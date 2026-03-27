Society / StudentNation / The Immigration Crackdown Hurts More Than Just International Students Universities are raising their tuition, offering fewer classes, and axing extracurricular programs to compensate for the dip in international student enrollment. Edit

Students from across Chicago, including representatives from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, gather to protest ICE. (Jacek Boczarski / Anadolu via Getty Images)

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University of Illinois Chicago kinesiology professor Tim Koh used to receive at least 10 e-mails a week from international students around the world seeking research positions in his lab. Now he’s lucky to see one or two.

“For most of these countries, you have to be extremely bright to be able to come overseas,” said Koh. “For me and for my colleagues, international students have always been an extremely valuable part of the program.”

As federal visa restrictions tighten and immigration enforcement has escalated, new international student enrollment has decreased 17 percent nationally, leading to budget shortfalls and staff layoffs.

The shift in who’s reaching out has been just as telling as the drop in volume. Koh said the e-mails he still receives are largely from international students already in the United States—people in American master’s programs looking for PhD positions or PhD students hunting for postdocs, for example—rather than from abroad. The pipeline of students willing to cross an ocean for a research opportunity has begun to dry up. “They’re probably concentrating in other places,” he said. “Not in the US.”

There’s also the question of retainment. A former postdoctoral student in Koh’s lab now works in Australia, a move influenced by political uncertainty over the last couple of years, according to Koh. “She saw the writing on the wall and decided this wasn’t a place she wanted to be because of all the uncertainty and essentially how immigrants are being treated.”

Koh also pointed to the lack of support for international students, noting that offices at many schools are understaffed and unable to provide the resources and support that students need. At UIC, he said, the Office of International Students is “just overwhelmed,” and the school has seen a nearly 5 percent decrease in international student enrollment. He said that even as staff are busy trying to understand changes in processes, they are also trying to juggle the sheer number of issues cropping up for students needing support.

The “reformulation of visas” and changes to the timeline and process have led to fewer graduate workers in particular, according to Soleil Smith, copresident of the UIC Graduate Employees Organization. The university has also “threatened” to cut funding for campus cultural centers, which she said are important to supporting international students. “The university has been pretty clear in its actions, if not in its words,” said Smith. “It is not really that interested in turning the tide on losing international graduate students.”

Universities have long relied on international students financially since they often pay higher tuition. “It’s kind of ironic,” said Koh, “that a lot of universities were trying to attract foreign students for financial considerations, because they tend to pay more money, right?”

In response to the changes and threats from the Trump administration, the University of Illinois has raised tuition system-wide—an attempt, according to Graduate Employees Organization (GEO) organizers, to offset losses from declining federal research grants and shrinking graduate enrollment—even as graduate workers have seen their appointments reduced or eliminated entirely. At UIC, a hiring freeze last spring has also complicated efforts to fill open faculty and staff positions.

At the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, the financial shock of even a small decline in international enrollment can hit fast.