Society / I Went to the Free Press Party for Under-30s. All I Got Was Ennui. I Went to the “Free Press” Party for Under-30s. All I Got Was Ennui. At Bari Weiss’s “Cheers to the Republic” mixer, I met anti-vaxxers, was recruited for a trip to Israel, and heard the word “heterodox” more than I would have liked to.

Controversial former NYT columnist Bari Weiss walks backstage at The Theatre at Ace Hotel.

(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times / Getty Images)

The news broke in early July: Bari Weiss’s Substack-born provocateur blog, The Free Press, had made it good.

The site—best known for anti-trans fearmongering, podcasts like The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling, and a steady stream of pro-Israel thinkpieces—brands itself as America’s true down-the-middle, free speech publication. It will likely sell for over $250 million, to the parent company of CBS, Skydance. The Free Press is heterodox. The Free Press is contrarian. The Free Press wants you to know that, even while it’s taking a majoritarian line, it’s doing so in a subversive, funny, and youthful way.

As of late, writers for The Free Press, many of whom are in their 20s, have taken it as a matter of grave political concern how or if young Americans party—the party being another great institution the overserious left has apparently destroyed. To that end, their newest venture is a series of meetups—a “legendary night” for under 30 subscribers!—living in DC and New York. The silent majority would like to stake its claim on having a nice night out.

I wanted to see what it was all about. On a recent Tuesday night, I showed up at a West Village bar for The Free Press’s first installation of “Cheers to the Republic” in New York City. Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club,” a song about dancing in a gay bar in West Hollywood, blasted overhead as I pushed through the throng. Young men coming from their offices dressed mostly in suits or business casual, while women wore the sort of country club attire that would make the first cycle of neoconservatives proud.

“Welcome to the official Free Press fundraiser for Zohran Mamdani!” Gen-Z reporter Maya Sulkin announced jokingly. The room chuckled politely. Here, in the free marketplace of ideas, was an implicit agreement: Screw that guy. Sulkin spoke as if waiting for someone to spring up on a chair and disagree with her, as she felt students did all throughout her college years at Columbia University, where she felt alienated for questioning phrases like “Defund the police!,” “Free Palestine!,” and “Believe all women!” Here, though, she found no debate: This party was a celebration of “the greatest—yes, the greatest—country on Earth,” and as she later wrote, it was the best night of her life. This night was all about being young and being fun, just like The Free Press fashions itself. With such a glut of Gen-Z staffers, Sulkin said, “my new editor is going to be a Labubu.”

“We are all part of the mission,” Sulkin informed the crowd. “Most importantly, just meet each other, your future ex-boyfriend, husband, non-ethical, non-monogamous…person is in the room tonight. These are really the best New York has to offer.”

What, exactly is this mission? Per a set of posters wheatpasted up around New York last month, The Free Press stands for all proud Americans, from “techno optimists” to “reactionary homesteaders.” My impression of the mission after spending a night at this party landed somewhere between lots of buzzwords, restoring liberalism, and making America great again.

One of the first people I met on my big night out was a sweet, overeager Cornell communications student who took the train down to the city to catch a glimpse of, or maybe even meet, Bari’s Gen-Z staffers, most of whom have taken to becoming influencers of a sort, livestreaming themselves recording podcasts and reading news summaries on the Free Press Instagram account. I met the friendly daughter of a landlord, who clarified to me that she doesn’t just work for her father. A young writer for the conservative Jewish magazine Tablet said she feels constrained by her publication’s voice, but that she would be thrilled to work for The Free Press.

If nothing else, that career pivot would get her more clicks. Thus far, The Free Press, which has grown far beyond its newsletter-only format, has put together a slick social media operation since its 2021 launch, mixing reels on parenting and partying today with more “serious” fare: a video titled “Is the U.S. preventing Israel from winning?,” an interview with chain-saw-wielding CPAC stalwart Javier Milei, and an uncritical repetition of conspiracy theories about FEMA hiding aid from the hurricane-struck people of North Carolina, to name a few.

The Free Press is remarkably venture-capital-backed for a “heterodox” underdog. Nonetheless, at Cheers to the Republic, they didn’t seem to spend much on decorations, beyond providing a merch table and a few American flags scattered in booths at the back of Sevilla Restaurant and Bar. On most nights, it’s a waiters-in-bow-ties kind of establishment; on this night, it was littered with pizza boxes.