How Black People Won the Battle of Montgomery The lesson of the events at the Montgomery Riverwalk is that when Black people see something, we do something

Aaron Rudolph, a 16-year-old deckhand on the Harriet II, swims to Damien Pickett’s rescue as a pack of white boaters kick and pummel him. (Screenshot/Storyful News and Weather)

White privilege met Black pride down by the Alabama River, and on this particular occasion, white privilege got its ass whupped. As seen all over social media, a melée broke out on the riverwalk in Montgomery over the weekend, after a group of white men and women attacked the Black first mate of a popular riverboat; he had been asking them to move their pontoon boat so the riverboat could dock. At least four of six white boaters delivered a number of punches to the first mate, before a more numerous group of Black people came to the his defense.

I’m not sure if it’s appropriate to call what was essentially a mini race riot “joyful,” but I took a lot of joy from watching the fracas. To understand why, you have to be at least more knowledgeable about the history of white violence against Black people in this country than a person currently being educated in Florida. The white people who attack us in broad daylight always think they’ll get away with it. Usually, they’re right. This time, however, they were wrong. And privileged white racists learning they are wrong in real time is a joy to behold.

Context matters, and the context for this fight starts some 45 minutes before any video starts rolling. The Harriet II Riverboat gives cruises up the Alabama River. At around 7 pm on Saturday, August 5, it was attempting to dock at its reserved spot on the Montgomery Riverwalk. A private pontoon boat was blocking the Harriet II’s mooring, preventing the riverboat’s 227 passengers from disembarking and going about their lives.

The crew of the Harriet II waited 45 minutes for the pontoon boat to move. They broadcast instructions to the pontoon boat over the loudspeaker. According to passengers on the riverboat, those instructions were met with shouts and obscene gestures from the people on the pontoon boat.

This is the first place in the story where the race of the pontoon boat people becomes relevant. They were all white. It is fashionable among some willfully ignorant members of society to say that the pontoon boat people could have just been, well, assholes, and their race is not important. But I would argue that you simply wouldn’t see a handful of Black revelers preventing 227 passengers from disembarking from a commercial vessel for 45 minutes while the crew tried to cajole them to move. Black people know that if we tried that, we’d end up spending a night in jail, while our boat would be impounded at the bottom of the river. The people preventing the Harriet II from docking had to be white, because only white privilege inspires the kind of irrational confidence needed to hold up an entire riverboat full of people.

Eventually, the crew of the Harriet II sent first mate Damien Pickett, who happens to be Black, to shore in a smaller boat operated by a 16-year-old white kid. Pickett again tried to convince the pontoon people to move, and again they did not.

That’s about where the videos filmed by the Harriet II passengers pick up. The videos show the pontoon people arguing with Pickett, who tried to move their boat, and then one of the white men—who was shirtless, because of course he was—runs at Pickett and then shoves and punches him. At that point, Pickett throws his hat into the air (likely a signal to the boat that the situation had escalated and he needed back up), and a tussle ensues between the two men. But then another white man joins the fray and tackles Pickett to the ground. The two white men start hitting Pickett, and then a third white man joins in, and then a fourth. The 16-year-old white kid who ferried Pickett to the dock tries to intervene, and he is punched. There are two white women there, too: one who does nothing but watch the beating, and another who appears to be tugging at Pickett while he is on the ground.

When I showed the video to my children, this is the point where they recoiled. At the tender ages of 10 and 7, they already know enough to know how these things usually play out: The white people continue brutalizing the Black man, nobody stops them, and later I have to argue about how the white assailants should maybe go to jail after a weeks’ long trial where they cry about how afraid they were of the Black man they tried to lynch.

But not this time. This time, the white folks were committing their violence in full view of other Black people. This time, I got to tell my kids the old Mr. Rogers line: “Look for the helpers.”

Within moments of the start of the assault, the first Black man arrives on the scene, rushing down from above the docks, and is a peacemaker. He tries to pull the men off of Pickett, but is harassed by the white women. Concurrently, another Black person, a 16-year-old kid who was part of the crew of the Harriet II, jumps into the water and swims towards the docks to aid the crewman (the community has given this brother many loving nicknames: My favorites so far include “Aquamayne” and “Ja’Michael Phelps”). Before he arrives, additional Black people show up at the dock to aid Pickett. As the number of Black people grows, the pontoon people cease their attacks on Pickett. You can almost see their assumed privilege shrinking as the odds are evened.