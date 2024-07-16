Politics / Rev. Barber: “We Must Stand Against Political Violence” “But I don’t know if the people who have depended on division to build power can shake its stranglehold”.

Republican presidential candidate, former president Donald Trump is whisked away by Secret Service after shots rang out at a campaign rally at Butler Farm Show Inc. on July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Jeff Swensen / Getty Images)

We all have to stand against political violence. Debates over ideas are one thing, but violence, assassination attempts, and killing innocent bystanders is something else. And it is wrong, no matter what the justification.

We have to give authorities time to do a full investigation of the man who tried to assassinate former president Donald Trump at his rally in Pennsylvania. It’s irresponsible to assume motive by saying he was a registered Republican. And it’s certainly wrong to say he hated Trump because he was for President Joe Biden or he was an agent of Satan sent to kill Trump, who is an instrument of God.

It’s also wrong to toy with conspiracies about the “deep state” orchestrating this kind of violence to cause civil unrest. Right now, the investigators must investigate. And we as a society must refrain from violent words, innuendos, and articulations. The main talking we need to be doing is on our knees before God.

“Deliver us from evil” and “make me an instrument of your peace” have been my prayers. We must pray for those injured, for the family of the deceased victim, for former president Trump, and for a covering over all the other candidates.

In fact, we have to keep the person who died front and center and not minimize the death and lift up a candidate. Because the death of a rally attendee reveals how, whenever we let loose violence, hatred, and bullets, we never have control over who they might destroy. We must pray and work for the day when we lay down our sword and spear, guns and violent language, and live as brothers and sisters.

Some are saying, “Something is wrong, and we need to get back to a time when we knew what being Americans meant.” But we have a history of assassinations. Maybe we don’t need to get back but to go forward, debate issues, and not demean or dehumanize one another.

Regardless of party or position, we all must denounce violence, repent if we have not, and lean into nonviolence. I know what it means to receive death threats and be told you will be killed. But even with the threats, I must denounce violence—period. It is an all-consuming spiral that will destroy us if we don’t.

This is a time for all of us to hear again the need to turn swords into plowshares. We need to hear that the power of life and death is in the tongue. We need to hear that there is a way to speak the truth in love and not make a political opponent a sworn enemy. When Martin Luther King Jr. said George Wallace, the governor of Alabama, had “lips dripping with the words of interposition and nullification,” he told the truth. But he also offered hope and never spoke as though Wallace couldn’t change. He challenged dangerous lies and still loved Wallace. We must hear the teaching of Scripture: “Love your enemies.” “Be not conformed to the pattern of this world but be transformed by the renewing of the mind.”

All I could hear the other day was what Peter said to a violent, untoward generation, filled with the politics of violence when Caesar sought to hurt, harm, and kill opponents: “Repent and you shall be saved.” Turning toward truth and love, both individually and as a society, must be our starting point.

We need to repent of how we have allowed our politics to be about destruction, not dreams that strengthen the foundations of democracy. Public discourse has too often fueled the politics of fear, division, and polarization.