Politics / StudentNation / The Conservative Organization Building a New Young Elite From pro-life summits to Palantir résumé drops, the David Network is discreetly building a pipeline for conservative college students.

Since 2020, the David Network has grown from a collection of pro-life student activists to a burgeoning conservative career network. (Fatih Altuntaş / Pexels)

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On the afternoon of March 27, members of the Penn College Republicans mailing list received a last-minute event announcement.

“Dear Patriots,” the e-mail began. “In just a few hours…Theo Wold, a senior counselor at Palantir, will be speaking on Penn’s campus. His talk is titled ‘2006 and the Challenge to Save the West.’”

With just under three hours’ notice, conservative students and prospective software engineers alike scrambled to attend the off-the-record, invite-only event. By 6 pm, the approved students streamed into an unremarkable classroom in Jon M. Huntsman Hall, buzzing with curiosity and excitement.

In the following hour, Wold, who previously served as a director for the Trump-affiliated Claremont Institute, pitched a nativist argument about the decline of Western culture in the United States—due apparently to the birth of “woke” ideology circa 2006—while beseeching students to “save the West” by joining Palantir. The defense-tech giant, initially founded with a venture capital investment from the CIA—has become known for allegedly aiding in mass deportations, Israel’s war on Gaza, and the surveillance of the American public.

Wold then laid out a vision for traditional gender roles, emphasized the need to hire Americans rather than immigrants, and, puzzlingly, asked the audience if they had read Mark Twain.

The Penn talk was part of a larger speaking series that Wold undertook on behalf of the David Network, a conservative organization determined to effect change in the United States by drawing “from conservative ideas, grounded in the Biblical moral tradition, embodied through limited, constitutional government, and strengthened by individual liberty and free enterprise.”

Since 2020, the David Network has grown from a collection of pro-life student activists to a burgeoning conservative career network. According to its website, the group boasts over 5,000 students, alumni, and professionals. It only targets students in the Ivy League, MIT, Stanford, and, more recently, the University of Chicago, and the University of Texas–Austin. Driven by an existential commitment to grievance politics, the network places promising conservative students in positions of influence—one annual conference, private dinner, and conservative hackathon at a time.

According to the attendees I spoke with, Wold’s presentation broached the subject of recruiting. As one recalled, Wold mentioned a student at another university who approached him after his speech. The student, who expressed an interest in both Palantir and the Roman Empire, allegedly had a job interview “within a week,” all because he “actually [talked] to Theo Wold after.” Like several of the students and alumni I interviewed, the attendee requested anonymity, citing fears of professional backlash.

Later, Wold informed Penn students that they could send their résumés to the David Network for special consideration in the recruitment process. Of the two students I spoke with who submitted their résumés, both received a recruiter call after applying.

In a written statement to The Nation, David Network founder and executive director Lucas Cremers claimed that the organization was not aware of Wold’s statements at the event. Palantir did not respond to requests for comment.