Elon Musk’s AI Grift The tech lord’s recent bid to reshuffle the ownership structure of his empire reinforces the clout of the Middle Eastern strongman regimes in its orbit.

Illustration by Brian Stauffer.

This article appears in the October 2025 issue, with the headline “Following the Musk Money.”

Sometimes self-dealing can be spun as ingenuity. on March 28, Elon Musk announced that his artificial intelligence company, xAI, had acquired his flailing social media platform, X, in an all-stock transaction. Musk said that the newly combined entity, under the corporate name x.AI Holdings Corp, was valued at $113 billion.

Smashing together two of his companies like a kid playing with Silly Putty and hoping something good emerges is a go-to move for Musk. In 2016, he oversaw the sale of his green energy concern, SolarCity, which was founded by his cousins, to Tesla, his electric vehicle company. Musk has become known for a kind of circular economics—what’s been called the “Muskonomy.” As Axios’s Scott Rosenberg wrote after the X-xAI deal, “these dollars are all just circling the Musk-o-sphere in a slightly different configuration.” Whether it’s selling carbon credits or stashing Bitcoin on the company balance sheet, financial engineering has proved enormously helpful to Musk and to many other rich-but-overstretched start-up CEOs. Musk has made it a high-wire act.

With x.AI Holdings, Musk may be able to solve—or conceal—several problems at once. Chief among them: Musk’s high-profile campaign to acquire Twitter and transform it into the hate-promoting X platform may have elevated his political profile, but it came at a major cost to his finances and reputation. He purchased Twitter at an inflated price of $44 billion, with a large debt burden attached, and then proceeded to destroy the company’s revenue base. Its core ad business still hasn’t recovered. What was once a solid going concern became a thoroughly distressed asset, which has failed to milk enough money from Musk’s right-wing base through subscription fees. In taking over X, xAI conveniently bailed out Musk’s unhappy X investors by turning them into shareholders of his red-hot AI startup. It was also a chance to win back at least some of the waning favor of X’s stable of sovereign wealth investors.

Intelligence designs: Musk discusses AI with Rishi Sunak, then–prime minister of the UK, at a 2023 conference. (Tolga Akmen / EPA / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Before the merger, xAI’s valuation was soaring—but like most other AI start-ups, it was also a money pit, devouring billions of dollars for data centers, energy, and top-of-the-line Nvidia chips. With every multibillion-dollar call for fresh financing—xAI raised $12 billion in two rounds in 2024—the company became more valuable on paper and garnered more favorable coverage in the tech press. But its burn rate was so high that even as the latest funding round closed, the next one was already gearing up.

On June 30, 2025, Morgan Stanley announced that it had helped raise $10 billion in debt and equity for xAI. Two weeks later, The Wall Street Journal reported that SpaceX, Musk’s privately held rocket company, had agreed to invest $2 billion in xAI, and Musk said that Tesla shareholders would be able to vote to do the same. The day before that, reports had surfaced that xAI was set for yet another fundraising round that would value the company as high as $200 billion, with Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund set to lead the round, building on its $800 million xAI stake. Musk was now planning to double the new company’s assessed value in less than four months. The Muskonomy was booming.

To raise money for his companies, Musk has frequently turned to the same set of investors, some of whom seem to think that access to Musk and the power he holds may be more important than producing steady financial returns. There’s no other reason why his investors would bankroll something like the Boring Company, Musk’s highly touted initiative to install high-speed tunnels in major cities, which has been a near-­complete bust. So if Musk’s financial backers aren’t expecting maximum quarterly returns on their investment, just what is the gain they’re seeking to realize?

The short answer would appear to be much the same thing that the shadowy corps of crypto high rollers expect when they sink their millions into Donald Trump’s value-challenged crypto offerings at World Liberty Financial: the promise of access to one of the most influential men in the world. In Musk’s case, a key source of his continually releveraged financing is from sovereign wealth funds controlled by Middle Eastern monarchies—most significantly, Saudi Arabia. If the $400 million deal that Trump struck with Qatar to supply a luxury aircraft to serve as Air Force One poses questions of foreign-enabled corruption, what does it mean that a significant share of the backing behind the world’s richest man derives from a similarly opaque, authoritarian, and surveillance-minded regional monarchy?

Last July, with the assistance of the nonprofit legal group Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, I filed a motion to unseal a list of X shareholders in one of the many civil suits filed against Musk after he bought the platform and gutted its workforce. The next month, a judge granted the motion. While some of the names were previously known and no numbers were included, the list was a fascinating document, allowing for deeper research into the flows of money propping up Musk’s empire.

The shareholder list affirmed some of what we knew about the Muskonomy and where he turned for money. X drew from a familiar cast of like-minded venture capitalists, sovereign wealth funds, and US investment firms. There were a few oddities and surprises sprinkled in, as well as the conspicuous absence of some of Musk’s typical allies, like the venture capitalist David Sacks (who would go on to become Trump’s AI and crypto czar) and the financier Antonio Gracias (who would oversee some of DOGE’s work at the perpetually besieged Social Security Administration). But the most important names were associated with several authoritarian Middle Eastern states—especially Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who had also been one of the largest shareholders of Twitter when it was a public company. Prince Alwaleed had initially criticized Musk’s planned takeover, but he later came around, rolling over his $1.9 billion stake into the new entity.

For years, critics noted the irony of a rigid and authoritarian government like Saudi Arabia investing in a freewheeling social media platform. But it was one line item in a vast portfolio of far-flung investors—and not an unusual development in the tech world. Saudi Arabia is one of the biggest investors in US tech start-ups, and the ties between Silicon Valley and Saudi Arabia have deepened under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), who has used gaudy, capital-­intensive projects and an endless spigot of investment money to launder his ongoing crackdowns on political liberties. In April 2018, six months before the dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered and dismembered in a Saudi consulate in Turkey, MBS staged a charm offensive in the sanctums of American financial and political power, scheduling prominent visits with leading tech companies as well as a dinner with a dozen top venture capitalists. It was a rare public celebration of a relationship usually kept sotto voce.