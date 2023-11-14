How Israel Is Borrowing From the US Playbook in Vietnam Justifying civilian casualties has a long history.

US Marines marching in Da Nang, Vietnam, 1965. (AP Photo / Courtesy of PBS)

Since the start of Benjamin Netanyahu government’s war on Gaza four weeks ago, Israeli officials and Western proponents of the war have turned to a variety of arguments to justify the extreme civilian death toll that’s been suffered.

“Hamas, the genocidal terrorist organization, is responsible for everything that happens in Gaza,” stated the IDF over an image of a bombed neighborhood in the territory, arguing that Hamas indoctrinates Palestinian kids, fires rockets from civilian neighborhoods, and embeds itself within civilian areas, making them “legitimate military targets.”

“This is the tragedy of war, Wolf,” IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Richard Hecht told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer when questioned about Israel’s October 31 bombing of the Jabalia refugee camp. “We’ve been saying for days, move south, civilians who are not involved with Hamas, please move south…. About the civilians there, we’ve been doing everything we can to minimize. I’ll say it again, sadly they are hiding themselves within the civilian population.”

“We’re doing everything possible to reduce and prevent civilian casualties in Gaza,” former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett recently said. “At the end of the day Hamas, cynically, is telling citizens they can’t move here, they can’t move there, using citizens, Hamas citizens, I mean Gaza citizens, as human shields. So in that sense, ultimately, Hamas is responsible for any deaths of Gazan civilians.”

“This is war, this is combat,” US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters when asked about civilian casualties. “It is bloody, it is ugly, and it’s gonna be messy. And innocent civilians are going to be hurt going forward. I wish I could tell you something different.”

The Israeli ambassador to the United States had dismissed the mounting death toll in Gaza, insisting that “neither you nor I know how many of them are armed terrorists and how many of them are civilians,” while the Israeli government has repeatedly claimed Hamas is hiding a network of tunnels and even a military base under hospitals it has attacked.

If these arguments sound familiar, it’s because they’re the same ones Israeli officials have used for years to justify disproportionate civilian casualties from the country’s periodic bombing of the Gaza Strip. But they also have a much older pedigree: Virtually all of these talking points were used decades ago by US and South Vietnamese officials to justify the horrific civilian death toll caused by the US war in Vietnam—a war that is viewed overwhelmingly negatively by Americans today, and whose brutal bombing campaigns few would now justify.

Yet that’s exactly what US officials and commentators did one year into Operation Rolling Thunder, President Lyndon Johnson’s three-year-long bombing campaign that saw 864,000 tons of bombs and missiles dropped on the country and killed 21,000 civilians. Christmas 1966 saw the publication of the first dispatch from North Vietnam by New York Times reporter Harrison Salisbury, who had become the first American journalist to report from Hanoi, and through firsthand accounts disproved the administration’s assurances that the US military was targeting only “concrete and steel, not human life.”

US officials’ responses might give us a bout of déjà vu today.

“All possible care is taken to avoid civilian casualties,” read a Pentagon statement responding to Salisbury’s report. But, it continued, “it is impossible to avoid all damage to civilian areas, especially when the North Vietnamese deliberately emplace their air defense sites, their dispersed [petroleum] sites, their radar and other military facilites in populated areas and, indeed, sometimes on the roofs of government buildings.” US officials insisted that civilian areas around the towns of Nam Định and Phủ Lý, whose destruction Salisbury reported on, were “loaded” with antiaircraft gun batteries and missile firing positions.