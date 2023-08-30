World / A Pakistani Human Rights Lawyer Is in Jail for Giving a Speech My lawyer, Imaan Mazari, was arrested for speaking out against the Pakistani military.

Police officials present arrested lawyer and human rights activist Imaan Mazari-Hazir before a court in Islamabad on August 20, 2023. (Ghulam Rasool / AFP / Getty)

This article appears in the September 18/25, 2023 issue, with the headline “Speaking Out.”

At around 3:30 on the morning of August 19, dozens of police officers and plainclothes operatives stormed the Islamabad residence of the Pakistani lawyer and human rights activist Imaan Mazari. They dismantled the CCTV system, broke down the front door, took custody of Imaan in front of her recently widowed mother, a former human rights minister, and dragged her into the back of a car. She was not even given the opportunity to change out of her night clothes.

Two days earlier, Imaan had addressed a rally in Islamabad organized by the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), which advocates for the rights of ethnic Pashtuns, who make up around 20 percent of Pakistan’s population. She openly accused Pakistan’s powerful military establishment of sponsoring terrorism. “The real terrorists are the ones sitting in GHQ,” she told the crowd, referring to the Pakistan Army’s command center in downtown Rawalpindi. “All of these generals and colonels who have betrayed the nation…should be court-martialed.” In her speech, Imaan demanded an end to what she called the “dollar wars,” funded by the United States, imposed on the Pashtun people, as well as the release of all missing persons allegedly abducted by the state.

On Monday afternoon, hours after the courts granted Imaan bail, the police rearrested her in a new case related to terrorism financing. Today, she is in jail on charges ranging from armed robbery to domestic terrorism. But her only crime, as far as anyone can tell, is that she had the courage to speak her mind in public. Her lawyers say that she is being kept under surveillance in a high-security prison and that they are being prevented from seeing her. This, sadly, is what life in Pakistan has been reduced to. The events of May 9, 2023—when violent demonstrations against the armed forces swept the country in the aftermath of former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest—have given the state a pretext to viciously clamp down on any form of dissent and have eviscerated any semblance of democratic freedoms.