Springsteen Gets America in Ways Trump Never Will And that reality has caused the president of the United States to lose it. Edit

(Shirlaine Forrest / Getty Images; Win McNamee / Getty Images)

It will come as a surprise to no one that Donald Trump has never liked Bruce Springsteen.

Nor will it shock anyone familiar with the 47th president’s thin-skinned responses to even the mildest rebukes that Springsteen’s righteous determination to speak truth to power—most recently by decrying “an unfit president and a rogue government” that has “no concern or idea for what it means to be deeply American”—would stir Trump’s ire.

Still, there is something remarkable about the fact that, after Springsteen launched his European tour by declaring that the United States “is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration,” the president of the United States, the most powerful man in the world, would completely lose it.

But so he has. In a social media post sent Friday from Air Force One, as he was flying home from a toadying tour of the most blindingly regressive redoubts of Middle Eastern monarchy, an enraged Trump poured out scorn and menacing language.

“I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States,” the president wrote about the songwriter and singer, who has earned 20 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Special Tony Award, Golden Globes and Kennedy Center Honors, a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Presidential Medal of Freedom—the last of which was presented by another of Trump’s targets for vitriol, former President Barack Obama.

Trump’s rant about Springsteen went on and on. “Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy,” grumbled the president, who decried the singer as “Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country.”

Trump concluded with a said-no-one-else-ever claim that “Springsteen is dumb as a rock,” before spewing even more personal insults and what sounded to a lot of folks like a threat. “This dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that’s just ‘standard fare.’ Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!”

Never mind the stark cynicism of Trump’s attacking an American for exercising his free speech rights while abroad, even as the president was interrupting his return journey from a controversial international trek to gripe about Supreme Court arguments, “Radical Left Losers” (presumably Democrats) and “Grandstander” Republicans. And about iconic American pop star Taylor Swift (“she’s no longer HOT!”). And about the son of New Jersey who taught us, “The best music is essentially there to provide you something to face the world with.”