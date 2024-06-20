Society / StudentNation / As the NCAA Debates New Rules, Trans Athletes Are Left Out of the Conversation At least 24 states have restricted transgender athletes’ participation in sports, and these policymaking decisions often lack input from those most affected.

Water polo was part of Emmett Lockwood’s life early on. “I began in elementary school,” he told The Nation. “Going into fifth grade, I was on a soccer team—quite literally the worst player on the worst team in the league. I was talking to my parents that summer and realized I needed to be in a sport that was in the pool.”

A love for water polo’s technical plays and warm community would stick with Lockwood in the coming decade. “It was a major part of when I was looking for colleges, making sure there was a club team, an intramural team, some sort of competitive team,” Lockwood says. “I knew going into college, that just knowing both where I was as a swimmer, but also knowing that I was, like transitioning in my last year of high school, that I didn’t want to go down the NCAA recruitment route. And as an athlete with disabilities, that wouldn’t be the most sustainable route for myself.”

After signing up at a student organization fair, Lockwood, a trans man, joined the men’s club water polo team at University of Wisconsin–Madison and has been competing with them ever since—through late night practices, cross-state competitions, and other tournaments.

Over the past few years, conservatives have increasingly pushed anti-trans legislation, ostracizing athletes like Emmett. At least 24 states have restricted transgender athletes’ participation in sports; 18 of those states specifically restrict college athletics. Wisconsin came close to joining their ranks in October 2023 with Assembly Bills 377 and 378, pieces of Republican-led legislation that would define collegiate and high school teams by biological sex and prevent trans women from competing in women’s sports.

When the bills were introduced, Lockwood realized that the Collegiate Water Polo Association’s rules meant he would still have to compete on the women’s team, despite being a trans man. “Collegiate Water Polo Association [CWPA] and these other athletics competitions and associations, they’re not taking into account state-level laws when they’re making decisions on what teams folks can play on,” Lockwood said. He noted that the CWPA prohibits trans men who have been on hormone replacement therapy from playing on the women’s team.

“It’s tremendously hard to think about having to give up or be forced out of an endeavor and athletic support that you’ve been pursuing for a decade,” Lockwood said, explaining his decision to oppose Assembly Bill 378, which would require University of Wisconsin institutions to designate athletic teams by sex. “I didn’t want it to go down without a fight.”

Lockwood was just one of a number of advocates, activists, and organizers who testified against the bill during a packed October public comment session. And for Lockwood, the testimony had some of the highest stakes possible—his ability to continue playing as a water polo athlete. Communicating the impact it could have on him was vital, he said.

“Often when we talk about trans people in sports, it’s kind of this abstract, like, almost mythologized, like, scary trans person,” Lockwood said. “And I think a lot of times like, folks don’t realize that this is going to be impacting someone’s real life on the day to day.”

Efforts to restrict trans athletes are not just happening on the state level. The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, an athletics association which serves smaller private and liberal arts universities, voted to ban trans athletics from women’s sports in April 2024. Pressure is on the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) to follow suit: Lobbyists both for and against the participation of trans athletes hoped for a Board of Governors vote by the end of May, so that any policy scheme would be in place by the fall.

But a vote in May did not happen, and the NCAA’s policy for the participation of trans athletes remains “under review,” according to an April 25 statement from the NCAA.

“What’s worrisome is that a decision was supposed to be made in April, and it wasn’t made,” Dr. Anna Baethe, a former collegiate soccer coach and director of research at Athlete Ally, an organization that advocates for LGBTQ+ athletes’ equality, tells The Nation. “Whatever decision is made is going to impact athletes and those who are responsible for those athletes over the next months.”