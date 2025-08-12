Feature / The Education of a Historian Freedom is neither a fixed idea, nor the story of progress toward a predetermined goal. Eric Foner’s Personal History Reflecting on his decades-long career, the historian considers what his field of study owes to the public.

This article appears in the September 2025 issue, with the headline “The Education of a Historian.”

My education as a historian began at home. My father, Jack D. Foner, was a historian, as was his twin brother, my uncle Philip. W.E.B. Du Bois and Paul Robeson were family acquaintances, and history was a frequent point of discussion around our dinner table in the suburbs of New York City.

But the history that my brother Tom and I absorbed was quite different from what we were taught at school. There, slavery and modern-day racism were rarely, if ever, mentioned. My parents, however, instilled in us the conviction that the Jim Crow system was a scandalous injustice and that radical dissenters such as Frederick Douglass—whose powerful speeches and writings my uncle collected and published in five influential volumes—were among the most heroic Americans. The only time I recall hearing my father use a common four-letter epithet was in 1955, when a radio news broadcast announced that an all-white Mississippi jury had acquitted the killers of the Black teenager Emmett Till.

Excerpted from Our Fragile Freedoms: Essays, by Eric Foner. Copyright (c) 2025 by Eric Foner. Used with permission of the publisher, W. W. Norton & Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

Long before the depredations of Senator Joseph R. McCarthy, the Rapp-Coudert Committee of the New York State Legislature in Albany launched an effort to purge the City University of New York of “subversive” elements. My father and uncle Philip lost their teaching jobs. Later, my mother, Liza, was dismissed from her job as a high school art teacher.

My uncles Henry and Moe, who were also blacklisted, went on to become key leaders of New York City’s labor movement. Their experience taught me another important historical lesson: the fragility of civil liberties. Freedom of speech and the right to dissent were not ingrained in the American system from the outset. They grew in importance over time thanks in considerable measure to the actions of those outside the political mainstream—among them antislavery speakers who confronted proslavery mobs, members of the Industrial Workers of the World who demanded the right to deliver public speeches without prior approval from local authorities, and women’s rights advocates who violated the law by disseminating information about birth control. It was through efforts like these that the words of the Bill of Rights were transformed from what James Madison called ineffective “parchment barriers” to become living principles in a reinvigorated American democracy.

I also learned—in part from my father, who established one of the first African American studies programs—that Black history is American history. This insight, a central theme of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, does not mean that other histories are of no importance, but rather that the Black experience has been central to the historic evolution of our politics and society and to our evolving understanding of freedom for all Americans. By inspiring other social movements that transformed our ideas about the meaning of freedom, African American struggles for justice played a major role in the emergence of the modern idea of universal human rights.

The work of all historians is shaped by the social, intellectual, and political environment in which they live. We see how the reputations of historical figures change over time as new standards of judgment emerge. Woodrow Wilson, for example, was once lionized for attempting to lay the foundation for a post–World War I international order based on the self-determination of peoples. But in retrospect, he has become the target of harsh criticism for presiding over the wartime suppression of civil liberties (one of the low points in the history of freedom in the United States) as well as his unwillingness to include African Americans and the colonial subjects of European empires in his pledge to make the world “safe for democracy.” Our current political alignments have directed new attention to the once obscure George Wallace—the father, so to speak, of Nixon’s Southern strategy and the racial politics of the modern Republican Party.

Although historians are often warned to avoid presentism—that is, reading present-day values and concerns back into the past—many of us draw on a knowledge of history to illuminate our own times. My own work emphasizes the continuing relevance of the Reconstruction period to the world in which we live. In the past two generations, no era of American history has undergone a more complete revision of historical interpretation. I contributed to this transformation through my books, as well as by lecturing on Reconstruction to numerous nonacademic audiences, cocurating a major museum exhibition on the subject, serving as an adviser to a prizewinning public television documentary series, and initiating the process that led to the establishment of a national historical park in Beaufort, South Carolina, devoted to Reconstruction.

The study of Reconstruction has left a deep imprint on my scholarship more generally. Research on those years led me to appreciate that freedom has never been a single, fixed idea. As my work on Reconstruction made clear, in the aftermath of the Civil War, former slave owners, formerly enslaved African Americans, and millions of Northerners held radically different ideas about what freedom meant and how it might be achieved. The titles of many of my books include the words freedom, free, and liberty.

(Archives, The City College of New York, CUNY)

Of course, freedom has been an American preoccupation ever since the Revolution gave birth to a nation that identified itself as a unique embodiment of freedom in a world overrun by oppression. The Declaration of Independence includes liberty among mankind’s unalienable rights; the Constitution announces at the outset the aim of securing the “blessings of liberty.” As the educator and statesman Ralph Bunche wrote in 1940, “every man in the street, white, red, black, or yellow, knows that this is ‘The land of the free…[and] the cradle of liberty.’”

Yet freedom is neither a fixed idea nor a story of progress toward a predetermined goal. The history of American freedom is a tale of debates and struggles. Often, battles for control of the idea illustrate the contrast between the “negative” and “positive” meanings of freedom, a dichotomy elaborated by Isaiah Berlin in an influential essay in 1958. Negative liberty defines freedom as the absence of outside restraints on individual action. Positive liberty is a form of empowerment—the ability to establish and achieve one’s goals. While the first sees government as a threat to individual freedom, the second often requires governmental action to remove barriers to its enjoyment.