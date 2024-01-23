Society / The US Media Is Ignoring Israel’s Campaign to Kill Palestinian Journalists Israel is trying to snuff out journalism in Gaza. This should be a sound-the-alarm, all-hands-on-deck moment for anyone who professes to support reporters and the work that they do.

Families, loved ones, and colleagues attend the funeral ceremony of two journalists—including Hamza Dahduh, the son of Al Jazeera correspondent Wael Dahduh—in Rafah, Gaza on January 7, 2024. (Stringer / Anadolu via Getty Images)

It was a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it line, deep into a gauzy New York Times puff piece published on Friday about women fighting for the Israeli military in Gaza. In between lauding female soldiers striking a blow for gender equality while helping carry out a war that has overwhelmingly killed women and children, the paper’s longtime Jerusalem correspondent Isabel Kershner made this brief aside (emphasis mine): “The Times accepted a military transport to secure rare access to wartime Gaza, which is typically off-limits to journalists. The Times did not allow the Israeli military to screen its coverage before publication.”

The implication here is that Gaza is a journalistic black hole, an opaque and mysterious land that reporters are cut off from. And it is true that journalists from outside Gaza have been allowed inside only on the back of Israeli tanks. But Kershner’s sweeping statement erases the many Palestinian journalists inside Gaza who have been working under brutal circumstances for the past three months. More offensively, it erases the Palestinian journalists inside Gaza who have been killed at a rate unlike anything the world has seen in living memory. And the Times isn’t alone in doing this. The entire US media establishment has paid scant attention to what appears to be a deliberate attempt to kill all Palestinian journalists in Gaza.

If there’s one thing that journalists like to pride themselves on, it is their solidarity with other journalists. In theory, this solidarity is based on principles that transcend political and national boundaries. In 2009, for instance, White House correspondents revolted en masse after the Obama administration attempted to ice out Fox News on the (accurate) grounds that it was a conservative propaganda network; Obama was even questioned about the controversy in an NBC interview. In 2013, the detention of three Al Jazeera journalists by the Egyptian government prompted worldwide outrage. Russia’s continued jailing of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has similarly become an international cause célèbre. Journalists in the Philippines and Russia were given the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021. In 2022, the Pulitzer Prizes awarded a special citation to the journalists of Ukraine for their “courage, endurance, and commitment to truthful reporting during Vladimir Putin’s ruthless invasion of their country.”

The list goes on, but the idea is the same: that journalists everywhere, no matter their affiliations or backgrounds, have a right to do their work without fear of repression, government censorship, or, worst of all, death.

Journalists are specifically protected in international humanitarian law, and their deaths are frequently described as having occurred “in the line of duty,” language that echoes the way we talk about soldiers. Journalists who die are often referred to as martyrs—people who gave their lives for a noble cause. Their killing is typically seen as a particularly grave violation of human rights and is given extra prominence in the media. The murdered Saudi Arabian journalist Jamaal Khashoggi, for instance, was named a Time Person of the Year.

So you would think that what has happened to journalists in Gaza would be treated with similar horror and given similar prominence—especially because it is so much worse than anything the journalist community has grappled with in generations.

The Israeli military has killed at least 76 Palestinian journalists since October 7, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ). Local Palestinian groups put that figure much higher, at over 100. The International Federation of Journalists estimates that there were around 1,000 journalists working in Gaza before October 7. That would mean that between 7.5 and 10 percent of all the journalists in Gaza have been killed since then. By comparison, an estimated 1 percent of Gaza’s population as a whole has been killed—meaning that journalists are one of the most disproportionately affected groups in an already blood-soaked region.

Even if we accept the lower figure, that’s still more journalists than were killed in 10 years of the Vietnam War. It’s more than were killed during all of World War II. It’s more than four times the number of journalists who have been killed covering the war between Ukraine and Russia. The CPJ says that more journalists were killed in Gaza during the first 10 weeks of Israeli bombardment than “have ever been killed in a single country over an entire year.” The speed at which so many journalists have been killed is something we have never experienced in modern history.