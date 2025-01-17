Society / Trans Healthcare Is Under Siege. These People Are Fighting Back. A nonprofit is trying to get the FDA to approve crucial methods of gender-affirming care. Its battle will be even more important in Trump’s second term.

Hundreds of trans men and women, activists and supporters rally outside the Supreme Court Building in Washington, DC, on December 4, 2024. (Marvin Joseph / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

In the 26 US states where gender-affirming care for young people has been criminalized, trans+ individuals are forced to work around the law, or submit to medical detransition. Families have been separated, as loved ones move to states where their healthcare is still legal. These sanctioned attacks on an entire community’s health, fueled by manufactured suspicions of a youth-corrupting trans “agenda,” go increasingly unopposed by legal systems, medical organizations, and the public.

The Research Institute for Gender Therapeutics (RIGT), a nonprofit group, is pushing back on the medical front. It’s seeking FDA authorization for trans+ pharmaceutical treatments as a means of defense against anti-trans laws. Its work has just begun, but it’s already gaining ground.

After RIGT proposed a study to gain formal approval of estradiol (a type of estrogen) as a feminizing agent, the FDA responded with detailed feedback on how to make that a reality, marking a major step on the road towards a series of firsts for the trans+ community. Despite estradiol’s being widely prescribed as a gender-affirming treatment, this use has yet to gain FDA approval. But the agency has officially recognized the need for a treatment development program, and trials for estradiol have been approved.

Trans+ people are currently using estradiol, testosterone, and medicines used as antiandrogens or hormone blockers off-label. While it is a common practice within the medical community, FDA approval will provide clear guidance to medical professionals in treating gender incongruence, and alleviate fear of potential risks behind unapproved uses for medication.

“The lack of registrational-quality clinical studies and associated FDA approval is frequently cited by proponents of anti-trans legislation as a basis to ban or restrict care,” RIGT cofounder Brad Sippy said.

Sippy’s fellow cofounder Nicole LaRocque added, “These legislative efforts intervene between doctors and patients, criminalize care, and increase negative outcomes, minority stress, and stigma for this marginalized population.”

Responsible, trustworthy research confirms time and again that the most effective treatment for gender incongruence is to pursue transition. Trans+ people who are validated and supported in their identities and medical needs largely see their physical and mental health improve.

It’s no reach to say that gender-affirming care has bettered many lives. Showing the community they’re seen for who they are, through treatment that affirms and helps manifest the internal reality of their gender, can make all the difference—even in the face of transphobia, whether within or beyond medical spaces.

Reading the evidence, it’s clear that bans on gender care put more people’s health in danger than medically upheld gender-affirming hormone therapy (GAHT) ever could. The number of people affected is only growing, as more of the US and global populations publicly identify as transgender, nonbinary, or otherwise nonconforming to the sex they were assigned at birth.

Even so, it seems the introduction of new forms of GAHT—developed, tested, and intended for that purpose—is essential to its defense against detractors emboldened by false information. FDA approval could protect access to GAHT by scientifically verifying its safety, and eliminating a key dog whistle in its mainstream media denouncement and government sabotage.