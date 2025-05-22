Politics / A Huge Democratic Victory in Omaha Offers a Lesson for the Party The Nebraska city swung by 43 points to elect John Ewing Jr. Democrats should study the model he embraced. Edit

For the last several months, the Trump administration’s reckless use of executive power, trade policy, gutting federal agencies and defying court orders has gone largely unchecked. National Democrats have limited means of opposition—so the best hope for accountability will be electoral accountability.

This may help explain why last Tuesday’s election results in America’s 41st biggest city generated such outsized excitement from progressives. John Ewing Jr., a longtime county treasurer, was elected the first Black mayor of Omaha, defeating the incumbent Jean Stothert, who was seeking a fourth term after holding that office since 2013. More than that, Ewing won big, by nearly 13 points, marking a huge shift after Stothert won her last race by 30.

Ewing ran a substantive, highly localized campaign that built upon decades of credibility he earned as a public servant—supplemented by the long-standing work of the Nebraska Democratic Party to build coalitions in a traditionally deep-red state. In swinging this race by 43 points, they have both inspired hope that the political winds may be shifting, and provided a model for Democrats to succeed in 2026 and beyond.

The results in Omaha are meaningful not for the scale of the city but for how it may reflect the country as a whole. Omaha’s congressional seat—Nebraska’s second—is a true swing district, one of only three in the country that voted for Kamala Harris in 2024 while also electing a Republican to Congress. It’s a diverse, medium-size, Midwestern city—and if that isn’t enough to convey its heartland status, it’s nearly in the geographic center of the contiguous United States.

For all of these reasons, it’s instructive for Democrats to understand the strategy of the chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, who now serves as president of the Association of State Democratic Committees (ASDC) and a DNC vice-chair: Jane Kleeb. In a moment when so much media attention has been focused on internal procedural drama surrounding certain other vice-chairs, Kleeb and the Nebraska Democratic Party have continued their long-standing focus on the day-to-day work.

In the waning days of the Omaha mayoral election, Stothert attempted to negatively polarize voters against Ewing by nationalizing the race—and, in particular, hammering the GOP’s favorite wedge issue target of late: trans people. As my colleague John Nichols wrote about last week for The Nation, this did not work. Instead, Ewing refused to take the bait and kept his focus on tangible municipal issues—such as housing, street paving and even a struggling streetcar project. In a simple graphic released three days before the election, the Nebraska Democratic Party proudly declared: “Jean is focused on potties. John is focused on fixing potholes.”

As thousands of Democrats across the country seek election up and down the ballot in 2026, they too could decline to debate on Republican terms and instead run campaigns relentlessly focused on improving their constituents’ lives.

Successful as this campaign was, it also builds upon statewide efforts from the Nebraska Democratic Party to compete in unfavorable territory. Kleeb has long advocated for Democrats to perform direct outreach to rural voters—and it’s not the same thing as pandering. Instead, it means recognizing real problems that, say, farmers are experiencing and offering practical solutions.

In her words: “In rural and small towns we may not use the word ‘climate change’ in the first five sentences, but everything we’re doing is talking about protecting the land and water.”

And progressives in Nebraska know a thing or two about the value of avoiding toxic political labels. When the navy veteran, mechanic and union leader Dan Osborn ran a populist, independent campaign for Senate last year, the Nebraska Democratic Party stepped aside and chose not to run a candidate. While Osborn and the state party had their differences—and he ultimately lost—this unorthodox strategy showed serious upside. Osborn came closer to defeating the incumbent Republican than any other challenger in the 2024 cycle; now he’s looking at a 2026 run in much more favorable circumstances.