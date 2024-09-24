Books & the Arts / A Means to Live The past and future of debt resistance The Deep Roots of Debt Resistance in the United States The radical origins and future of debt relief activism.

A crowd outside Minneapolis’s Farmers and Mechanics Savings Bank during an economic crisis in May 1893.

(Getty Images)

This article appears in the October 2024 issue.

“Early in January at Le Mars, in northwestern Iowa, a mob of a thousand farmers seized the attorney for an insurance company, dangled a rope before his eyes, and threatened him with immediate lynching.” So begins an article by the journalist Charlotte Prescott, published in The Nation in February of 1933. In the first paragraph, Prescott informs her readers that the protesters then “held the judge of the district court a prisoner in his chambers and defied the county sheriff.” She also notes that the farmers won: Soon after, local officials withdrew foreclosure proceedings against one farmer and tossed out a judgment against another. A “social revolution in the cornfields of Iowa,” a wholesale revolt of the rural population against the authorities, was under way.

Books in review The Political Development of American Debt Relief

The Iowa rebellion was no isolated skirmish. In the 1930s, indebted farmers fought foreclosure across the heartland. They organized to protect one another’s homes and livelihoods and campaigned for politicians who vowed to represent their interests, preventing land seizures through direct action and at the ballot box. Yet as impressive as this surge of populist fervor was, it represented only one chapter in a much longer conflict between debtors and creditors in the United States—a conflict that is foundational to American politics and yet, for some reason, is mostly forgotten.

The Political Development of American Debt Relief, a fascinating new book by Emily Zackin and Chloe N. Thurston, seeks to recover this history. It is not a full account of how we got into the overleveraged bind that now sees Americans carrying a collective $17 trillion in household debt. Nor does it document every movement seeking to give the indebted relief. But it does provide some critical episodes in the story of both. As Zackin and Thurston show, the ongoing battle between the owing and owning classes has deep roots in American history—from Shays’s Rebellion in the 1700s, to Dust Bowl farmers radicalized by predatory mortgages, to the more recent campaigns against student loans, back rent, and carceral fines and fees. Ordinary people have struggled under the burden of personal debt since the founding of the country in 1776, and they have struggled against that burden for just as long.

Granted, I’m hardly a disinterested reader. I’ve been part of the effort to organize debtors since the chaotic days of the Occupy Wall Street movement—an effort that the authors refer to in the introduction and the conclusion of their book. In 2014, I helped found the Debt Collective, an experimental union of debtors that has pushed the once-fringe ideas of student and medical debt cancellation into the political mainstream through a range of tactics that have included public education, protest, and economic disobedience (such as debt strikes). By opening a window onto the bygone movements of the indebted, Zackin and Thurston remind present-day debt activists that despite the seeming novelty of our approach, our efforts are not as original as we might like to think. The relatively recent emergence of debtor organizing is, in fact, a reemergence—a revival of a long-standing American tradition.

Consistently attentive to the power struggles that inform public policy, The Political Development of American Debt Relief shows how laws are shaped and reshaped by citizen action—and, just as critically, by its absence. Laws are written, thrown out, reinterpreted, and enforced (or not enforced) depending on how much, or how little, debtors are involved in politics and how much leverage they can muster and wield.

Zackin and Thurston begin their history in the late 18th century. Today, a quick Google search will confidently inform you that “personal bankruptcy is a fundamental Constitutional right.” But as the authors show, things were not always so clear-cut. The provision of “government protection from insurmountable debt” is a “very old feature of US history,” but not a foundational or immutable one. The current consensus that the Constitution empowers Congress to insert itself between creditors and their debtors in order to protect the latter was anything but self-evident at the nation’s founding. Following the British example, and reflecting the founding fathers’ class biases (including a hostility to what James Madison called the “wicked project” of debt abolition), US bankruptcy laws were initially extremely punitive, seeking to help the creditor recover debts from borrowers. While Article I, Section 8, of the US Constitution authorizes Congress to enact “uniform Laws on the subject of Bankruptcies,” the provision was adopted not to aid the insolvent but to shield lenders. The creditor class, predictably, viewed the debts owed to them as assets—as property. In their view, anything that diminished their ability to collect those debts therefore infringed upon their otherwise sacrosanct property rights.

Debtors and aligned politicians pushed back on this plutocratic framework beginning in the late 1700s. As Zackin and Thurston write, they “did not consider property rights the sine qua non of constitutional freedom but instead weighed their protection against the vulnerability of citizens in times of hardship,” and their activism slowly but steadily changed the terms of the debate. Creditors, they argued, possessed an unjust power to subordinate people not only in the economic realm but also, as a result, in the political realm: The structure of debt and the risks of penury or prison meant that one class of US citizens possessed the unjust ability to dominate others.

By the early 19th century, debt-relief activists had begun to win a series of victories against creditors. A movement to abolish debtors’ prisons started to gain traction, leading many states to abandon the practice. In 1830, Congress passed a law preventing the incarceration of insolvent Revolutionary War veterans. And over the course of the century, using its constitutional powers, Congress also passed a series of bankruptcy laws that would eventually prove beneficial to debtors.

Whose interests those laws would serve was a matter of perpetual dispute. The Bankruptcy Act of 1800 was repealed three years later; the 1841 Bankruptcy Act was repealed in 1843; and the one passed in 1867 was repealed in 1878. Only the Bankruptcy Act of 1898 managed to endure and help make federal and state bankruptcy laws markedly—even remarkably—debtor-friendly compared with those of other countries by the end of the 19th century. Over time, bankruptcy laws were tempered, if not transformed, from laws of punishment to laws containing the protections that we now take for granted. The American legal regime evolved to enable not only the enforcement of debt contracts but their alteration and even termination.

To take one example: Modern borrowers can declare bankruptcy and thus commence proceedings to clear some of their accounts. During the mid-1800s, however, the idea of “voluntary” bankruptcy (one declared by the owing party) was mocked by creditors, who sought to keep the power to initiate bankruptcy proceedings to themselves. The old English system on which the US system is based empowered creditors to accuse debtors of committing “acts of bankruptcy,” which ranged from nonpayment to leaving town to hiding assets. Some of these acts were capital crimes, punishable by death.