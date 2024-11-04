Society / Israel Is Still Targeting Palestinian Journalists. Silence Is Not an Option. Journalists around the world have an urgent duty to stand with their peers in Gaza. Instead, too many are saying nothing. Edit

Anas al-Sharif, a Gaza correspondent for Al Jazeera, reports from Gaza City on August 13, 2024. (Dawoud Abo Alkas / Anadolu via Getty Images)

On October 23, the Israeli military accused six Al Jazeera journalists—Anas al-Sharif, Talal Aruki, Alaa Salama, Hossam Shabat, Ismail Farid and Ashraf Saraj—of being “Hamas and [Palestinian] Islamic Jihad terrorists.” The intent was clear: to turn these journalists—all of whom are currently reporting in northern Gaza, where Israel is currently carrying out near-daily massacres—into supposedly legitimate targets for assassination. Israel provided no substantive evidence for these claims, which Al Jazeera called “baseless” and which were condemned by major press freedom organizations and international media outlets.

This was far from the first time during the genocide that the Israeli regime has concocted outrageous accusations to justify war crimes (or, in this case, potential war crimes). But the very public assassination threat against the six journalists was especially chilling—particularly because Israel has been waging a murderous war against reporters in Gaza that has no precedent in modern history.

You might think that such a brazen threat against press freedom would cause outrage at major American media organizations. But the response was muted at best. The New York Times even amplified some of the laughable “evidence” that Israel had produced.

Many of our own peers in the United States have barely acknowledged—if at all—the impact of such allegations, lowering their gaze, and their voices, as the death toll climbs. Since October 7, Israel has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians that we know of, although The Lancet estimated in July that the actual figure exceeds 186,000. Among them, the media government office in Gaza reports that Israel has killed 183 journalists over the last year, or an equivalent of three journalists or more per week.

Enough is enough. Journalists and media workers around the world have the moral duty to speak up against the use of journalism to manufacture consent for war, and to dissent to protect their Palestinian peers in Gaza.

These assassinations are no accident: Israel has turned the “PRESS” vest into a target.

The attacks are relentless. On October 9, four journalists reporting from the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza were targeted by Israeli snipers and quadcopters. The attack, captured by Al Jazeera cameras, critically injured cameraman Fadi Al-Wahidi and killed Al Aqsa TV cameraman Mohammed Al-Tanani, who was shot with a bullet to his neck. The neglected injury paralyzed Al-Wahidi, who is now in a coma. Two days prior, another Al Jazeera cameraman, Ali Al-Attar, was injured by shrapnel from an Israeli air strike on Deir al-Balah, causing a cerebral hemorrhage. Colleagues of both injured journalists have repeatedly begged for the urgent medical evacuation of Al-Attar and Al-Wahidi, whose condition continues to deteriorate.

In Lebanon, Israeli air strikes have killed six journalists, including three in a targeted strike on a media guesthouse in Hasbaya. Israel’s attacks have also injured countless journalists, and in many cases killed their family members.

Meanwhile, Israeli journalist Danny Kushmaro blew up a building in southern Lebanon, pressing the detonator on live TV. His active participation in war crimes in Lebanon—while embedded with an invading Israeli force—was caught on camera. Because of the impunity Israel has been granted by the international community, Kushmaro will face no consequences, and he fears none.

On the other hand, the six reporters from Al Jazeera—a network whose journalists Israel has targeted and assassinated with impunity for years—remain at risk. Al-Sharif, Aruki, Salama, Shabat, Farid, and Saraj are some of the only credible sources reporting on the horrors taking place in northern Gaza. Without their voices, we would not know about the mass graves, the targeted air strikes, the forced death marches, and the Israeli snipers hunting children.

This is not the time for mild, cowardly expressions of concern. Palestinian and Lebanese journalists don’t want their colleagues to engage in mere virtue-signaling: They want to live. And, as they face impending death, our voices, as journalists based in the West, could save them. The choices we make shape public perception and policy, so the truths we tell or omit are more consequential than ever. We must recognize the responsibility we bear in this industry and hold ourselves, and our newsrooms accountable.

By failing to dissent against editorial policies that impose censorship in newsrooms, cover up stories, and use misleading or softened language, Western journalists in many major legacy outlets play a direct role in producing the misinformation that legitimizes these targeted assassinations. The risk of job losses for failing to adhere to the erasure of Palestine is certainly a reality, but Israel’s threat to the future of journalism—by stripping journalists of any protections—is irreversible.

Manufacturing consent for the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people occurs through the disregarding of the genocidal intent that has long been made explicit by Israeli political and military figures. It involves mainstream media outlets’ accepting Israeli military spokespeople as legitimate and unbiased sources, going so far as to become the cover for manufactured reports that are used to justify the massacre of Palestinians. Meanwhile, Palestinian reports are dismissed. The deeply racist bias isn’t merely prejudice—it has paved the way for genocide.