Trump Is Loomering His Own Administration
The ongoing internal witch hunt led by the far-right provocateur is a sign of a GOP crack-up.
Like Dr. Joseph-Ignace Guillotin and Captain Charles Cunningham Boycott, Laura Loomer has the dubious honor of seeing her name turned into a threatening verb. A right-wing provocateur who may be Donald Trump’s most obsessive super-fan, Loomer loves nothing more than digging up dirt (whether true or false) on the president’s enemies in order to destroy their careers. A prime example was her dishonest claim in last year’s GOP presidential race that the wife of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was “exaggerating” a breast cancer diagnosis.
This type of mudslinging might seem vile to most people, but Trump himself relishes it. Last April at a press conference in Mar-A-Lago, Trump spotted Loomer in the audience (not an accident, since she was going out of her way to catch his eye in the hope of getting a staff position). “Laura, how are you?” Trump exclaimed. “You look so beautiful as always.” Trump then praised Loomer as “a woman with courage.” He also warned, “You don’t want to be Loomered. If you’re Loomered, you’re in deep trouble.”
While Trump and Loomer clearly share a deep mutual admiration, many around the president are wary of the ardent advocate. Her bid to get a staff job on the Trump campaign last fall failed after other advisers warned him that her long history of bigoted statements were beyond the pale even for MAGA. Loomer, after all, is someone who is banned from using Uber and Lyft because of her tirades against Muslim drivers. Last year, Loomer told a Washington Post reporter that the left was “endangering Americans under the guise of diversity, like Islam and the Haitians and the cannibals.” In that same Washington Post profile, former Trump adviser Stephen Bannon said that when he has Loomer on his podcast he gets calls from Republicans in Congress asking, “How can you have that sewer rat on?” For Loomer, no one can ever be loyal enough to Trump, an attitude that has led her to attack even fellow right-wing extremists such as Marjorie Taylor Green (described by Loomer as “a snake” and “Marjorie TRAITOR Greene”).
Paradoxically, Loomer herself has been Loomered. Although she remains the apple of Trump’s eye, she is too toxic to get the White House job she dreams of. The Praetorian Guard around Trump can’t always keep her away from the president’s company, but so far they have successfully blackballed her from employment. But this exclusion has only fueled Loomer to become even angrier at the supposed backstabbers she fears are surrounding the president.
In a further psychological twist, this intensifying paranoia is likely to make Loomer even more appealing to the president. The Trump-Loomer bond was forged out of an intertwined persecution complex: They both see Trump as the victim of hidden forces—the Deep State and perfidious RINOS—who need to be weeded out. In their shared view of the world, Loomer, as Trump’s redoubtable attack dog, has herself been roadblocked by malicious conspirators.
Incensed at being Loomered out of a White House job, Loomer has recently launched a new wave of Loomering targeting what she sees as disloyal neoconservatives who have wormed their way into the administration. On Friday, The New York Times reported on a fateful meeting between the president and his most in-your-face cheerleader:
Sitting directly across from the president in the Oval Office, Ms. Loomer, the far-right agitator and conspiracy theorist, held a stack of papers that detailed a litany of accusations about “disloyal” members of the National Security Council. The national security adviser, Michael Waltz, had arrived late and could only watch as Ms. Loomer ripped into his staff.
Fire them, Mr. Trump instructed Mr. Waltz, according to people with knowledge of the meeting on Wednesday. The president was furious and demanded to know why these people had been hired in the first place.
The events of Wednesday and Thursday, with more than a half-dozen national security officials fired on the advice of Ms. Loomer, unsettled even some veteran Trump officials. But the situation perfectly encapsulates Mr. Trump’s longtime penchant for soliciting information from dubious sources.
Among those fired were Gen. Timothy D. Haugh, the head of the National Security Agency and US Cyber Command, and his deputy, Wendy Noble. The half dozen individuals fired by Trump all held top positions and were longtime stalwarts of the national security establishment. Trump claims that the decision to fire them was his own and not influenced by Loomer. The clear facts of chronology belie Trump’s assertion.
The New York Times frames the story as a matter of personal quirks, Trump’s reliance on “dubious sources.” While the peculiar character traits of Trump and Loomer do play a large role in this tale, much more is at work.
Like many of Trump’s cronies, Loomer is an absurd figure but also a symptomatic one. Her ridiculous feuds are seismographic charts that record with precision the clashing tectonic plates of competing Republican factions.
If Trump, despite the dissuasion of his staff, is attentive to Loomer, it’s because she’s a reliable avatar of the far right, an important part of his coalition. Trump’s administration is cobbled together from competing GOP coalitions: Even though he ran as an American First unilateralist (a position still often voiced in his administration by Vice President JD Vance), Trump has kept on many more mainstream Republican hawks in the mold of Dick Cheney, often described as neoconservatives. Emblematic figures from this faction are Secretary of State Marco Rubio and national security adviser Michael Waltz. Significantly, Loomer describes her foes as “neo-cons.”
The two factions have much in common: Both are committed to a militarized American primacy that disdains international law and diplomatic organizations such as the United Nations. But the neoconservative faction wants to maintain military engagement all over the world, including in Europe with NATO. By contrast, the America First faction believes the United States should pull back from its commitments in Europe and the Middle East so it can concentrate on dominance in the Western Hemisphere (including expansion into Canada, Greenland, and the Panama Canal) and more robustly contain the rise of China.
Currently, the Trump White House is roiled by a subterranean war between the two factions, a struggle that hasn’t gotten direct press attention because it is treated as a battle of personalities. As I noted in a recent column, the neoconservative media has been working overtime to derail major American First appointments, notably Elbridge Colby (nominee to be undersecretary of defense for policy), Dan Caldwell (a member of Trump’s transition team in the Defense Department), and Lt. Col. Danny Davis (who withdrew from a post as deputy director of national intelligence after press criticism). While Loomer is no doubt motivated by personal spite, she might also be acting as an emissary for the American First faction angered by neoconservatives vetoing their nominations. In the current internecine GOP war, both sides are taking bullets, which should cheer any reasonable person.
Amid this internal GOP battle, the Democratic Party establishment often tends to side with the neoconservatives, seeing them as being more safely mainstream. This status quo bias explains why the hawkish Marco Rubio was confirmed by the Senate by a 99-0 vote.
But from a left anti-war perspective, there’s little reason to prefer the neoconservative faction, who were responsible for the Iraq War—the greatest foreign policy disaster since the Vietnam War. The reality of competing extremism can be seen on a recent episode of PBS’s Washington Week with The Atlantic where Stephen Hayes of The Dispatch said, “Laura Loomer is a well-known far-right conspiracy theorist who’s thought of as so far-right that Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks she’s racist and crazy.” Hayes is the author of a 2004 book that made the fantastical argument that there was a significant “connection” between Al Qaeda and Saddam Hussein—a propagandistic deception that bolstered public support for the Iraq War.
A figure like Colby, despite his hawkishness on China, has a much more realistic sense than the neoconservatives of the unsustainable cost of American militarism in Europe and the Middle East. On specific issues such as negotiating an end to the Ukraine War or disengaging from the Middle East, the America First crowd deserves support. In terms of broader foreign policy visions, both neoconservatism and America First should be rejected as recklessly militaristic.
At a systematic level, this factional war proves why Trump’s foreign policy will end not with the new era of peace he promises but further global turmoil and possibly disaster. Trump’s chaotic management style encourages factions with wildly divergent visions to each claim they represent the president. The same factional struggles—between those who see tariffs as a tool for opening markets and those who want autarky—bedevils Trump’s trade policy. Given this policy chaos, other countries will not be able to come to agreement with the United States. The South China Morning Post reports:
“Chinese elites are finding the current US messaging a little ‘disorientating’ due to ‘confusing’ communication with the Trump 2.0 team,” said Qian Jing, co-founder and managing director of the Centre for China Analysis at the Asia Society Policy Institute.
“For example, there have been about five different [private] channels in the past 10 days engaging with Chinese officials, and all seem to be somehow carrying different messages,” Qian said during a panel discussion held by the Asia Society in Hong Kong on Tuesday.
Laura Loomer has an erratic personality and is the voice of a disruptive faction. Her sway over Trump is symptomatic of a more pervasive chaos in the White House, one that ensures nothing but disorder in the years ahead. Trump has decided to Loomer his own government. There’s good reason to fear that if he keeps it up the entire world might be Loomered.
