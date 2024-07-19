Society / StudentNation / Inside the Fight to Bring Midwives Back to Massachusetts Midwifery is often a cheaper and safer alternative for some childbirths, yet the state’s policies require midwives to jump through increasingly difficult hoops to practice.

Emily Anesta ended her maternity leave in an unconventional way—testifying at the Massachusetts State House. With a panel of legislators stretched above her and a newborn in her lap, Anesta recounted the story of her home birth. This was her (and her baby’s) first time in the halls of the State House. Anesta was trained as an engineer, a far cry from the world of amendments and articles. But, for Anesta, the cause was worth the whiplash: she was campaigning for professional midwife licensure, a measure that would legitimize the work of midwives who do not work in hospitals.

“I knew… you know, that it was possible,” she says, “to come out of the experience of pregnancy and childbirth feeling strong and healthy and supported and powerful—that’s how I felt. And I knew that that was possible for many more people.”

Often called the “medical mecca” of America, Massachusetts boasts some of the best healthcare in the world. Despite this distinction, or perhaps because of it, alternative methods tend to get seriously slighted. Midwifery, a healthcare model which emphasizes low-intervention and individualized reproductive care, for example, is a cheaper and safer alternative for some childbirths. Yet, with Massachusetts’ over-medicalized and restrictive policies, midwives have to jump through increasingly difficult hoops to practice.

For the past century, lawmakers have blocked policies concerning birth center regulations, midwife licenses, and paying for midwife-led births through MassHealth. This has led many expecting parents to have no option but to give birth in a hospital. Tired of operating in the margins of the healthcare system, Massachusetts midwives have been fighting tirelessly for birth equity.

Her testimony and statehouse visit were Anesta’s self-proclaimed “baby steps” into birth equity advocacy. Three years after that experience, she cofounded the Bay State Birth Coalition, a consumer advocacy group that promotes midwifery and non-hospital birth options within Massachusetts. “The midwifery model of care is special,” she says. “[Midwifery] is a model that really centers the individual’s rights and bodily autonomy.”

Being a Bay State birth equity advocate is an uphill climb—Massachusetts has long been the center of the anti-midwifery movement. One hundred years before the movement became mainstream, Massachusetts physicians wanted to confine obstetric care to male doctors, arguing that women were unfit for the profession. In 1820, Boston physician John Ware wrote that “there is, perhaps, no place of equal size, in which [midwifery] has been so entirely confined to male practitioners, as [Boston].” By the early 20th century, Massachusetts had become one of the few states in America to explicitly criminalize midwifery, prosecuting midwives for attending home births.

The campaign to eliminate midwifery arose from a series of “interprofessional battles,” says Eugene Declercq, Professor of Community Health Sciences at Boston University. “As obstetrics rises as a profession, it becomes more and more difficult to sustain the level of respect [physicians] want to have if—quote unquote—“these women” can keep [practicing] it.”

Between 2011 and 2020, rates of severe maternal morbidity— instances where unexpected complications in labor and delivery significantly impact the birthing person’s health—doubled in the state of Massachusetts. Though Massachusetts is home to the best hospitals in the country, care is massively stratified across geographic, racial, and ethnic lines. The report, which the Department of Public Health released in July 2023, showed that rates of severe maternal morbidity for Black mothers are almost two and a half times higher than for their white counterparts, and almost one and a half times higher for Hispanic and Asian mothers.

In a healthcare system imbued with institutional racism and bias, white women have a better chance of being listened to, said Tiffany Vassell, a labor and delivery nurse and midwifery advocate. Black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than their white counterparts and more likely to experience mistreatment during childbirth. At the same time, many studies have shown that midwife and non-hospital birth care is associated with fewer reports of discrimination amongst Black and brown birthing people.

During the birth of her first child, Vassell’s doctors kept checking her, giving her cervical exams—which she now reflects on as being unnecessary. Eventually, they recommended that she get a C-section, a surgical delivery of the baby. But Vassell was adamant about having a vaginal birth. “I had to be very aggressive and very clear about not wanting a C-section,” she said. Vassell’s story is not uncommon. Black women are pressured twice as often as white women to get C-sections, despite the fact that they have a lower chance of surviving them.