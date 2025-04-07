Books & the Arts / Dog Eat Dog The books of Donald Trump. Donald Trump’s Long Con Trump’s “Art of” trilogy may be full of willful exaggeration but the books also reveal how the 1980s and 90s formed his dog-eat-dog worldview.



Donald Trump and Roy Cohn at a press conference. (Getty)

This article appears in the May 2025 issue.

It’s arguably a waste of time to read Donald Trump’s books. In the first place, he didn’t write them; they weren’t even written by the same ghostwriter. His first three books, 1987’s The Art of the Deal, 1990’s Surviving at the Top (republished a year later as The Art of Survival, when Trump’s position could no longer be described as “at the top”), and 1997’s The Art of the Comeback, have three different authors standing in for the Donald: Tony Schwartz, Charles Leerhsen, and Kate Bohner.

Books in review Trump: The Art of the Deal

The Art of Survival

The Art of the Comeback

Trump is also an inveterate liar, so there’s not much point in parsing the details of some triumphant deal as he recounts them: They have inevitably been altered to reflect favorably on him, so to try to figure out where he’s fudging is to engage in a useless and tedious fact-checking exercise. His Art of… books are works of advertisement—or, as we should say now with the benefit of hindsight, works of propaganda, the production of which is perhaps his main gift. And although these books are all nominally memoirs, Trump is not one for introspection, so we can’t hope to learn much about his inner depths, mostly because he has none: He’s a self-admittedly shallow person.

Finally, though these books were successful and helped to make his reputation (as he would love to remind you), we all know that Trump is far better at other literary genres. His most accomplished modes of self-expression are the angry letter to a critic and the social media post. He indulges in them compulsively and is unable to disguise any sentiment or refrain from commenting on any issue that bugs him. As a result, we know what Trump thinks on almost everything; he will not shut up. So what could one possibly hope to learn from a trio of now multi-decade-old books?

As it turns out, quite a lot. The books respond surprisingly well to close reading. Since we are so familiar with Trump’s vocabulary and patterns of speech, it’s not hard to tell when something is more or less a verbatim piece of an interview or overheard speech and when it is the work of the ghostwriter. Tony Schwartz, the ghost on The Art of the Deal, revealed that the term “truthful hyperbole” to describe Trump’s penchant for exaggeration was his coinage, not Donald’s. But we could have figured that one out ourselves: There are far too many syllables, and neither paradox nor euphemism is among Trump’s favorite rhetorical devices. Likewise, we cannot imagine him using the words hypocritical and tawdry, which were put in his mouth by his ghost on The Art of Survival, whereas this assessment of Richard Nixon from the same book does sound like him: “I’ve seen some real killers in my line of work, but Richard Nixon makes them look like babies. The man is a rock, like him or not, and when you think of how far he’s come back and the things he’s endured, he’s even more amazing.” It’s also hard to imagine that anyone else produced this recollection of his (failing) marriage to Ivana in The Art of Survival. After telling the reader how Ivana would call and implore him to attend this or that fancy function for some notable personage, and how he would inevitably relent, Trump writes: “When I hung up the phone, though, I’d often say, loud enough for anyone standing in the office to hear me, I suppose, ‘My life is shit.’”

And yet Trump’s entire enterprise has been to convince us that his life is not shit: that he’s always winning, indeed that he’s a natural-born winner: “More than anything else, I think deal-making is an ability you’re born with. It’s in the genes…. It’s about instincts.” This genetic predisposition, we are supposed to accept, has given him a preternatural talent for business. Trump is at great pains to insist that everything he does is spectacular and great and glamorous. He may face challenges from time to time, but he inevitably overcomes them because he’s a winner. All of his losses are written off—often quite literally. But what has always made Trump entertaining is that, while he might be unrelentingly positive about his own achievements, he’s all negativity about everyone else’s. As he tells us in The Art of the Deal, one of his favorite business techniques is depreciation: He “appreciate[s] depreciation.” And this is perhaps what his Art of… books make most clear: that Trump’s true talents lie in being the devaluer, the put-down artist, the insult comic; that, at times, he can admit that his life is shit—but only because it’s the fault of others.

Throughout the Art of… books, one of Trump’s favorite expressions of approval is calling someone “a rock”—a person without vices and of extremely consistent habits, a person who doesn’t change. Trump’s father was a rock. His mother was a rock. Trump himself is a rock. Alas, his older brother, Fred Jr., was not a rock.

Interestingly, many of Trump’s critics agree that the man has not changed. This sociopathy, they argue, was learned early from his domineering father, Fred, who bullied Fred Jr.—with some help from Donald—into alcoholism and an early grave. In this telling, Trump may have also learned some new tricks from Roy Cohn, but he’s essentially always been this way: a “malignant narcissist,” according to the psychological school of Trump interpretation, which is the same thing as saying that he’s a born winner, except in derogatory terms. It also puts him outside of history; he’s a force of nature, a cancerous growth on the body politic.

But what those early books remind us is that, no matter their bullshit and self-flattery, Trump does have a history —that his view of his own rock-like constancy and almost everyone else’s instability was also forged by history. Something does change over the course of the Trump trilogy, at least on the level of how he is willing to present himself in public—and, of course, the world around him is also in a state of constant flux.

In The Art of the Deal, we find a triumphant Trump at the height of his success, having moved from the family business in Queens to the adamantine canyons of Manhattan. In The Art of Survival, we witness Trump’s tower beginning to shake a little, and in The Art of the Comeback, he has had a close call with ruination and, by his own account, is doing better than ever. By these latter two books, something else has changed: He’s more frankly an asshole. After years of trying to stay on top, after years of struggles that he himself might not admit to, here is Trump as we have come to know (and, for many people, love) him. By the time we get to The Art of the Comeback, we see him having come into his own. Long out of print and now selling for exorbitant prices on Amazon and AbeBooks, The Art of the Comeback is also Trump’s masterpiece (no doubt largely because of the talents of its ghostwriter and editor), a book that’s compulsively readable and funny. In it, Trump is a nasty sonofabitch, and he’s not afraid to say so.

The Art of the Deal was written in the go-go ’80s. Trump’s brand of gaudy success was emblematic of that decade. As the media liked to say at the time, he had “the Midas touch,” and this was almost literally true: Everything he touched became gilded. Gold is one of Trump’s favorite decorative materials, along with marble, glass, and steel—in short, any surface that can reflect a dazzling light. Trump may operate from the tonier precincts of 57th Street, but his business techniques are not substantially different from the hustlers you might find 10 blocks south in the Diamond District: He tries to pass off gold plate as the real thing. At the end of the decade, the Golden Empire was found to be hollow: The appreciating value of properties driven by a booming market in real estate covered up the negative cash flows. When the bubble burst, so nearly did Donald.