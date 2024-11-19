Books & the Arts / The Second Abolition Robin Blackburn’s sweeping history of slavery and freedom in the 19th century. Slavery in an Age of Emancipation Robin Blackburn’s sweeping history of slavery and freedom in the 19th century.

A detail of a painting by Thomas Nast. (Getty)

Robin Blackburn is undoubtedly one of the most prolific writers on the transnational histories of slavery and abolition in the Americas today. Along with essays and books on everything from the history of modern finance to the fall of communism, he has written a series of major works on enslavement in the modern age as well as its eradication. In his 1988 The Overthrow of Colonial Slavery, 1776–1848, he examined the abolition of slavery during the Age of Revolutions. In his 1997 The Making of New World Slavery: From the Baroque to the Modern, 1492–1800, he linked the rise of plantation slavery in the Americas to the transformation of commerce and consumption in early modern Europe. And in his 2011 The American Crucible: Slavery, Emancipation and Human Rights, he traced the abolitionist roots of modern human rights discourse. For Blackburn, the histories of enslavement and emancipation are pivotal in understanding our modern world and its economies as well as its ideological preoccupations.

Now, in his latest formidable synthesis, The Reckoning: From the Second Slavery to Abolition, 1776–1888, Blackburn recounts the long undoing of the “second slavery” in the United States, Cuba, and Brazil. Charting this history from the early 19th century to the American Civil War and the eventual abolition of slavery in Cuba and Brazil in the late 19th century, he examines how the last slave societies in the Americas finally got rid of enslavement through an arduous process that involved grassroots abolitionist activism as well as state intervention and warfare. While historians have given us accounts of the second slavery before, Blackburn is one of the first to provide us with a comprehensive narrative of what one may call the “second abolition.”

The idea of a “second slavery” in the 19th century comes from the work of the late historian Dale Tomich. By the early 19th century, slavery appeared to be mostly on its way out. The British Empire and the United States had both abolished the African slave trade in 1808. Meanwhile, the Northern states of the US and many of the new Latin American republics had passed gradual emancipation laws that freed the children of the enslaved. But slavery nonetheless resurged, both in the United States and outside of it, as Tomich demonstrated in his many books on the second slavery: The rise of slave-grown cotton in the American South, sugar in Cuba, and coffee in Brazil marked a new phase of slave labor in the Western Hemisphere, in which new and expansive plantation economies were tied to the rise of early capitalism and the world market.

To tell his version of this story, Blackburn begins his account of slavery in America, Brazil, and Cuba—“the ABC territories,” as he calls them—with the “first slavery” of the colonial era and the age of republican revolutions in the Americas rather than with the rise of the second slavery of the early 19th century. He discusses the rise and fall of colonial slavery in the ABC territories and the abolition of the African slave trade briefly in three introductory chapters. For Blackburn, the passing away of the first slavery, which was legal throughout the Americas, gave way to an expansive and profitable second slavery in the US South, Brazil, and Cuba. What made the slavery of the 19th century so different from its predecessors was that it “was haunted by its betrayal of the ideals of creole republicanism” that had seen slavery eradicated in much of the Americas. But what emerged, Blackburn notes, was something even more potent: “a turbo-charged and financialized version of servitude.”

Here Blackburn’s versatile knowledge of the history of modern finance capitalism clearly shows in his discussion of the internal markets and international credit flows of the new slave economies. According to him, the collapse of colonial mercantilism and the creation of a “white man’s republic” based on Native American dispossession and “a new racial slave regime” laid the foundations of the second slavery in the US South. Similarly, a plantation revolution in Cuba made it the largest supplier of sugar in the world by the 19th century. Even as the Latin American republics gradually did away with slavery after their wars of independence, Cuba and Puerto Rico remained slave colonies governed by a Hispanic elite in the Spanish Empire.

Similarly, the lifespan of the Brazilian Empire, which lasted from 1822 to 1889, defined the second slavery there. Along with Cuba, Brazil emerged as an important hub and destination of choice for the African slave trade, especially after the United States abolished it in 1808. Slavery in Brazil also flourished under the Portuguese emperor as plantation agriculture began to take over more and more land from Indigenous people, though Blackburn contends that the Brazilian plantation system only really took off with the coffee revolution of the mid-19th century.

The story so far has been recounted in the past, but Blackburn’s ability to distill meaning and connect developments across time and space allows him to map the emerging new slave economy as a single integrated whole and to offer a view of how each country’s slave system fit into a larger order of “racial capitalism.” At times, this more global view can obscure some of the details and differences that distinguished the plantation economies in the United States, Brazil, and Cuba. Although Blackburn writes with great acuity about what the fugitive-slave abolitionist J.W.C. Pennington called “the chattel principle” of slavery, which reduced human beings to property, his descriptions of plantation life and work do not engage with Edward Baptist’s notion that the second slavery was also defined by the regimes of torture and extraction found in the “slave labor camps.”

Probably the most generative part of Blackburn’s book, not surprisingly, is his examination of the political economy of the second slavery era. At least in the opinion of this reviewer, his insights on the relationship between slavery and capitalism are worth quoting at length: “The advance of industrial capitalism in the nineteenth century was uneven and incomplete; a species of para-industrial slavery helped to bridge the gaps and facilitate the accumulation process…. Slavery included a pre-capitalist residue, but it was now locked within the orbit of industrial capital.”

While the first slavery era was a product of colonial wars and the struggle for new republics, the second was an offspring of industrial capitalism and the growth of the world market. Going back to Marx himself, who argued for the significance of slavery in contemporary capitalist development, Blackburn follows the economic historian Gavin Wright in contending that the planters were capitalists: They sought to maximize profits and participated in the new credit circuits of financial capitalism, even as these had a regressive effect on local slave economies.

The development lag that the second-slavery economies created was significant. Profitability, Blackburn warns, should not be mistaken for economic development. And yet the stereotypes of backward slave economies, he insists, can also create “a quite misleading impression of the articulation of plantation slavery within industrial capitalism.” Even as the plantation systems in the US South, Cuba, and Brazil may have hindered the growth of local economies, the enslaving planters were in sync with the larger boom-and-bust economy of early capitalism. This was especially true when it came to sugar plantations, which adopted mechanization and factory techniques.