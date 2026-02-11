Books & the Arts / The Enclosure of All How capitalism transformed the natural world How Capitalism Transformed the Natural World In her new book, Alyssa Battistoni explores how nature came to be treated as a supposedly cost-free supplement of capital accumulation.

Anew kind of politics is taking shape in Japan. This past fall, the Liberal Democratic Party’s Sanae Takaichi, who had long been regarded as an outlier on the party’s right flank, became the country’s first female prime minister. This was no aberrational phenomenon: Takaichi entered office with approval ratings near 70 percent. Her predecessor, Shigeru Ishiba, had seen his support collapse to barely 30 percent after the Liberal Democrats’ historic defeat in the July elections for the House of Councillors, analogous to the US Senate.

Part of Takaichi’s rise was fueled by heat. After the rainy season ended unusually early in much of Japan, the country saw a third straight year of record-breaking temperatures as the global average increase approaches the 1.5ºC target set by the Paris Agreement. Rice yields plummeted, and the resulting “rice shock” deepened public anxiety in an already inflationary economy and forced the government to release its emergency grain reserves for the first time.

Out of this economic and ecological turmoil came a right-wing-populist turn. Enraged at the Ishiba administration’s tepid response, many voters turned to Sanseito (the “Do-It-Yourself Party”), whose platform combined promises of food self-sufficiency and support for organic farming with a rhetoric of “Japanese First.” Over time, its mix of nationalism, conspiracy politics, and environmental populism curdled further into xenophobia and opposition to climate action, taking the form of attacks on immigrants, renewable energy, and vaccines. To win back the many defectors to Sanseito, the Liberal Democratic Party swerved ever more to the right and elevated Takaichi to power.

Sound familiar? From Donald Trump in the United States and Javier Milei in Argentina to the far-right resurgence in many parts of Europe, the pattern is unmistakable: The convergence of ecological disaster, resource scarcity, a flagging and disoriented liberalism, and climate-driven displacement leads to an authoritarian turn. Nature itself has ceased to be a neutral backdrop to politics and has become instead a primary terrain of conflict—as seen in the fights over arable land and rare metals, in the inflation driven by crop failures and energy volatility, and in the desperate movements of climate refugees.

As a result, if we hope to avoid an era of “climate barbarism,” in which we revert to some Hobbesian “state of nature,” a “war of all against all,” argues the political theorist Alyssa Battistoni, how we value nature becomes a decisive question for the future of democracy and freedom. How can we share scarce metals and soils while preserving the basic conditions of collective survival—breathable air, drinkable water, and a habitable climate? The problem is not merely how much we can take from the earth, but how we might reorganize society so that freedom no longer depends on the oppression of others or the expropriation of nature.

These questions are at the center of Battistoni’s new book, Free Gifts: Capitalism and the Politics of Nature, in which she expands on her earlier work in eco-socialist theory (including A Planet to Win: Why We Need a Green New Deal, which she cowrote with Kate Aronoff, Daniel Aldana Cohen, and Thea Riofrancos) to offer a systematic reexamination of how capitalism organizes and transforms the natural world. In Free Gifts, Battistoni traces a long intellectual arc—from the classical political economists and Karl Marx’s critique of value to 20th-century feminism and contemporary ecological thought—to explain how nature came to be treated as the supposedly cost-free support of capital accumulation. Along the way, she also shows that capitalism’s current environmental crisis is not simply the result of ignoring nature’s worth, but of depending on its very non-valuation to justify an endless extraction of resources that appears to exist outside the sphere of price.

Battistoni’s central argument is both simple and radical: Capitalism persists and develops only by systematically undervaluing nature, treating its forces and resources as “free gifts.” Battistoni uses this particular term for a reason: It comes from both classical political economy and Marxist critique and, she argues, refers to a “distinctively capitalist” phenomenon﻿—the way in which our current social and economic systems treat nature as a costless input.

While we often think about the process in which the earth and its precious resources—water, land, air, oil, natural gas, minerals, forests, and even the atmosphere itself—were enclosed and turned into commodities, Battistoni emphasizes that, at the point of this enclosure and even afterward, they have often remained free to capital, even if they are never free to the wider society. A process of devaluation has taken place to create the world we live in: Capital extracts from the earth, but often without paying for any of that extraction’s costs.﻿

As a result, Battistoni observes, the true social and ecological costs of carbon emissions, microplastics pollution, or Amazonian deforestation do not appear in market prices, though their burdens are imposed on us all. This structural disjuncture fuels rampant ecological devastation and what economists euphemistically refer to as the “tragedy of the commons.”

While mainstream neoclassical economics acknowledges these problems as “negative externalities” and proposes corrective pricing mechanisms or valuation models for “ecosystem services” to internalize the true costs, Battistoni rejects the premise underlying such solutions. For her, the failure to value nature is not simply a technical flaw in measurement; it is intrinsic to capitalism’s way of valuing human labor as a commodity.