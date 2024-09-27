Society / The NYPD Is Still Stopping and Frisking Black People The number of police stops were on the decline in New York City. Then Eric Adams became mayor. Edit

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a security briefing with former New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell (R) and former FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh (L).

(Alexi Rosenfeld / WireImage via Getty Images)

In 2013, thanks to the landmark lawsuit Floyd v. City of New York, the New York City Police Department was held accountable for at least some of its routine, everyday, racist violations of civil rights. In a nearly 200-page decision, Judge Shira Scheindlin declared that the NYPD’s stop-and-frisk practices violated the Constitution’s Fourth Amendment prohibitions against unreasonable searches and seizures. She also found the practice to be racially discriminatory, violating the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection clause. She then ordered a court-appointed monitor to oversee a bunch of reforms

The ruling produced results. In 2011, under Mayor Stop-and-Frisk Bloomberg, there were 685,274 reported stops by the NYPD. By 2018, under Mayor Bill de Blasio, that number had come down to 11,008.

But then, New Yorkers, in their questionable wisdom, elected former cop and recently indicted swaggerer Eric Adams. I do not know the Turkish consulate’s stance on stop-and-frisk, but I do know that the practice has been on the rise ever since Adams took power, nearly doubling under his tenure to a reported 16,197 stops in 2023.

As part of monitoring the city’s compliance with Floyd, District Court Judge Analisa Torres ordered a comprehensive report on the NYPD’s stop-and-frisk practices and disciplinary procedures for cops who violate the court order. That report is now available. It will not come as a galloping shock to most Black and brown city residents that the 503-page document concludes that cops still engage in stop-and-frisk, still do so in a “racially biased” manner, and still get away with it while NYPD brass do nothing to hold them accountable. The only way NYPD cops would follow the Constitution is if you stapled it to their noses, and even then, most of them would just decide to walk backward out of spite.

Let’s start with the racial bias part. In 2022, according to the report, 59 percent of those stopped were identified as Black or African American, even though Black people account for only 24 percent of New York City’s population. That percentage is actually up from the period stretching from 2004 to 2012—which was before the Floyd lawsuit—when 52 percent of those stopped were Black.

As before, the report also shows that stop-and-frisk is a lazy and ineffective method of policing. Only 64.5 percent of stops resulted in any law enforcement action, but (of course) Black people were more likely than white people to be arrested even when they engaged in the same conduct.

There’s no real need to relitigate the racist motivations and results of stop-and-frisk policies, because the conduct has already been ruled unconstitutional. But there is, apparently, a need to litigate whether cops can be punished for violating the constitutional rights of citizens. According to the report, that’s not really happening under Adams or whichever one of his family members is running the city at any given moment. The process for discipline and accountability is completely broken.

That’s a problem, because, again, stop-and-frisk is easy—and lazy. It requires no police work and no observation skills. You can just harass anybody who is Black and call it a day. If there are no consequences for violating the constitutional rights of Black people, the worst and laziest cops will simply keep violating those rights.

Samah Sisay, a staff attorney for the Center for Constitutional Rights (which brought the Floyd v. City of New York lawsuit) aptly summarized the court’s most significant conclusions: “The findings in this report of systemic failure to discipline officers for illegal stops and frisks show that even ten years after the landmark ruling in our cases, the NYPD is failing to address unconstitutional conduct by officers.”

The report highlights three main reasons the NYPD’s disciplinary procedures are failing: they’re decentralized; they lack transparency; and the entire thing can be short-circuited by a commanding officer or police commissioner who doesn’t care about following the Constitution.