Politics / Trump Is Loomering His Own Administration The ongoing internal witch hunt led by the far-right provocateur is a sign of a GOP crack-up.

Laura Loomer, a right-wing pundit and supporter of former president Donald Trump, outside the United States Federal Courthouse where Trump is scheduled to be arraigned later in the day on June 13, 2023, in Miami, Florida. (Stephanie Keith / Getty Images)

Like Dr. Joseph-Ignace Guillotin and Captain Charles Cunningham Boycott, Laura Loomer has the dubious honor of seeing her name turned into a threatening verb. A right-wing provocateur who may be Donald Trump’s most obsessive super-fan, Loomer loves nothing more than digging up dirt (whether true or false) on the president’s enemies in order to destroy their careers. A prime example was her dishonest claim in last year’s GOP presidential race that the wife of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was “exaggerating” a breast cancer diagnosis.

This type of mudslinging might seem vile to most people, but Trump himself relishes it. Last April at a press conference in Mar-A-Lago, Trump spotted Loomer in the audience (not an accident, since she was going out of her way to catch his eye in the hope of getting a staff position). “Laura, how are you?” Trump exclaimed. “You look so beautiful as always.” Trump then praised Loomer as “a woman with courage.” He also warned, “You don’t want to be Loomered. If you’re Loomered, you’re in deep trouble.”

While Trump and Loomer clearly share a deep mutual admiration, many around the president are wary of the ardent advocate. Her bid to get a staff job on the Trump campaign last fall failed after other advisers warned him that her long history of bigoted statements were beyond the pale even for MAGA. Loomer, after all, is someone who is banned from using Uber and Lyft because of her tirades against Muslim drivers. Last year, Loomer told a Washington Post reporter that the left was “endangering Americans under the guise of diversity, like Islam and the Haitians and the cannibals.” In that same Washington Post profile, former Trump adviser Stephen Bannon said that when he has Loomer on his podcast he gets calls from Republicans in Congress asking, “How can you have that sewer rat on?” For Loomer, no one can ever be loyal enough to Trump, an attitude that has led her to attack even fellow right-wing extremists such as Marjorie Taylor Green (described by Loomer as “a snake” and “Marjorie TRAITOR Greene”).

Paradoxically, Loomer herself has been Loomered. Although she remains the apple of Trump’s eye, she is too toxic to get the White House job she dreams of. The Praetorian Guard around Trump can’t always keep her away from the president’s company, but so far they have successfully blackballed her from employment. But this exclusion has only fueled Loomer to become even angrier at the supposed backstabbers she fears are surrounding the president.

In a further psychological twist, this intensifying paranoia is likely to make Loomer even more appealing to the president. The Trump-Loomer bond was forged out of an intertwined persecution complex: They both see Trump as the victim of hidden forces—the Deep State and perfidious RINOS—who need to be weeded out. In their shared view of the world, Loomer, as Trump’s redoubtable attack dog, has herself been roadblocked by malicious conspirators.

Incensed at being Loomered out of a White House job, Loomer has recently launched a new wave of Loomering targeting what she sees as disloyal neoconservatives who have wormed their way into the administration. On Friday, The New York Times reported on a fateful meeting between the president and his most in-your-face cheerleader:

Sitting directly across from the president in the Oval Office, Ms. Loomer, the far-right agitator and conspiracy theorist, held a stack of papers that detailed a litany of accusations about “disloyal” members of the National Security Council. The national security adviser, Michael Waltz, had arrived late and could only watch as Ms. Loomer ripped into his staff. Fire them, Mr. Trump instructed Mr. Waltz, according to people with knowledge of the meeting on Wednesday. The president was furious and demanded to know why these people had been hired in the first place. The events of Wednesday and Thursday, with more than a half-dozen national security officials fired on the advice of Ms. Loomer, unsettled even some veteran Trump officials. But the situation perfectly encapsulates Mr. Trump’s longtime penchant for soliciting information from dubious sources.

Among those fired were Gen. Timothy D. Haugh, the head of the National Security Agency and US Cyber Command, and his deputy, Wendy Noble. The half dozen individuals fired by Trump all held top positions and were longtime stalwarts of the national security establishment. Trump claims that the decision to fire them was his own and not influenced by Loomer. The clear facts of chronology belie Trump’s assertion.

The New York Times frames the story as a matter of personal quirks, Trump’s reliance on “dubious sources.” While the peculiar character traits of Trump and Loomer do play a large role in this tale, much more is at work.

Like many of Trump’s cronies, Loomer is an absurd figure but also a symptomatic one. Her ridiculous feuds are seismographic charts that record with precision the clashing tectonic plates of competing Republican factions.

If Trump, despite the dissuasion of his staff, is attentive to Loomer, it’s because she’s a reliable avatar of the far right, an important part of his coalition. Trump’s administration is cobbled together from competing GOP coalitions: Even though he ran as an American First unilateralist (a position still often voiced in his administration by Vice President JD Vance), Trump has kept on many more mainstream Republican hawks in the mold of Dick Cheney, often described as neoconservatives. Emblematic figures from this faction are Secretary of State Marco Rubio and national security adviser Michael Waltz. Significantly, Loomer describes her foes as “neo-cons.”