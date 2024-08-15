World / To Understand India, Listen to the Pandits of Kashmir They have been lionized, targeted, exploited, and oppressed for decades. And they have stories to tell. Edit

Indian policemen stand guard as Kashmiri Pandits participate in a procession to mark the Ramnavmi festival on April 17, 2024, in Srinagar, Kashmir. (Yawar Nazir / Getty Images)

Samay lives in a town just outside the Kashmiri capital of Srinagar, where the fields are ablaze with saffron. His apartment is part of a walled compound, known locally as a “Pandit colony.” On a Sunday morning this past April, he greeted me at the entrance. Concertina wire and barricades surrounded him.

This piece was published with the support of the Pulitzer Center.

Inside, soldiers from various parts of India shared space with Kashmiri men, women, and children—426 families in total. A single path divided two long rows of shabby apartments, each just a few rooms. As Samay walked toward the unit he shared with his wife, parents, and children, he pointed out significant structural damage along the roof. In the back of the Pandit colony was a tin shack, where residents were set to fill out their ballots for India’s upcoming parliamentary elections. It would be the biggest democratic exercise in the world, yet it had little bearing on the lives of ordinary Kashmiris. Despite being a government employee, Samay planned to spoil his ballot.

Samay (a pseudonym he requested out of fear for his safety) and his civilian neighbors belong to the Kashmiri Pandit community. They once comprised a religious minority of some 140,000 Hindu Brahmins who lived throughout predominantly Muslim Kashmir. Today, an estimated 6,500 of their original population remain. Pandits have left Kashmir in waves starting in 1947, often to pursue economic opportunities in India as their own position of power within Kashmir’s government began to falter. Emigration peaked in the 1990s amid Kashmir’s armed struggle against the Indian state, as many Pandit leaders—who were allied with the Indian government—were assassinated by rebels. Fearing reprisals, their community left en masse. This event is commonly known as the “Pandit exodus.”

Thousands of Pandits were relocated to destitute refugee camps in the division of Jammu just south of Kashmir’s border. Some remain today. Wealthier families settled throughout India, and eventually, scattered across the world. Samay was 2 years old when his family fled their 16-room mansion in Kupwara to one of the camps in Jammu.

In 2008, Samay returned to Kashmir alongside a small number of other Pandits, under the auspices of Indian government assistance that guaranteed Pandit refugees government jobs and adequate housing. They were first moved into shabby “transitory” housing that was meant to be temporary. Sixteen years later, that housing has become permanent. By most estimations, his complex is a slum. Some might compare it to an army barrack, as the residents live in abject conditions in close quarters with soldiers, and cannot move freely without the coordination of the army.

“In a way, it’s a prison,” Samay said. He and his coworkers are largely confined within the compound walls except to go to work, because of what the army cites as “security concerns.” He relies on Muslim locals for simple tasks. “Our neighbors bring us milk, vegetables, whatever we need,” he said. Though he returned to his homeland after 18 years in exile, he rarely interacts with the society that his family was once a part of.

India’s protracted war on Kashmir has been crucial to galvanizing national unity among the Indian people. Parts of Kashmir are disputed between three nuclear powers: India, Pakistan, and China. Since British decolonization, Kashmir has been the site of three wars between two nuclear powers—India and Pakistan—as well as regular skirmishes with a third, China. According to the UN, the status of both nations’ official claims over Kashmir has remained unresolved since 1948. Both armed and peaceful Kashmiri independence movements have been violently squelched by the Indian central government, while the many factions of Kashmiri separatists were financially backed, at times manipulated, and discarded by the Pakistanis at will. A Kashmir truly independent of either nation is dangerous to both.

Indian-administered Kashmir is the only Muslim-majority territory within its official borders. India’s media has long depicted Kashmir as many things: a breeding ground of antinational Islamic terrorism; a proxy of Pakistan; a rugged tourist destination home to a captive, exoticized people; an uncut gem in the eyes of external industrialists and megadevelopers; latently Hindu despite its Muslim majority; the keystone that holds together India’s national coherence. For many Indians, the idea of Kashmiri independence undermines the definition of the nation itself.

The Kashmiri liberation movement began largely as a class struggle but is crudely framed by pro-India forces as an empty Jiadhi movement of pro-Pakistan shills. The mass migration of Kashmir’s Pandit minority played a pivotal role in rendering the conflict as purely communal rather than one rooted in legitimate aspirations of self-determination. Even if the Pandits are only a sliver of South Asia’s diverse patchwork of Hindu communities, their exodus has been massively exploited by the Hindu right as evidence of an Islamic conspiracy intent on destroying India and Hinduism as a whole. If you want to understand the tactics and the motivations of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Hindu nationalist movement he leads, the Pandits are a good place to start.

A certain telling of the Pandit story at the onset of India’s counterinsurgency in the 1990s has captured the imagination of Indians in the subcontinent and beyond—one in which Hindus were simply the victims of genocidal Muslims. But this version is alienated from the political context of the popular uprising, and vests significant responsibility in Muslim civilians rather than in India’s complete destabilization of Kashmiri society. What can be observed, often by Pandits themselves, is that their community’s tragic dissolution has been wielded by Indian politicians and the media to garner public support for the military occupation of Kashmir. Whatever should come after—resettlement or reconciliation—is beside the point. For the purposes of India’s military occupation of Kashmir, eternally dispossessed Pandits are far more valuable than ones who could be meaningfully reintegrated into their homeland.

There are many metrics by which India could measure the efficacy of its occupation. By the number of successful “encounters” with “terrorists,” in which “anonymous gunmen” are “neutralized” by Indian soldiers on a near daily basis. By employment schemes boasted by the Indian government, that allege to improve the life of ordinary Kashmiris, despite the fact that Kashmir’s economy backslid after India revoked its special status in 2019.

In reality, the most meaningful objective of the approximately 1 million soldiers in Kashmir—a number that makes it the most heavily occupied place anywhere in the world—is facilitating safe passage for tourists hungry to experience Kashmir’s alpine terrain. As of May 31, 1.25 million tourists have visited Kashmir. This year is forecasted to break past records.

In the area surrounding Samay’s compound, there are tourists snapping selfies in the saffron fields under the watchful eye of armed vehicles. There are tourists walking the streets of the militarized capital, and there are buses full of tourists weaving through mountain roads toward resplendent meadows skirted around the base of snow-peaked mountains in Pahalgam, known to many as “India’s mini Switzerland.” There are special battalions of soldiers that escort non-Kashmiri Hindu pilgrims to the Amarnath holy site in the Himalayas, while lockdowns are imposed on local Kashmiris, Muslim and Pandit alike.

But traveling in Kashmir is anything but normal. Upon checking into a hotel, one must register their name, profession, contact information, passport number, and reason for visiting. This information, scrawled onto a small xeroxed slip of paper, is passed on to the police. Using a phone out of the bounds of WiFi is tricky. Only certain postpaid SIM cards even work in Kashmir, and purchasing one without an Indian identification card is impossible. Foreign tourists can buy a “tourist SIM card” upon landing in Srinagar, but they typically take days to activate. Moving from place to place is tedious. Even if Srinagar isn’t nearly as congested as more-overpopulated Indian cities, getting somewhere punctually is difficult if your vehicle is stopped and searched multiple times a day.

It was under these limitations—in between bouts of sightseeing as a tourist—that I interviewed the local sources who contributed to this reporting. Kashmiri journalists are not afforded the mobility of someone like me—a foreign tourist, Kashmir’s most cherished and protected class. If not imprisoned, local reporters who deviate from the government’s official communications are intimidated, detained, or executed under suspicious circumstances. Finding Kashmiris like Samay who are willing to criticize the Indian government is extremely difficult, and it often falls on those exiled in the diaspora to speak on their behalf.

“Our story is being used everywhere whether it’s in the film industry or it’s someone just trying to earn money,” he said. “They’re using our pain but they haven’t witnessed our pain.”

In order to appreciate Samay’s circumstances in full, one must first understand the complexities of Kashmir’s political history from the 19th century onward. Like every contested area of the world, the context of Kashmir’s disputed status is far more nuanced than any hegemonic narrative. Every detail of the past matters, and every detail informs how Kashmiris, Indians, and Pakistanis understand the question of Kashmiri sovereignty today.

While most of today’s Pandits are estranged from their homeland, the powerful minority community once wielded significant power in a feudal monarchy. Long before Modi’s political machine sought to transform India into a Hindu ethno-state—long before even the existence of India itself—Kashmir was stratified along religious lines.

Before India and Pakistan declared their independence in 1947, undivided Kashmir was one of several “Princely States” under the British. Princely States were not ruled directly by the colonial empire but rather by local dynasties who made alliances with the British. Kashmir was ruled by the Dogra Empire, non-Kashmiri Hindus who purchased the territory for a cash payment from the British East India Company in 1846. This vast area bleeds across the borders that separate modern India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and China. In the heart of Dogra Kashmir was the Kashmir Valley, home to a Muslim majority of ethnic Kashmiris, with significant Hindu, Sikh, and Buddhist minorities. Today, when people refer to Kashmir, they usually mean the Kashmir Valley.

Dogra rule was blighted by famine, land expropriation, and the mass bonded labor of Muslim serfs. Kashmir’s local Pandit minority, among other loyalist parties, was granted a privileged status by the Dogra government. Though Pandits and Dogras practiced very different forms of “Hinduism,” many Pandits were employed as debt collectors and landlords, functioning as the public face of Dogra exploitation. This “approximation” that integrated Pandits into the fold of Hinduism still resonates today.

Tourists take selfies at Nishat Garden in Srinagar. (Firdous Nazir/ Eyepix Group / Future Publishing via Getty Images)

The cruelty of the Dogra regime sowed the seeds of a Kashmiri nationalist movement as British decolonization was on the horizon. Sheikh Abdullah, a young ambitious Muslim who would become Kashmir’s first prime minister, began to mobilize the Muslim majority. Muslim politicians formed the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference in 1932 to advocate for the rights of Muslims, with the stated goal of cross-religious unity. This organization was eventually expanded to include Hindus, Sikhs, and Buddhists at the behest of future Indian prime minister Jawalharlal Nehru (a Pandit himself) and famed Pandit reformer Prem Nath Bazaz. They rechristened themselves the National Conference (NC) in 1938.

Then came 1947, the year the world split in two. Partition sorted hundreds of millions of former British subjects into two new categories: Indian or Pakistani. Hindus and Sikhs in what is now Pakistan fled to what is now India, and Muslims in what is now India made the opposite journey. One million are believed to have been murdered in orgiastic retributive violence across the subcontinent. Millions more were displaced. Meanwhile, some princely states underwent an equally horrifying parallel process to Partition, known as the “political integration of India.” Some Princely States were annexed into the Indian union by diplomatic pressure, while others were integrated through Indian military intervention. Civilians bore the brunt of this process.

Amid major uprisings against Dogra rule, the last Dogra king, Hari Singh, began to lose control of Kashmir in the autumn of 1947, prompting a series of retributive anti-Muslim pogroms from his army in an attempt to maintain control of the monarchical state. But in the frenzy of the violence, he signed Kashmir over to India. Pakistan disputed this. Thus, India and Pakistan fought their first of three wars over a land and people who were never consulted about whom they belonged to, the same year that both nations were freed from British rule. Shortly after Singh surrendered his throne, Abdullah and the NC were appointed as the emergency interim government per the suggestion of Nehru himself.

The war resulted in a negotiated ceasefire line known as the Line of Control that divided Kashmir into Indian- and Pakistani-administered territories. The UN also called for a plebiscite that would allow Kashmiris to decide on what country they would become a part of. The plebiscite was never honored. The NC affirmed Kashmir’s provisional accession to India under specific stipulations known as Article 370, which allowed the state to have its own Constitution and prime minister. In addition, Article 35A ruled that only permanent residents of Kashmir could own land in the state.

The events of 1947 lassoed Kashmir within the political geography of modern India. The Indian nationalist narrative fashions the first war with Pakistan as one of self-defense in which Indian forces drove out Pakistani infiltrators, sparing the people of Kashmir. Kashmir’s destiny was reduced to a binary: us or them, India or Pakistan, and in a sense, Hindu or Muslim—deterritorializing the indigenous character of Kashmir’s polyethnic and multireligious mosaic, and the very notion of Kashmiri self-determination. In lockstep with India’s mainstream turn toward unabashed Hindu supremacy, the eventual violent dispossession of the Pandits would figure prominently in how the country digested Kashmir’s impending insurgency—or armed uprising, depending on whom you ask.

Kashmir’s coerced ascension into the dominion of India did little to alleviate the fault lines between Pandits and their Muslim neighbors. As a new generation of Muslims began to participate in civic life for the first time, those fault lines grew ever deeper. Despite Pandit perceptions that their access to institutional power would be disrupted by the Muslim uplift, they enjoyed disproportionate representation in Kashmir’s new civil government.