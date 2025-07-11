Society / ICE Is Following the Lead of Anti-Palestinian Doxxing Groups The agency’s brutal racial profiling has drawn its latest targets from the McCarthyite blacklists of organizations like Canary Mission.

US Customs and Border Protection officers and DHS police push back protesters as they rally against the ongoing ICE raids taking place in the city, on July 4 in Los Angeles. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

With Immigration and Customs Enforcement now poised to become a surveillance-and-detention combine on the scale of the East German Stasi, it has acquired the standard operating procedure of an authoritarian police state. As the Trump White House sets ICE agents on the warpath in workplaces, university campuses, churches, and other public venues, they are less interested in conventional peacekeeping or border enforcement than in punishing thoughtcrimes and unleashing vigilante raids against any and all brown-skinned Spanish-speaking immigrants—or people who might simply resemble them. A pair of recent court cases have singled out this MO in gruesome terms that should alarm any Americans concerned with this country’s embattled civil liberties and speech protections.

In a federal trial in Boston challenging the Trump administration’s efforts to deport student protesters against the Gaza war, Peter Hatch, an assistant intelligence director with ICE’s parent agency, the Department of Homeland Security, described how DHS convened a “tiger team” dedicated to streamlining deportation cases. And in targeting 100 foreign students, DHS drew information about more than 75 of them, Politico reporters Josh Gerstein and Kyle Cheney write, from the shadowy Israel-based doxxing site Canary Mission. “Many of the names or even most of the names came from that website,” Hatch testified, noting that in a verbal exchange with a superior, he was told to review all 5,000 reports on the Canary Mission site. That meant pulling together a tiger team that included “counterterrorism intelligence” analysts, since “a normal unit or section or group of analysts operating in a normal organizational construct couldn’t handle that workload.”

Hatch explained that his team went on to independently confirm charges drawn from the site—but that’s hardly comforting, given how loosely Canary Mission trades in unsourced and unaccountable innuendo. The site principally collects the names and data profiles of students and professors who have protested the Gaza war or otherwise criticized the Israeli government while tarring them with the charge of antisemitism, with or without evidence. Canary Mission says its aim is to “ensure that today’s radicals are not tomorrow’s employees.” The site also doesn’t divulge the identity of its own funders or lead employees, alleging in the twisted logic of conspiracy-mongering that such information would be used to assail the group’s legitimacy.

Canary Mission, in short, is a blacklist site that lobs incendiary and unfounded charges at critics of Israel from behind a shield of anonymity. That the strategists behind federal immigration enforcement are drawing on it as a primary source of raw intelligence is perhaps the greatest travesty among many in the agency’s roster of anti-constitutional abuses, offering yet more evidence that ICE is acting as a glorified vigilante force. (In addition, Hatch testified that DHS also relied on the blacklisting site Betar, which has called for the Trump White House to denaturalize US citizens for their opposition to Israel and the Gaza War.)

The case at the heart of the Boston trial is already proof of the ideological hijacking of DHS and ICE—it’s an action brought by the American Association of University Professors and the Middle East Studies Association, citing the high-profile deportations of Mahmoud Khalil, Rumeysa Ozturk, and other student critics of Israel whom ICE has detained under the direction of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Both Ozturk and Khalil have been returned from detention pending the outcome of their cases, but, as the plaintiffs in the Boston case allege, they were singled out for their speech and detained under an obscure law that Rubio invoked to make the absurd case that their presence in the United States undermined US foreign policy interests. But Ozturk, whose activism was largely confined to a single op-ed in the Tufts student newspaper, and Khalil, an organizer of anti-Gaza protests at Columbia, were upholding civic strengths of the American republic by calling out the abuses and excesses of American power abroad. As is always the case under Trump’s authoritarian rule, the assault on democratic governance is coming from inside the house.

More specifically, it’s coming at the behest of the White House’s lead immigration ghoul, deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller. As Gerstein and Cheney report, the documents in the Boston case reveal that Miller was deeply involved in navigating the student deportation cases through the White House; one State Department official testified that Miller was helping direct interagency calls on pending deportations “at least weekly.” (The White House has refused to confirm the extent of Miller’s involvement, on the bogus grounds of executive privilege.)

It so happens that Miller is also at least tangentially connected to Canary Mission and clearly shares its worldview, per a recent Mother Jones report by Sophie Hurwitz. Rabbi Ben Packer, who was listed in 2016 as a board member for the site’s Israel-registered parent nonprofit, Magamot Shalom, says he was a campus rabbi at Duke University when Miller was enrolled there as an undergraduate, and befriended the future Trump adviser there. (In an interview with Hurwitz, Packer disclaimed any association with either Magamot Shalom or Canary Mission, but voiced support for Canary Mission’s goals.) While at Duke, Miller was apparently pursuing a Canary Mission–style inquisition into student critics of Israel on a freelance basis:

At that time, Miller was active in campus pro-Israel politics. He wrote student newspaper columns inveighing against the school’s Palestine Solidarity Movement chapter and—as journalist Jean Guerrero reported—insisted to Duke administrators that there was “terrorist recruitment” happening at an on-campus Palestine Solidarity Movement conference. According to an administrator Guerrero interviewed, Miller was never able to provide proof. “I think he’s a great guy,” Packer said of Miller. “I think he means well, I think he works very hard, I think he has the interests of the American people and the Jewish people really close to his heart.”

Miller’s handiwork at DHS and ICE is front and center in another chilling lawsuit that the ACLU filed recently, over the vigilante raids against residents of Los Angeles. That suit, combined with the disclosures in the Boston case, offers a grim foretaste of how ICE—which is due to hire more than 10,000 new agents via its $170 billion budget line in the recently signed Trump spending law—is already functioning like the detainment arm of an immigration police state. The complaint outlines a standard MO in the area’s immigration raids that follows no legible course of constitutional law enforcement: