World / “A Decent Respect to the Opinions of Mankind” Mandates a Search for Peace in Ukraine Why the new American left should take up the quest for peace if the Democratic Party wins control of Congress this November, and of the presidency in 2028.

People walk among debris in a residential area hit by Russian strikes on August 20, 2026 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Ihor Kuznietsov / Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

The Trump administration’s attempt to bring stable peace to Ukraine has failed. The war is thus set to continue, without a radical change, but with a slowly deteriorating situation for Ukraine. The United States is no longer capable of supplying Ukraine with adequate numbers of the air defense systems necessary to prevent Russia from steadily destroying Ukrainian infrastructure. The coming bitter winter is likely to drive millions more Ukrainians to seek refuge in the West. Russia does not necessarily need to win on the battlefield if it can turn Ukraine into a permanently ruined state and a burden on Europe that European electorates will not sustain indefinitely.

While this conflict lasts, it will also present a permanent risk that the US will be dragged into direct conflict with Russia, and a certainty that the US will be distracted from other urgent and essential goals at home and abroad. The danger of the war spreading to engulf Europe and the US has been highlighted by the Russian threat to seize European ships in retaliation for their seizure of ships of Russia’s “shadow fleet.” Whatever Trump may think, should this happen it would be impossible for the US to remain aloof—and once a cycle of escalation begins, will anyone be able to stop it?

For the sake of the American people and the international community, most of which ardently desires and needs an end to this war, it is for the new American left to take up the search for peace, and to press for this if the Democratic Party wins control of Congress this November, and of the presidency in 2028.

For US progressives to pursue peace strongly and consistently will, however, take a radical break with the attitudes and policies of the Democratic Party establishment stretching back for more than a century. It will also require a willingness to overrule existing centrist governments in Europe.

Trump’s effort failed for multiple reasons: On a few key issues, Ukraine and Russia’s positions remain irreconcilable; the deep dysfunction of his administration made it impossible to craft a strategy that would have brought sufficient incentives and pressure to bear to overcome this gap; Trump met constant resistance from the Europeans, which also strengthened Ukrainian obduracy; and his administration has been increasingly infiltrated by neoconservatives who are rigidly opposed to compromise with Russia or anyone else.

Lastly, of course, the disastrous war with Iran has hopelessly distracted the administration from the Ukraine peace process—not least because, absurdly, the same amateur team is responsible for both sets of talks. In a rational world, US failure against Iran, and the exhaustion of key US weapons stocks, would have given a new and urgent impulse to the search for peace in Ukraine, which the US is no longer capable of supplying with desperately needed air defense systems.

But there is an additional factor that has barely been noticed in the United States, partly thanks to the refusal of most US journalists and “experts” to talk to the Russians and listen to what they are saying. This is that due to a combination of domestic political polarization and self-justifying moral arrogance, the US has repeatedly demonstrated that it can no longer be trusted to keep its word.

One reason for the rigidity of Russian positions is that the Russian establishment fears with good reason that any concessions it makes in a peace settlement will be permanent and irreversible, while any made by Trump will be reversed by a Democratic administration after 2028; just as Trump, disastrously, abolished Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran.