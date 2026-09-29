Society / StudentNation / As Cornell’s Rape Case Draws National Attention, Students Want Accountability. A new lawsuit alleging that a former student was drugged and gang-raped by Chi Phi fraternity members is sparking outrage in the Cornell community.

People walk through the Cornell University campus. (Matt Burkhartt / Getty)

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A new lawsuit alleging that a former Cornell student was drugged and gang-raped by several members of the Chi Phi fraternity has generated national attention after The Cornell Daily Sun broke the story. On September 14, the student, identified only as Jane Doe in court filings, sued Cornell University and law enforcement officials for neglecting to protect her and investigate the sexual assault case sufficiently. Among the civil complaint’s defendants are Cornell, Chi Phi fraternity organizations, and seven current and former students. An attorney for one of the individuals named in the suit has denied the allegations against his client.

After the alleged incident, which the plaintiff said occurred in October 2024 over the course of multiple hours, the university barred the Cornell Chi Phi chapter. However, according to the DA, none of the individuals allegedly involved faced criminal charges.

The student newspaper, the Daily Sun, played a critical role in illuminating the school’s mismanagement of the 2024 sexual assault allegations. The paper’s reporting cited claims that the accused students were allowed to mitigate their conduct by writing essays, which fueled widespread community backlash and helped spark the media scrutiny preceding the Tompkins County district attorney’s reopening of the case.

In a September 21 editorial, the Daily Sun’s editorial board criticized the university’s handling of sexual assault and called for greater transparency surrounding the case.

“Cornell has failed to protect its students. Cornell has failed to address the growing issue of sexual assault on campus with its pathetic task force. Cornell has failed the student allegedly raped by those seven men at Chi Phi in October 2024. Cornell has failed her. Cornell has failed us,” the board wrote.

“To Matthew Ingalls, Jonathan Newell, Winston Lee, Gillio Lopes, Diego Sarabia, Scott Norris and Scott Kretzschmar: We know who you are and we refuse to let you benefit from this University’s concealment,” the editorial continued, listing all of the men named in the suit.

The editorial called on Cornell to publish the standard by which suspensions in sexual-assault cases are lifted and to share with Jane Doe the outcome of her Title IX investigation.

Inside Cornell, the allegations have fueled anger and demands for greater accountability from the university.

“As a female student, I am repulsed and disgusted by the Cornell administration’s response—or lack thereof—to the rape case,” said Cornell student Adalena Crotty. “Cornell, along with many institutions, needs reform in policy as well as leadership, not only in regard to sexual violence but as a system as a whole. This particular instance, which unfortunately is not unique or a lone occurrence, shines a light on the consistent protection of perpetrators and the brushing off of survivors.”

But the outrage was not contained to campus. Cornellians Only, a social-media page that boasts more than 14,000 followers and mainly posts Cornell updates to the student body, knew the story had taken off when comments from the general public began flooding its Instagram posts from months and even years prior. The comments were all about the case. “We’re getting a notification almost every second,” an admin from the account said. The page has been actively reporting on the case as new details have been released.