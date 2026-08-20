Society / The Machine That Came for Jason Arday It wasn’t a scandal but a machine—funded, transatlantic, and still running. Edit

A photo of late Cambridge professor Jason Arday is pictured along with floral tributes that are attached to the fencing around the Senate House at the University of Cambridge on August 18, following his death at age 41 on August 14. (Chris Radburn / AFP)

I never met Jason Arday. He is still beloved; my people claim our dead. We do not wait to be introduced before we grieve them, or before the all-too-familiar rage. I will mourn him the way Black people have always mourned in public—telling the truth, correcting the record, and admonishing the sinner. There should be nowhere for them to hide. And there is still time for some of us to do better.



Not an Event, a Mode

Look at what has been laid out for you, dear reader. A man of 41 found in a flat in Battersea, and a police service that calls the death “unexpected, but not suspicious,” as if this shock is, at once, no one’s doing. Before this, a self-described hereditarian trained software on a Black man’s 11-year-old dissertation. It is all arranged, waiting for you to lean in and assess, to weigh—like some Anubis with a mobile phone with all the news apps and socials—whether Jason Arday earned his ruin.

And while you are bent over it, counting his citations, the thing that put him there keeps running on. Isaac Sanders, a doctoral student, already put it plainly on Instagram: “Jason Arday’s research explains exactly what happened to Jason Arday.” Fifteen years “describing his and many others’ lived experience.” “Fighting the tide,” on Black doctoral students trying to enter the profession. “No one can see me cry,” on the mental-health toll carried by Black staff in the university. “Forget the headlines,” Sanders said: “Read the bibliography.” I will leave you to it. Likewise, here I want to reorient us to what has been running in the background, unwatched, constructing and reconstructing sturdy institutions out of the stuff of pseudoscience. From a doctoral thesis 11 years old to a man dead nine days after he resigned. From “questions about his qualifications” to a family begging the press to stop. From who plagiarized, to who is fit to profess at all. From one Black scholar at Cambridge to every one of us reading this, feeling the floor tilting. Do you feel it?

This is not an event. It is a mode—a dynamic, durable apparatus of subjection and disposability that never runs out of supply.



Fuck Them. They Really Are Trying to Destroy Us.

The them is multiple. First, those who make racial hereditarianism their jobs. Second, those who merely use this batshit view—which exhumes the discredited 19th-century canard that Black people are innately, heritably inferior—to win convenient populist political ballast, or monetizable attention. What they share is a false racial grievance: the insistence that the inclusion of Black people steals what should belong to white folks by right. But also the they who built the pedestal and sold tickets to the toppling; focusing intensely, all along, precisely on what matters least, while ignoring the harder, critical questions. Fuck all of them.

I will say the quiet part out loud and plainly, since they count on our being too ashamed to say it. Most of us came in through the door that affirmative action pried open, and there is no shame in it. It was put in place only a very short time ago, as a corrective for violently enforced legal exclusion that is even older than Cambridge—and which is yet still unpaid-for and yet unrepaired.

To arrive through a remedy is not to arrive on sufferance. Once inside, we do the work. It is well documented that we write the books and rebuild the fields, shape-shifting whole disciplines. In fact, this is part of why they are mad. We teach your children—all of them, every background—to think better and be better than they learned at home. You are welcome.



Insignificant to Science, Indispensable to Politics: In the Tense of Due Diligence

Nathan Cofnas—a self-proclaimed “race realist” whose “hereditarianism” is scientifically condemned, and who has held only fixed-term academic posts (and that’s only part of the reason he seems mad)—is too useful to the movement to discard. While his work is published as philosophy, not science, it is indispensable to politics. He has been clear about his plan since at least 2024. Having already published that in a true meritocracy the number of Black professors would fall to almost none, after he was fired by Cambridge’s Emmanuel College, he informed donors to his Free Speech Union fundraising page of his effort to champion “the right of academics to express politically incorrect views about race.” Politically incorrect—as if what he peddles were a rude opinion at a dinner party.

Hereditarianism is not a suppressed viewpoint. It is a defeated one. Haitian anthropologist Anténor Firmin provided the evidence against the race science of his century in 1885.

But, as a hustler is wont to do, Cofnas is running game: “Politically incorrect” attempts to convert a refuted scientific claim into a suppressed viewpoint, and a suppressed viewpoint into a protected belief. That a county court in England bought the okey-doke of his lawsuit against Emmanuel for “belief discrimination” does not make it anything other than what it is. He announced the strategy, raised the money for it, and won—he lost his own suit and won the ruling he was really after—not vindication, but the finding: that his “views about race” are a protected belief the law must shield. Then Cofnas turned it on: fed a Black man’s 11-year-old dissertation through software until it raised a flag. The way this usually goes, a plagiarism accusation is answered quietly—an inquiry, a correction, a retraction—not in the media. But none of that mattered; the campaign had already chosen him.

Reporters and pundits seemed to pick at the account of Arday’s life for sport; spinning a plagiarism inquiry into hundreds of articles about a man’s childhood, and his account of himself. The media attention and incessant parasocial chatter has not stopped. Not even after his family begged them to, following his death.

Respectable outlets that would never print a race scientist, perish the thought, took the racist premise of hereditarianism—barely scrubbed of its stench—and ran it in the pretense of due diligence. They laundered it and executed it. A Black scholar’s standing is counterfeit until a machine says otherwise.



The House Witness

Some do not wait to have “token” thrust upon them but run headlong to the cover to proclaim it. Staff writer at The Atlantic and former Bates College assistant professor Tyler Austin Harper’s September cover story, “Confessions of a Token Black Professor” was not his first turn as the house witness. Months earlier, he indicted the Mellon Foundation and its president, Elizabeth Alexander, for pledging that “there won’t be a penny…not contributing to a more fair, more just, more beautiful society”—as though justice and beauty were crimes. He first made Alexander his exhibit; then, for the cover, made an exhibit of himself. He called the academy “a new model of inclusive exclusion,” making himself its representative wound. He confessed to having been hired as “a scholar second, if at all,” then admitted that he found himself “reflexively” wondering whether the other professors of color were “up to the job.”