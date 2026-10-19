Politics / Mamdani Can No Longer Avoid the Issue of the NYPD The mayor has been able to put difficult questions about policing on the back burner—until now.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch arrive to attend the New York City Police Department Memorial Wall on October 13, 2026. (KHemaz / GVN via Getty Images)

Zohran Mamdani’s first year in Gracie Mansion has—unusually for a New York City mayor—mostly been an unquestionable PR success. Thanks to tangible quality-of-life improvements, some early wins on his agenda, and Mamdani’s world-class communications skills, his constituents actually seem to like him.

But no elected official can avoid rough patches forever. The bill always comes due. And, in New York City, that bill often comes attached to perhaps the single most powerful, divisive entity in the five boroughs: the New York City Police Department.

Mamdani, both during his mayoral campaign and now in office, has tried, and mostly succeeded, in reaching a broad truce with the NYPD without alienating a leftist base restless to rein it in. Movement advocates have so far given him grace on his reticence to deliver on their demands for police reform, which largely predate Mamdani’s time in office. But in recent weeks, events have pushed that uneasy peace to a breaking point, brought the NYPD to the forefront of the political conversation, and underscored the challenges and contradictions inherent in moving from socialist outsider to the executive of the largest city in America.

First, there was the backlash following a protest outside the United Nations against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—a man Mamdani thinks should be sent to The Hague. The NYPD arrested dozens of protesters, including some elected officials who, like Mamdani, are members of the Democratic Socialists of America. Some of the police officers were members of the Strategic Response Group, an NYPD unit ostensibly founded as a counterterrorism force but that mostly functions to arrest and brutalize protesters. Mamdani has vowed to abolish the SRG, but has yet to follow through on his promise.

That controversy was followed by an even bigger one over the horrific ICE shooting of 28-year-old Oscar Belgal in the Marble Hill neighborhood last week. The presence of ICE in the city, along with scenes of NYPD officers roughing up protesters who had mobilized in the wake of the shooting—including DSA-affiliated congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier—pushed the dissatisfaction of the left to new heights.

The national leadership of DSA called on Mamdani to abolish both the SRG and the Community Response Team, an anti-crime unit formed under Eric Adams’s tenure that has a pattern of brutalizing New Yorkers. And, most contentiously, DSA demanded that Mamdani fire current NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, the conservative billionaire heiress first appointed to the position under Adams, and whose approach to policing would be familiar to anyone who lived under Rudy Giuliani’s “broken windows” regime. (The New York City chapter of DSA was more circumspect, saying that Mamdani should fire Tisch if she did not “end NYPD complicity with ICE and ensure that the NYPD is not used as a weapon against New Yorkers exercising their right to free speech, or as a shield for ICE’s unchecked violence.”)

Firing Tisch is not a new demand, nor one restricted to the socialist left; nonprofits like the NYCLU were strongly critical of her tenure long before Mamdani took office. This week, city councillors Julie Won and Carmen De La Rosa—neither who identify as socialists or are affiliated with DSA—called on the mayor to replace Tisch. But the controversy around Tisch’s presence in the role had mostly lain dormant until the past few weeks.

When asked by a reporter at a press conference this week if he would be open to replacing the police commissioner, Mamdani reiterated that he would be keeping Tisch where she was, and went on to praise her record of “uprooting corruption” and “lowering crime across our city.”

So where does this all leave Mamdani, the city’s left, and, most crucially, the prospects for reform of the NYPD?

Mamdani largely shied away from debates on crime and public safety on the campaign trail and was clear that he would not run on defunding the NYPD, but he ran on a public-safety platform that was at the very least interested in curbing the agency’s most egregious excesses and creating more humane civilian alternatives to police in addressing issues like homelessness. He promised to abolish the SRG and get rid of the NYPD’s controversial gang database, which unconstitutionally surveilled tens of thousands of Black and Latino New Yorkers.