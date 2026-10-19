Feature / Why Democratic Leaders Keep Waging War on the Young The party’s silver-haired establishment is caught up in an existential culture war.

Illustration by Josh Gosfield.

This article appears in the November 2026 issue, with the headline “The Young and the Feckless.”

Because reactionaries are always with us, every age has its unique assortment of moral panics, both serious and benign. As a late Gen Xer, I faced plenty of eager efforts to pathologize my unforgivable youth, including the failed War on Drugs, inquisitions into the scourge of video games and MTV, which were plainly rotting the brains of children, and a crusade to reverse the alleged epidemic of teen pregnancy. And because I grew up Southern Baptist in Alabama, I also contended with menacing subgenres of these panics. Rooted in religious strictures against secularism, they rhymed with what was happening in the culture at large if you were seeing it narrowly though a pinhole. At the time and place I grew up, I witnessed how culture warriors viewed Salman Rushdie’s novel The Satanic Verses (which they’d obviously never read) as a handbook of occult practices, repudiated the Catholic artist Andres Serrano’s Piss Christ as blasphemous, and reprised rumors from the 1960s suggesting that if you played certain rock songs backwards, demons would talk to you—only this time via cassette tape instead of vinyl.

This vivid array of scares and campfire stories had one key through line: an ostensible concern with the horrors that an amoral and predatory culture were wreaking on the youth of America. There was a far-from-complicated animus at the heart of these complaints, particularly when our Boomer elders were wielding them: A generation that had been thrust onto the center stage of mid-century consumer capitalism was now seething with resentment that a successor demographic was storming the leading edge of culture via art, changing social norms, and especially politics, which, as the right-wing Gen Xer Andrew Breitbart famously argued, is always downstream from culture.

It’s hard to avoid viewing the current generational fractures within the Democratic Party through this lens. Where older Democrats differ from much younger ones, it’s generally along the lines of attitudes toward sexuality and gender and trust in institutions and authority figures (especially the police, the military, and religious and business leaders). These positions on culture and character in public life also readily translate into differing views on the role of government in society and the role of the United States in global affairs.

Nowhere are these fractures more apparent than in the growing, well-chronicled divide between the centrist and progressive wings of the party, the latter of which skews younger. So we’re not quibbling about definitions here, I’m going to use the Pew Research Center’s terminology for the two poles of the liberal coalition: The “leftward progressives” are the farthest left (and the youngest), while the members of the “order and opportunity left” are the farthest right.

Leftward progressives support trans rights and think billionaires are bad for society. They care about US involvement in global affairs but believe we mostly tend to make things worse. The members of the order-and-opportunity left are concerned about safety and are “moderate” on issues of sexuality and gender. This is a nice way of saying they’re happy with some immigration restrictions, generally trust law enforcement, think gender is mostly determined by sex assigned at birth, and tend to whine if anyone asks about their pronouns.

Leftward progressives overwhelmingly vote Democratic (97 percent went for Kamala Harris in 2024) but express some dissatisfaction with the party. In a survey published in 2026, Pew found a clear correlation between higher age and lower progressive sentiment within the party, with leftward progressives accounting for 26 percent of Democrats and Democratic leaners under 30 and 15 percent in the 30-to-49 cohort. From there, the drop-off is steep: Leftward progressives make up just 6 percent of the Democratic-aligned 50-and-older group. Not surprisingly, the picture for the order-and-opportunity left is a virtual photographic negative, comprising 15 percent of Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters under 30, 22 percent of those in the 30-to-49 cohort, and 31 percent of those in the 50-and-older group.

These categories are not perfect, but they still give a strong account of the generational disparities in voter attitudes. They are decent proxies for the younger, more progressive left and the older, more centrist liberals. The issues these two groups disagree on constitute the fault line that runs through the Democratic Party right now, presenting real challenges for a party that’s long been assailed as a stodgy gerontocracy—and, tellingly, the ascribed responsibility for this growing schism tends to increase as one moves down the life-cycle chart. According to much of the discourse coming from Democratic officialdom, the problem—as always—is kids these days.

The leftward progressives align closely in spirit and demography with the Democratic Socialists of America. Despite its relatively small national membership (in the low six figures), the DSA is a ready stand-in for the wide-ranging establishment lamentations about leftist overreach. The DSA’s status as the de facto brand for a political youth movement is not incidental to the critique; it’s a load-bearing wall.

And the DSA has gotten younger over the past decade. In 2013, the average age of a DSA member was 67. After Donald Trump was elected in 2016, it was 33—a trend that, like the overall growth of the organization, largely stems from the insurgent presidential candidacies of the outlying progressive octogenarian Bernie Sanders. Thirty-three isn’t that young, but given the median age of a member of Congress (57.5 in the House and 64.7 in the Senate as of January 2025), DSA members are practically tweens.

Socialism on the march: DSA members at a 2019 May Day action outside a Trump-owned property. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

The fact that younger members of the DSA—the people most responsible for having increased the national membership so quickly, from 5,000 just before Trump’s first election to more than 120,000 today—are playing a more prominent role, as well as leadership fights within the organization, have led to some generational fractures even in the DSA itself, particularly over the issue of Israel’s genocide in Gaza. Maurice Isserman, who had been a member of the DSA for over 40 years, wrote in The Nation in 2023 about quitting the organization, claiming that it had become too harsh in its broadsides against Israel and wasn’t criticizing Hamas harshly enough. At its core, this is a rehash of the old antisemitism argument: that a particular concern for Palestinian lives is effectively a pointed attack on Jewish ones. Isserman cited “the singularly important role of Palestine in DSA’s rather short list of international concerns, completely overshadowing the attention paid, for example, to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, or to the rights of other oppressed peoples, like the Kurdish Muslims, or China’s Uyghur Muslims.”