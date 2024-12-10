Politics / No, Kamala Harris Staffers Did Not Run a “Flawless” Campaign Democratic strategists are still patting themselves on the back for a catastrophic defeat.

No, They Couldn’t: In a recent appearance on Pod Save America, the consultants who steered the Kamala Harris campaign to defeat still refused to accept any responsibility—or to criticize the candidate. (Brendan SmialowskiI / AFP via Getty Images)

Being angry all the time is not good for your mental health, but the world provides provocations to rage that overpower any effort at equanimity. For anyone who followed the presidential election of 2024 and regards the victory of Donald Trump as an enormous tragedy for the United States and the world, the great foe of serenity is listening to interviews with Democratic Party strategists. This is a group that has displayed a mind-boggling unwillingness to accept any accountability for losing—for the second time in eight years—to Trump, a hoodlum and con man who is widely hated.

Last Thursday, Sheila Nix, Vice President Kamala Harris’s chief of staff, participated in a bipartisan conference of staffers from this year’s presidential campaign, where she made a stunning claim. “I would posit she ran a pretty flawless campaign, and she did all the steps that [were] required to be successful,” Nix said. “And I think—obviously, we did not win, but I do think we hit all the marks.”

Chris LaCivita, Trump’s campaign manager, had the obvious retort. “Flawless campaigns don’t lose,” LaCivita told The New York Times. “You can run a great campaign—you can run a good campaign—and still lose. But you can’t run a flawless campaign and lose.”

Nix is not the only Harris staffer currently patting herself on the back for doing a terrific job. The same notes of self-satisfaction and complacency dominate a remarkable episode of the Pod Save America podcast that ran in late November featuring four senior advisers for the Harris campaign: Jen O’Malley Dillion, Quentin Fulks, Stephanie Cutter, and David Plouffe.

As Washington Post columnist Perry Bacon Jr. acutely noted, these four strategists “kept saying they weren’t making excuses or blaming others—while doing both.”

Bacon went on to observe:

What the four never did is directly admit any major mistakes they made. “We should have really pushed Harris to distance herself from President Biden”; “Maybe we spent too much time in Arizona” (Harris lost there by 6 percentage points); “We should have had a Palestinian speaker at the Democratic National Convention.” There were no blunt statements like that. Instead, the staffers repeatedly defended their work by noting that Harris lost by less in the seven swing states she campaigned in compared with the rest of the country.

The refrain that Harris overperformed in the swing states has often been made as a defense of the campaign. But it turns out not to be true. As Vox writer Eric Levitz, building on the observation of strategist David Shor, notes, “Dems’ swing-state over-performance mostly reflects how exceptionally badly the party did in NY, TX, FL, and CA.” In other words, Harris’s performance in the swing states was in line with her performance in the rest of the country—leaving aside the solid-blue states where there was a massive erosion of support for the Democratic candidate. This is a particularly revealing admission from Shor, since he was a senior adviser to an outside group that did much advertising in the swing states.

One could make many other critiques of the Harris campaign: her strategy of hugging Liz Cheney and other far-right Republicans; her use of wealthy surrogates such as Mark Cuban, which undercut her economic message; her closeness to Wall Street donors, who (along with Cuban) made her water down any economic populism.

The original sin of the 2024 election was Joe Biden’s selfish decision to run again, which meant that when he finally gave up the ghost over the summer, Democrats had to scramble to replace him with Kamala Harris.

Many Harris strategists also worked for Joe Biden—and they remain singularly reluctant to hold their former boss to account or to explain their own complicity in Biden’s disastrous egoism.