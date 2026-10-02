This Week

Lots o’ Zuck

No fatties.

Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist and the winner of the 2024 Herb Block Prize for editorial cartooning.

More from The Nation

Senator Eric Schmitt (R-MO.) during his disastrous questioning of former special counsel Jack Smith.

Eric Schmitt Deserves to Be Mocked Forever Eric Schmitt Deserves to Be Mocked Forever

In this week’s Elie v. U.S., our justice correspondent relives the senator’s glorious face-plant. Plus: why John Roberts also deserves our mockery.

Elie Mystal

The Moral Clarity of Tennessee Gubernatorial Candidate Jerri Green

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Even before her state botched another execution, gubernatorial candidate Jerri Green was telling Tennesseans that “the death penalty has always been inhumane, expensive, and biase...

John Nichols

Draw Peace, Defy Censorship

Draw Peace, Defy Censorship Draw Peace, Defy Censorship

Censorship targets those who dare to challenge power. Yet cartoonists keep drawing. Every line is an act of courage and freedom and a step toward peace.

OppArt / Andrea Arroyo

A delivery worker carries a DoorDash bag in New York City, on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

Reclaiming Worker Power in the Age of AI Reclaiming Worker Power in the Age of AI

When every price and wage is personalized, organizing gets harder. Here’s how we’re fighting back in New York City.

Sam Levine

President Donald Trump hosted a meeting on artificial intelligence with tech executives in the East Room of the White House on September 29, 2026

Trump Is Trusting Tech Companies to Self-Police AI. What Could Go Wrong? Trump Is Trusting Tech Companies to Self-Police AI. What Could Go Wrong?

Trump’s refusal to heed the warnings from within the tech industry might end up being his most asinine legacy.

Sasha Abramsky

Sick Sex Life

Sick Sex Life Sick Sex Life

Is now OK.

OppArt / Clay Jones