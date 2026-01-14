Society / How Elon Musk Turned Grok Into a Pedo Chatbot The tech oligarch sets a new low—for now—in the degeneration of online discourse.

A Grok-generated image of a bikini-clad Elon Musk. (Leon Neal / Getty Images)

In the last month, Grok, the AI chatbot anchoring Elon Musk’s X social media platform, has become the Internet’s leading maker of nonconsensual sexualized imagery, especially of young girls. There are other apps allowing users to “nudify” images, but none has the capabilities or the social media–enhanced reach of Grok—or the support of the richest man in the world. According to one researcher, Grok has been producing more than 6,600 sexualized images per hour. It’s a deepfake factory on a scale not previously seen, and with minimal safeguards in place, it can be used by practically anyone.

The crisis apparently began in late December when X users began tagging Grok, asking the program to take existing images and remove clothes from people or swap out their clothes for swimsuits. Users began asking Grok to put people in transparent underwear, “effectively making them nude,” according to NBC News. Some of those images were of children. Practically all of them were created without the permission of the people depicted. Among the targets was Ashley St. Clair, the mother of one of Musk’s 14-plus children.

There is no way for victims of this kind of harassment to get X to delete images that its app created and that continue to be shared on its social network. (Musk merged the social network X and the artificial intelligence company xAI last year as part of a lucrative self-dealing maneuver.) Last year, President Donald Trump signed into law the Take It Down Act, which criminalizes the posting of nonconsensual sexualized imagery and deepfakes, with separate provisions covering children. The law also calls for online platforms to establish protocols for people to petition them to remove nonconsensual portrayals—and to do so within 48 hours of receiving requests. Sponsored by Texas GOP Senator Ted Cruz, the Take It Down Act also had the support of first lady Melania Trump.

Musk’s platform is now seemingly facilitating thousands of violations of this law every hour. Yet trying to assign legal responsibility for this tsunami of abusive images seems like a quixotic undertaking in view of the unmatched power that Musk and his fellow tech oligarchs wield. As a plutocrat facilitating the sexual harassment of untold numbers of people, including children, Musk can count on the same culture of impunity that has delivered ultimate power to Donald Trump, in spite of his own incorrigible misogyny and history of sexual abuse.

A half dozen countries and the European Union have launched formal investigations into the situation. Citing pornographic content, Malaysia banned X entirely. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer denounced the scandal as “disgraceful” and encouraged Ofcom, the country’s media regulator, to “take action.” Ofcom has said that it reached out to X to demand answers.

Musk has reacted the same way he does whenever he comes in for public criticism: by claiming that he’s the real victim here—the target of regulators and apostles of the woke mind-virus determined to censor him for his heroic defense of free speech. In a perfect distillation of this worldview and his adolescent state of arrested development, Musk replied to Starmer’s denunciation by reposting an image of the British prime minister in a bikini. The two have long argued at a distance, especially after Musk claimed at a Tommy Robinson rally last September that non-white migrants were invading the United Kingdom. “Whether you choose violence or not, violence is coming to you,” Musk said at the time. “You either fight back or you die.” The British government called Musk’s comments “dangerous and inflammatory.”

More recently, Musk shared artificially generated images of a bikini-clad toaster and Bill Gates, whom the SpaceX founder detests. Journalists who made inquiries to an X press relations account received the response, “Legacy Media Lies”—another puerile clapback to the initial phase of Musk’s takeover of Twitter, when he replaced Twitter’s media spokesperson with an auto-reply message of a poop emoji.