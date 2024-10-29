Politics / Newspapers That Refuse to Endorse Are Betraying Journalism—and Democracy Billionaire publishers who censor endorsements that offend Donald Trump confirm their scorching disregard for the traditions of a free press.

Jeff Bezos attends the UFC 306 at Riyadh Season Noche UFC event at Sphere on September 14, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

When billionaire-owned newspapers such as The Washington Post and the Los Angeles Times refuse to make endorsements in contests for the presidency of the United States—at a point when most Americans believe that the very future of this country’s democracy is at stake—they reject the basic premise of press freedom in the United States.

The founders of the American experiment did not establish constitutional protections for media outlets so that hedge-fund managers could strip newspapers for parts, or billionaires could make them political playthings. They understood that the point of a free press was to speak truth to power, to stir debate, and, perhaps above all, to express opinions about who should occupy the Oval Office.

When Alexis de Tocqueville surveyed the progress of the American experiment in the early 1830s, Andrew Jackson, a crudely racist president who rejected the rule of law in order to assert his own power, was finishing the first of two miserable terms. The election of 1832 was approaching and, the Frenchman would recall, “The first newspaper over which I cast my eyes, upon my arrival in America, contained the following article: ‘In all this affair the language of Jackson has been that of a heartless despot, solely occupied with the preservation of his own authority.… His conduct in the political arena has been that of a shameless and lawless gamester. He succeeded at the time, but the hour of retribution approaches, and he will be obliged to disgorge his winnings, to throw aside his false dice, and to end his days in some retirement, where he may curse his madness at his leisure; for repentance is a virtue with which his heart is likely to remain forever unacquainted.’”

Perhaps it will not be surprising to learn that Donald Trump has identified Jackson as his favorite president—or that Trump allies, such as Steve Bannon, revere the dictatorial seventh president.

Despite Jackson’s abuses of power and his threatening approach to those who dared dissent against his malignant presidency, the newspapers of his day were full of robust debate about whether he was a hero or a villain. And about whether he should remain in office.

After observing that “in America there is scarcely a hamlet which has not its own newspaper,” Tocqueville explained, “All the political journals of the United States are indeed arrayed on the side of the administration or against it; but they attack and defend in a thousand different ways.”

Newspapers then had principles. They had ideologies. They had souls. And the printed expressions of these personas took the form of denunciations of candidates they despised and endorsements of candidates they approved.

Those traditions were kept alive for the better part of two centuries. But in recent decades, too many American newspapers have experienced a slow death. They have lost their character and their quality, and they have abandoned their historic commitment to maintain a robust national discourse.

Pressured by the evolution of broadcast and digital media—and by the loss of advertising-based funding models—newspapers went into decline. Local ownership, and the diversity of opinions associated with it, began to disappear, as once-independent newspapers were bartered off to profit-hungry chains, and then sold again to roving bands of hedge-fund managers, who wanted only to strip local and regional papers for parts—or to sell off the downtown “real estate” where their offices once stood. In many cases, as newspapers ceased to be locally owned, they also ceased to make political endorsements—eliminating one of the most important avenues for engaging with, and influencing, the debates that mattered to the communities they served. The hedge-fund managers, interested only in making money, didn’t want to offend particular groups of readers. But they ended up creating drab publications that were so inoffensive that people wondered why they bothered to subscribe.

More recently, some of the most prominent newspapers in the country have been grabbed up by billionaires who see legacy publications as personal playthings—and, potentially, as tools for influencing the regulation of their vast fortunes.