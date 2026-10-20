Albanian Student Strikes Spur a Political Crisis A new round of protests against the ruling party’s corruption has Prime Minister Edi Rama giving cops bonuses to crack down on dissent.

Police clash with protesters last week in central Tirana. (Olsi Shehu / Anadolu via Getty Images)

For the past week, students in the Albanian capital of Tirana have been on strike—an action that’s spurred major clashes with police and widespread damage to government buildings and public property. In response, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has sought to step up the government crackdown, offering security forces extra money to suppress the worst political crisis of his 13 years in office.

The specter of a more intensive backlash does nothing to address the issues that sent Albanian students into the streets: increased education fees, poor school conditions, and a lengthy list of government corruption scandals, including the possibly illegal sale of land to Jared Kushner for luxury property development. In lieu of endorsing reforms on all these issues, Rama chose violence.

The latest turn in Albanian protest politics will likely just ratchet up the mood of growing frustration among dissenters. For 130 days this summer, Tirana saw a wave of peaceful protests against Rama’s approval of the Kushner-backed resort project—a boondoggle that detractors have argued only benefits powerful oligarchs close to Rama’s government.

But what happened last week took everyone by surprise. The Albanian student union called for school strikes and planned a series of demonstrations at the Education Ministry in central Tirana. The protests kept growing, and eventually a handful of black-masked provocateurs began tearing out CCTV cameras and stoplights in the city center. The confrontation escalated from there: Restive protesters threw rocks, exploded fireworks, and burned dumpsters. The cops responded with tear gas, water cannons, and baton beatings. Not surprisingly, the response pushed more demonstrators into anger.

Toward the end of the week, things got ugly. Demonstrations and vandalism paralyzed the city; banks, government ministries, police stations, and Rama’s political party headquarters were battered and burned by bricks and Molotov cocktails. A pattern emerged: Daytime protests mixed peaceful protesters with teenage Albanians throwing and breaking things; and nightfall brought pitched street battles between cops and more aggressive, older, and angrier crowds. Now cars and buildings were burning—and in one fracas with protesters, a cop was briefly set aflame.

By Sunday night, downtown Tirana scarcely had any stoplights, streetlights, bus stops, or dumpsters that weren’t damaged. Streets were covered with rocks, broken glass, and smoke, while clouds of tear gas besieged rioters and confused tourists. At least 100 protesters and 50 police have been treated for injuries, and dozens of protesters have been hospitalized or arrested.

“You cannot negotiate with this,” said Rama, displaying a piece of broken concrete at a Monday meeting with police officers. “The moment the state negotiates with this, it has fallen.”

In the closed meeting—Rama has limited public appearances since the protests began in June—the president said he was willing to discuss complaints about his government’s track record. But he stressed that he wouldn’t entertain the demands of protest leaders.

“Dialogue at any hour, on any day, anywhere, with anyone, except the political forces behind the violence that refuse to distance themselves from it,” he said. Given how long Albanians have been demonstrating against his government—and how widespread the protests have grown—Rama is essentially saying he’ll only negotiate with elites who are already likely to be in accord with his government anyway. Then came his bid to keep the security forces in crackdown mode: a pledge of across-the-board bumps in salary and a one-time bonus of about $2,800 to cops clashing with rioters. Most protesters saw the offer as a flagrant bribe designed to shore up his increasingly unpopular government.

“Rama doesn’t have the money to educate students because politicians steal public funds and he sells our land to his friends and foreigners without debate,” said Agim, a 22-year-old barista and student who comes out to protest when his schedule permits. “But somehow he’s got millions of euros to bribe the police to protect him.”