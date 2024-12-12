Activism / StudentNation / The “Save Chinatown” Coalition Goes on the Defensive in Philadelphia The construction of a new basketball arena threatens to fill the neighborhood with more traffic and raise rents. Edit

The Chinatown Friendship Gate in Philadelphia.

(Pat Greenhouse / Getty)

This story was produced for StudentNation, a program of the Nation Fund for Independent Journalism , which is dedicated to highlighting the best of student journalism. For more Student Nation, check out our archive or learn more about the program here . StudentNation is made possible through generous funding from The Puffin Foundation . If you’re a student and you have an article idea, please send pitches and questions to [email protected] .

Growing up in Upper Darby—a white working-class community on the outskirts of Philadelphia—Debbie Wei recalls going to Philadelphia’s Chinatown with her parents every week to get groceries. For Wei, whose parents were both Chinese immigrants, Chinatown was the place in the city where she felt most comfortable.

At 150 years old, Chinatown is one of the oldest sustained communities in Philadelphia. Created by Chinese immigrants escaping racial violence on the West Coast, it was once considered an undesirable, inner-city neighborhood. “Even as a child growing up, Chinatown was the red-light district,” Wei recalled. “There were a lot of bars, what you would call ’seedy’—not a place for people and families.”

Wei has spent the last two years organizing a citywide and interracial campaign against the development of a new arena for the city’s basketball team, the Philadelphia 76ers, which threatens to fill the neighborhood with more traffic and raise rents, according to the Save Chinatown Coalition. On December 12, the City Council will begin voting to approve or deny the arena.

Developments targeting Chinatown go as far back as the 1920s, when Bell Telephone Company purchased and demolished a block on Race Street, displacing Chinatown residents. Throughout the mid-20th century, the city government applied “eminent domain” in order to displace residents and establish new developments, from the Broad-Ridge Spur and the widening of Vine Street to urban renewal projects that transformed large parts of the neighborhood into industrial centers and parking lots.

Still, Chinatown persisted and grew as exclusionary immigration laws were lifted. Threats to the neighborhood’s existence heightened in the 1960s and ’70s—including a project to expand Vine Street into an expressway, which jeopardized an important educational and religious institution. Chinatown residents organized, pushing the City Council to adopt a smaller highway design. Yet another setback came in 1991, with the construction of the Pennsylvania Convention Center, which displaced 200 Chinese residents and seven Chinese businesses.

“It’s like Jenga, if you take out enough bricks, the thing will fall down,” Wei said. “By the time the convention center went in, I think the community realized we cannot sustain another large development like that. We’re at the max of what the community could possibly take.” Wei says it was at this point that Chinatown began to organize harder—and win. In 1993, the community struck down a proposal to build a federal prison. In 2000, Chinatown residents won again, stopping the construction of a new Phillies baseball stadium. In 2008, organizers halted a proposed casino.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker has vocally supported the arena development, as has most of the City Council. But Vivian Chang, executive director of Asian American United, is optimistic that Chinatown can win yet again. “In all these fights—the stadium, casino—each time the mayor wanted it, the City Council wanted it, but we still won.” This time, however, the fight has involved even more deception from city leaders, according to Chang, who failed to conduct adequate community outreach, inflated the economic benefits of what a Sixers arena could bring Philadelphia, and introduced a shoddy community benefits agreement.

As a former resident of Washington, DC, Chang has seen the damage that an arena can do to a Chinatown. Since the Capital One Arena came into the neighborhood, Chang says that DC’s Chinatown has not been able to recover from the gentrification and displacement it caused, and that the economic benefits of a stadium hardly ever outweigh the damage.

Philadelphia city leaders and arena developers claim that the new arena will bring a significant rise in foot traffic to the city’s retail corridor along with lots of new tax dollars. Chang disagrees: “A lot of their numbers are really inflated. Every sports team does the same playbook [of commissioning] a study from a paid consulting group to say all this activity is going to come in and all these taxes will come in, and they don’t materialize. When we look at these so-called studies across different cities and stadiums, they usually overestimate by 80 percent.”

Roger Null, professor emeritus of economics of Stanford University, is also skeptical of developers’ claims that the arena could revitalize the local economy. “Sports teams are not particularly big businesses,” Null said. “The revenue an NBA team takes in the arena in which it plays is roughly equal to two or three Macy’s stores.”