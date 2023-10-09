World / Gaza Is a Nightmare Today, but We Will Not Stop Dreaming of Freedom This war is happening for one reason: the prolonged suffering and occupation that Palestinians have endured for seven decades.

Palestinians search for survivors after an Israeli airstrike on buildings in the refugee camp of Jabalia in the Gaza Strip on October 9, 2023. (Mohammed Abed / AFP via Getty Images)

Gaza City—The sound of war is all around me as I write this. For the third consecutive day, the Israeli military has continued its bombardment on the Gaza Strip in response to the surprise attack by Hamas and other Palestinian groups on southern Israel last Saturday morning. These attacks have involved artillery, naval, and aerial strikes.

At least 510 Palestinians have reportedly been killed in Gaza as of this writing, with a further 2,750 people injured. At least 800 Israelis have also reportedly been killed.

On Monday afternoon, Israel announced what it described as a “complete siege” of Gaza, cutting off the strip’s access to electricity, fuel, water, and food. “We are fighting human animals and we are acting accordingly,” Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said.

The electricity supply had already plunged by at least 80 percent even before this announcement, affecting our access to clean water and the ability of hospitals to cope with casualties. Israel also bombed the buildings housing the companies supplying much of the region with Internet access, leaving people even more cut off from the outside world.

As mediation efforts from regional and international actors continues to falter, Gazans are increasingly concerned about the possibility of a prolonged confrontation with Israel on multiple fronts. There are mounting fears of a ground invasion by Israeli forces into the strip, especially as the fighting shows no signs of abating and as the death toll mounts. While the Israeli army claims to be targeting resistance posts and so-called “terror” locations in Gaza, the reality is that civilians have borne the brunt of the tragedy unfolding so far.

Once again, ordinary citizens find themselves caught in the midst of death and war. This marks the fifth time in the span of just five years that Gazans are reliving the horrors of conflict and the dashing of their fragile hopes for a peaceful and secure life in the near future.

To try and live through war never gets easier. My family and I have suffered through previous Israeli wars on Gaza, but that has not lessened the terror we feel now. It has not dulled the sharp pain in our chests that comes with every air strike. It has not made our lungs more able to handle the suffocating smoke that the constant jet raids leave in their wake. Instead, we are feeling an unprecedented level of fear. There is more horror, louder explosions. The ground is shaking like never before. It is a newer, worse version of the same challenge we have been facing for years: basic survival.

Things are especially horrific at night. The entire strip looms in the dark with no electricity. The sound of explosions—and the light that comes with them—are the people’s only company. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu advised Gazans to “leave” ahead of the bombings to come—a threat backed up by warnings from the military that we have received throughout the past few days. This is intended to give Israel the justification to destroy whole neighborhoods and public spaces. But, of course, people in Gaza have nowhere to go—and the Israeli military still goes on targeting civilian buildings and complexes.

On Sunday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said that the Israeli army had committed at least eight massacres against families in Gaza, resulting in the killing of about 54 citizens. One strike killed 19 members of the same family. On Monday, Israel bombed the Jabalia refugee camp, killing dozens. Also, some of the hit targets were banks, public spaces, seaports, farmlands, and residential compounds.