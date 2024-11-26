Books & the Arts / Duty Free Life and luxury beyond the nation-state. In the Zone of the Rich In The Hidden Globe, Atossa Araxia Abrahamian examines what globalization has come to look like for the wealthy. Edit

Dubai Mall in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Beata Zawrzel / Getty)

This article appears in the December 2024 issue.

Consider the peculiarities of Svalbard, an archipelago in the Arctic Ocean midway between the North Pole and the northern coast of Norway: Its territory technically belongs to Norway (though “technically” is doing some heavy lifting here). Its laws are written by Norway. The governor of Svalbard is Norwegian. Kids learn Norwegian in Svalbard’s Norwegian schools. You would be forgiven for thinking that these nearly 24,000 square miles of territory are simply a group of islands that form a part of Norway. But a closer look reveals that the archipelago’s islands are not quite under Norway’s sovereignty. Some of the taxes that apply on the Norwegian mainland do not exist in Svalbard. Norway, as well as the 47 other countries that are signatories to the Svalbard Treaty, is also prohibited from using Svalbard for military purposes. After you land at Svalbard’s international airport, you can exit without clearing a visa check or any other immigration control. Svalbard is the only place in the world where anyone, from anywhere, is free to live (as long as they can find a job in the area). In Svalbard, one of the defining features of the state has been suspended: power over the movement of people into its territory.

Books in review The Hidden Globe Buy this book

It is tempting to see Svalbard as an anomaly, a leftover from a bygone era. After all, the treaty that established the archipelago’s unusual status was ratified in 1920, when most of Europe’s old, multiethnic land empires were being cut up into new nation-states. But Svalbard does not resemble the other, more typical forms of sovereignty established in this era: A territory under one state’s control, it is a place where individuals can enter and live as they wish, where not all the laws of the state apply, and where military activities are almost entirely prohibited. If anything, Svalbard illustrates how our familiar world of nation-states has coexisted for a long time with a different kind of world map. Svalbard is not an oddity out of time but represents scores of other such sites that are everywhere around us today, hiding in plain sight.

This is the assertion underlying The Hidden Globe, a new book by Atossa Araxia Abrahamian. Svalbard, Abrahamian argues, is part of a wider world of jurisdictions with unusual sovereignty arrangements. Taking readers on an engrossing journey to some of these sites, from Geneva to Dubai to a former Soviet cruise ship to the special economic zone of Boten on the border of Laos and China, The Hidden Globe examines an “accretion of cracks and concessions, suspensions and abstractions, carve-outs and free zones,” and a range of other places without nationality in the conventional sense. Abrahamian makes clear that while this hidden globe exists primarily for the benefit of the rich, these same cracks between jurisdictions also tend to relegate some of the world’s poorest and most vulnerable populations to legal limbo and extended precarity. The flip side of the rich man dodging his obligations is the poor man deprived of his rights.

Abrahamian is a perfect guide for exploring this hidden globe. She grew up in Geneva, Switzerland, and always felt there was something a bit off about the city on the lake. Sure, some of it could perhaps be chalked up to the countless international organizations and NGOs that call Geneva home, among them many affiliated with the United Nations, with its duty-free shops, international schools, and convenient freedom from paying parking tickets.

But this was not the whole story. It was only when Abrahamian returned years later, now as journalist deeply interested in how sovereignty can be twisted and manipulated, that she realized where her slight sense of unease came from. Just off Geneva’s main shopping arteries in the center of the city sit the offices of some of Switzerland’s oldest private banks: institutions that date back as far as the 18th century and have always catered to wealthy foreigners hoping to evade the laws of their own lands. Geneva and its banks are, of course, governed by Swiss law, but this legal regime—especially the country’s bank secrecy laws—and Switzerland’s tradition of neutrality have created a realm of legal loopholes and tax exceptions for companies, bankers, and foreign multinationals.

Another legal black hole in Geneva is its free port. Free ports, also known as foreign-trade zones or free economic zones, are everywhere around us. There are 193 active foreign-trade zones in the United States. These designated areas are often near airports, seaports, or border crossings and come in the form of warehouses, entire districts, or simply a floor within an office building. Goods can move across a country’s borders and enter a free port without technically being in the country and becoming subject to its tariffs and other taxes for imports and exports. They may leave just as swiftly, without much of a trace. Geneva’s free port not only exempts the goods that move in and out of it from tariffs and other fees; the city of Geneva has also kindly waived local sales taxes for the facility.

To tell the story of free ports, Abrahamian introduces us to Yves Bouvier, a Geneva-born art dealer. Bouvier expanded his family’s moving company into a business that specialized in transporting and storing expensive pieces of art. During the 1990s, he rented a small space in an unassuming industrial building near the center of Geneva. That warehouse was part of the city’s free port, which was established in 1888 primarily to store grain. Now it stores other forms of wealth held by the superrich: art, gems, jewelry, and even wine collections. In the wake of the 2008 financial crash, Abrahamian explains, many wealthy individuals began diversifying away from stocks and bonds, and Bouvier offered to help them store these new forms of assets.

One of Bouvier’s clients was Dmitry Rybolovlev, a Russian billionaire oligarch and one of the richest men in the world. (His wealth was estimated at $6.7 billion in 2021.) Rybolovlev arrived in Geneva in the 1990s and began to assemble an impressive art collection—always a smart move for someone looking to ingratiate themselves with high society—and sometime around 2002, Bouvier started to help him identify, buy, and store these works, all while netting considerable commission payments. Rybolovlev’s treasures soon included a Modigliani nude, Rothko’s No. 6, and Picasso’s Musketeer With Pipe.

Bouvier arranged the sales of some of Rybolovlev’s art through convoluted chains of shell companies in tax havens like Singapore, the British Virgin Islands, and Hong Kong. In the meantime, he expanded his free-port activities into Singapore, where he invested in a new warehouse facility next to Changi airport. Another such venture followed in Luxembourg. Everything seemed to be going according to plan, until Rybolovlev became convinced that Bouvier was ripping him off by overcharging for the art that Bouvier bought and then sold to the Russian. Numerous lawsuits followed, though in the end, none of Rybolovlev’s charges stuck, and the two men reached a settlement. While Bouvier claims he won, “winning” is relative here: He sold off his stake in the Geneva free port in 2017, and in 2022 he sold the Singapore free port to a Chinese cryptocurrency billionaire for less than half its original value.

Another citizen of the hidden globe that Abrahamian introduces us to is Marc Beer, an Oxford-educated British lawyer who consults for numerous governments and companies. Beer is arguably a specialist in running international court systems in autocracies. While working for Mastercard in Dubai, he became interested in the city-state’s so-called Dubai International Financial Center. Stretching across 110 acres of prime land in the emirate and home to more than 5,500 registered companies, the DIFC was set up in 2004 alongside several other special zones, offering the usual massive tax breaks and lax oversight as incentives. But there was a hitch: The international cast of investors and companies that Dubai hoped to lure into the DIFC would likely not appreciate the prospect of landing before an Arabic-speaking court that was based on civil rather than common law if things went south (common law dominates in the Anglophone world). To address this problem, Dubai explored an interesting solution: What if it could create a free zone for law, a court stitched together from bits and pieces of jurisprudence taken from a variety of traditions and national contexts—a truly international court, with international judges, detached from any one territory?

The court started operating slowly in 2005, and Beer became its chief administrator three years later. Other countries took note, and independent commercial courts soon proliferated. One such offshoot cropped up in Kazakhstan, once again with Beer’s involvement. In 2018, Kazakhstan’s then–autocrat in chief, Nursultan Nazarbayev, opened the Astana International Financial Center, complete with a DIFC-style court. In 2022, the country became engulfed in unprecedented popular unrest. Nazarbayev, his family, and their oligarchic cronies and allies had been embroiled in large-scale corruption for years, while the rest of the population was left behind. When Nazarbayev stepped down, his successor called in Russian troops to violently quell the unrest. Cookie-cutter legal systems like the DIFC and the AIFC can lend legitimacy to authoritarian regimes by offering sanitized business laws without civil and human rights attached. For his part, Beer proclaims that there is no jurisdiction where he wouldn’t work if he felt it was moving things along in the right direction.

Men like Bouvier and Beer don’t appear overly political, and Abrahamian is rightly skeptical about applying a single ideological label to the creators of the hidden globe. Their ranks are too diverse to warrant being grouped together as libertarians or even just as adherents of a free market creed. They seem to be driven by the more mundane goal of creating and subsequently exploiting opportunities to make money—ideally, a lot of it.

Likewise, it is not always clear whether Bouvier’s free ports or Beer’s portable courts really represent a new form of capitalism. A rich literature on free zones and similar legal exceptions has identified them as expressions of the neoliberalism that flourished in the 1980s and ’90s, enclaves where state oversight, regulation, and taxes were deliberately rolled back. But as Abrahamian makes clear, the time lines don’t always match up. Many of the sites that make up her hidden globe originated much earlier.