisis, in Tbilisi, early on December 1, 2024. (Giorgi Arjevanidze / AFP via Getty Images)

Over the past five days, dozens of protesters and police have been hospitalized as anti-government protests engulf Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia. In scenes reminiscent of Ukraine’s 2014 uprising against a president accused of abandoning European integration in favor of closer ties to Russia, pro–EU demonstrators, many wearing makeshift body armor, attacked riot police and have been filmed shooting fireworks and flares toward the Parliament building.

The latest chapter in the crisis began on Thanksgiving Day, when the European Parliament passed a resolution condemning Georgia’s recent parliamentary elections as “neither free nor fair,” part of a continued democratic backsliding “for which the ruling Georgian Dream party is fully responsible.”

Calling for fresh elections, the resolution demanded EU sanctions against Georgian leaders, including Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze, and parliamentary speaker Shalva Papuashvili. Georgia’s government responded by announcing the suspension of EU accession talks, which the EU had already frozen after Georgia adopted a law mandating foreign-funded NGOs to declare themselves as foreign agents.

Although the protests have brought Georgia’s political crisis to a dangerous new escalation, the government has been in limbo for more than a month after polls closed on October 26. Pro-Western President Salome Zourabichvili, whose post is largely ceremonial, has refused to accept the defeat of the opposition coalition she backed and has said she will not vacate the post when her term ends in December. She accuses the winning Georgian Dream party, which claims to support EU accession while also maintaining constructive relations with Moscow, of having stolen the election as part of a “Russian special operation” and has urged supporters to march on the seat of government.

Zourabichvili has rebuffed all requests to produce evidence to back up her claim that the election was stolen. And while the international observer mission noted that issues such as “intimidation, coercion and pressure on voters persisted, especially on public sector employees and the economically vulnerable,” it concluded that the election was “competitive” and “procedurally well-organized and administered in an orderly manner,” and that “contestants could generally campaign freely.”

Despite this—and the fact that the mission has yet to even publish its final report—a joint statement declaring that the vote had been “neither free nor fair” was signed by more than a dozen European and Canadian politicians in November, including the chairs of parliamentary foreign affairs committees in Germany, Lithuania, Ireland, and Ukraine. “Against this background, the European Union cannot recognize the result,” the statement read.

Over the past month, dozens of EU politicians descended on the capital, Tbilisi, to stand with Zourabichvili and put pressure on Georgia’s electoral commission to invalidate the vote. On the weekend of November 10, in an unprecedented challenge to diplomatic protocol, the chairs of the foreign affairs committees of Germany, France, Sweden, Finland, Poland, Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia flew in to attend anti-government protests in front of Parliament.

There is no doubt that Georgia’s election was marred by the kind of dirty tricks witnessed in young (and not-so-young) democracies the world over, from scurrilous robocalls to attempted vote-buying—usually committed by incumbents. Georgian Dream officials and surrogates reportedly used massive funds from their shadowy paymaster, oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili, to bus civil servants to voting stations, plaster streets with pro-government posters, and entice elderly and low-income voters with promises of freebies.

Groups of burly men of unclear affiliation lurked intimidatingly near voting booths and stared down opposition supporters, some of whom were later beaten by unidentified thugs. On one occasion, captured on video and shared virally on social media, an apparent Georgian Dream supporter lunged at a ballot box and rammed a fistful of ballots inside. (All the votes in that polling station were subsequently canceled.)

The international condemnation of Georgia’s vote contrasts sharply with the enthusiastic acceptance of a similarly controversial election in nearby Moldova. Its reelected president, Maia Sandu, a former World Bank official who ran on a pro-EU, anti-Russia ticket, was immediately congratulated by Western leaders after her victory—despite widespread reports of disenfranchisement and intimidation experienced by supporters of her rival candidate, former prosecutor general Alexandr Stoianoglo.