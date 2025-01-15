The Far Right’s Plan to Force Teachers to Lie About Race Trump has threatened to defund schools that teach honestly about the history of racism, giving new momentum to the “uncritical race theory” movement.

Great Oak High School students hold signs during a protest of the district’s ban of critical race theory curriculum at Patricia H. Birdsall Sports Park in Temecula, California., on December 16, 2022.

(Watchara Phomicinda / The Press-Enterprise via Getty Images)

This article was adapted from Teach Truth: The Struggle for Antiracist Education, © Haymarket Books, 2025.

It was a warm night in the Dallas–Fort Worth area on June 3, 2020, and Colleyville Heritage High School principal James Whitfield could not sleep.

But it wasn’t the heat that tormented him. Wracked by the recent murder of George Floyd, Whitfield found himself entangled in a maelstrom of emotions and knew he had to address the tumultuous times with his school community. Whitfield, a Black educator of two decades, had served in the Dallas, Texas, area as a classroom teacher, assistant principal, and principal at the middle and high school levels.

At 4:30 am, Whitfield decided he couldn’t wait any longer to act on his convictions and sent an e-mail to his school community to address injustices. He declared that systemic racism was “alive and well” and that everyone needed to work together to reach “conciliation for our nation.” He went on to say, “Education is the key to stomping out ignorance, hate, and systemic racism. It’s a necessary conduit to get ‘liberty and justice for all.’”

“I felt a duty being the first African American principal in this school’s history to speak out and to send a note to the community,” Whitfield told me. “It was a note of encouragement.… We know it’s going to be hard, but we can do this together.” Initially, the responses to his message were “overwhelmingly positive.” But a few months later, after President Donald Trump launched a war on critical race theory (CRT), implacable right-wing groups began the attack. Whitfield didn’t believe much would come from the criticism he received, but then a raucous school board meeting in July 2021 proved him wrong.

The call for Whitfield to be fired was led by a man named Stetson Clark. Clark’s credentials to comment on Whitfield’s performance as a principal include being an alumnus of Goldman Sachs, running an unsuccessful campaign for the school board, and being a father of children who did not attend Colleyville Heritage High. At the board meeting, Clark spun the fairy tale that Whitfield was there to indoctrinate kids and destroy the school district—as evidenced by Whitfield’s recommendation on Twitter of Richard Rothstein’s best-selling book, The Color of Law, which explains how federal policy and banking practice worked to segregate neighborhoods. Reflecting on this attack, Whitfield told The Guardian, “What’s interesting is far-right opponents are saying they want the curriculum to say America is not inherently racist, that America did all things perfectly and everything is rosy and good and slavery was just a minor footnote. But they’ve already got that.”

“How ’bout you fire him!” one angry voice rang out in the meeting hall that evening. “While it was a tough time,” Whitfield recalled, “I was encouraged because the students and parents that I actually served were being very specific about who they knew me to be. They were speaking the truth.”

The truth, however, was immaterial to those determined to rid themselves of a Black principal who had the temerity to speak his mind; a few weeks later the district issued Whitfield a disciplinary letter suspending his employment. Then on September 20, 2021, the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District voted unanimously not to renew Whitfield’s contract.

After months of attacks, and with no clear path to getting his job back, Whitfield succumbed to the pressure and agreed to part ways with the school district. Just like that, Whitfield was ripped away from his life’s pursuit of empowering young people through education because he dared to acknowledge systemic racism.

Unfortunately, as disturbing as this attack on Whitfield is, it is not a unique experience among educators in the United States today. As of June 2022, The Washington Post identified at least 160 educators who lost their jobs or had to resign because they taught about race or LGBTQ+ issues. This count was undoubtedly very low, as it couldn’t have tallied the many educators who didn’t want to go public with their story—and many more have been pushed out of their classrooms since the report. As National Public Radio reported about the vitriol from those who oppose antiracist education in the schools, “Mobs are yelling obscenities and throwing objects. In one district, a protester brandished a flagpole against a school board official. Other cases have included a protester yelling a Nazi salute, arrests for aggravated battery and disorderly conduct, and numerous death threats against public officials.” Many of those public officials were school board members who believed students had a right to learn about systemic racism, and in 2021 alone, at least six educators across the country resigned after receiving death threats.

The illicit lessons taught by these educators have been designated “critical race theory,” but you needn’t have ever taken the graduate-level legal studies course on systemic racism and jurisprudence, or even know anything about the theory, to be found culpable of using it to corrupt the minds of youth. Once apprehended in today’s CRT dragnet, harsh punishments are meted out for those who promulgate antiracist ideas or expose kids to parts of US history that reflect poorly on the national character. Educators who dare teach honestly about race, whether their lessons have any connection to CRT or not, risk being maligned by billionaire-funded organizations that seek to deny America’s history of oppression and charge those who refuse to conceal this history with a nefarious plot to teach kids to hate white people.