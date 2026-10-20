Books & the Arts / A System of Destruction Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor’s NAZA. The Clarion Call of “NAZA” Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor’s new film not only documents the horrors of the present but gives us a glimpse of a possible future too.

A still from NAZA. (Courtesy of NAZA)

More than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops in Gaza over the past three years. There are more than 20,000 children among the dead—an unfathomable number. We may never know exactly how many people were killed and how many died of secondary causes, such as sepsis or cancer. The environment, with packs of ranging dogs and the atomizing effects of kilotons of explosives, has done its part to efface those facts.

NAZA, a new documentary by Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, works in a somewhat different direction. It seeks to document the particulars of what did take place, to preserve the truth through a series of interviews with two dozen perpetrators—primarily Israeli intelligence officers—on a rooftop in Tel Aviv. By focusing their interviews on these intelligence officers and data scientists, the men who built the air force’s targeting algorithms, Abraham and Szor anticipate and undermine any arguments that the atrocities committed in Gaza occurred on the ground and were strictly the result of targeting Hamas fighters. Instead, we learn that the massive death toll occurred through calculated and dispassionate appraisals of when it would be easiest to kill a particular Palestinian—usually when that person was at home with his family—and that all of the “collateral” deaths (tens or even hundreds of them, depending on the target) resulted from these deliberate policy decisions.

Early in NAZA, we see a view of the Israeli occupation of Gaza in the 1970s. We are treated to propaganda from another era, quaint depictions of a smiling, benevolent mid-career Israeli army officer describing his good works to the attentive and smiling Arabs, somehow in their fellahi garb—not an ahistorical detail, but an unrepresentative one. What we are watching is the installation of some of the first telephone infrastructure in Gaza, built by the Israelis and designed from the outset with surveillance in mind.

A voiceover in Hebrew explains that the system will, in the years to come, serve as one of the best ways for Israel to monitor Palestinians and control them. What we are seeing is the modern surveillance state, the one we all now inhabit, at an early stage in Gaza.

A half-century after those images were first recorded, we are taken to 2023—into a world whose currency is destruction on a massive, historical scale. One in which Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure is used to capture millions of hours of private phone conversations between Palestinians in Gaza every day.

Most of the shots in the film are constructed elegantly, with Abraham and his interlocutor facing each other in shadow. The backdrop consists of the lights and glass towers of a modern city—the city of Tel Aviv. Close-up shots punctuate these conversations, capturing intimate moments across various high-rises—a hand brushing crumbs from a table; someone watching the evening news in an apartment. Here, Israelis enjoy their privacy and experience life just as many people in Europe and the United States do. But not so for the Palestinians living in Gaza, a mere 37 miles or so to the south.

Each of the film’s two dozen interviews explores different contours of the mass murder. There is Lavender, the software program that “identifies” Palestinian targets for execution, often permitting the murder of 20 or even 500 people in order to assassinate a single man, and Where’s Daddy?, another software program used to track Palestinians on a kill list; and then there is the unit tasked with targeting diplomatic threats on behalf of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office. There are men who describe themselves as “cogs” in a far more elaborate machine, and others who acknowledge their instrumentality in the destruction.

One of the men that Abraham interviews, perhaps mindful of the setting, describes how Al Rimal, a neighborhood he helped destroy in Gaza City, resembled Tel Aviv—tall glass modern towers, now gone forever. The viewer is thus invited to imagine NAZA: Tel Aviv; 2,000-pound bombs are indifferent to where they land and whom they maim or kill, after all.

There is little new information in NAZA (the title is an acronym taken from the phrase nezek agavi, or “collateral damage” in Hebrew). Abraham has reported most of his findings about the operations of the Israeli army in Gaza in Local Call and +972 Magazine over the course of the past three years. For example, a portion of the film is devoted to the workings of Lavender, a story that Abraham had already reported in April 2024, when only 34,000 lives had been taken.

But herein lies the challenge for the film. American and Israeli Zionists have attached themselves to the term NAZA to illustrate Israel’s righteousness. They ask, reasonably enough, why any damage would be described as “collateral” if the goal were to inflict wholesale destruction—one of the conditions of the genocide charge. The very use of the term indicates that not all damage is desirable; some of it is simply unavoidable. Abraham, for all his deftness as an interviewer, fails to directly tackle the sleight of hand involved in the NAZA descriptor. The rejoinder here is maybe too obvious: that the existence of programs like Lavender are little more an exercise in implausible deniability. A low or high error rate is beside the point when mass murder is the goal. We know—based on the statements of Israeli leaders themselves, and through the behavior of the perpetrators—that mass murder was the intention all along. The extermination of civilian life was the goal; the software merely put some distance between the operators and their works.